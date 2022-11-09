Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whispers Oyster Bar-Seafood 331 W Forsyth St

331 W Forsyth St

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Oysters

Oysters

$9.99+

Served with butter

Jerk Oysters

$18.99

Rockerfeller Oysters

$18.99

Garlic Parm Oysters

$18.99

Baked Cheddar Oysters

$18.99

New Orleans Style Chargrilled Oysters

$18.99

Lemon Pepper Oysters

$18.99

Sweet & Tangy Oysters

$18.99

Hot Oysters

$18.99

Mild Oysters

$18.99

Cajun Ranch Oysters

$18.99

Oysters raw

$16.99

Seafood Entrees

Specialty Platter

$39.99

JR. Crab in a Bag

$22.99

Crab in a Bag

$30.99

Shrimp

$8.99+

1LB Crawfish

$11.99

1LB Mussles

$11.99

Two cluster Crabs

$14.99+

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$15.99

Crab legs

$14.99

Two cluster crab legs

$27.99

Combo Pots

Combo #1

$25.99

half pound shrimp, half pound crawfish, sausage, corn and potato.

Combo #2

$34.99

half pound crawfish, half pound shrimp, one snow crab cluster, two sausages, two corns, two potatoes and two eggs.

Combo #3

$34.99

one snow crab cluster, half pound shrimp, half pound mussels, two corns, two potatoes, two sausages and two eggs

Combo #4

$38.99

two snow crab cluster, half pound shrimp, two corns, two potatoes, two sausages and two eggs.

Combo #5

$49.99

one snow crab cluster, half pound shrimp, half pound mussels, half pound crawfish, six oysters, two corns, two potatoes, two sausages, two eggs.

Lobster Combo

$39.99

one lobster tail, half pound shrimp, two sausages, two corns, two potatoes, two eggs.

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99+Out of stock

Calamari

$11.99

Wings

5 Wings & Fries

$7.99

10 Wings & Fries

$14.99

20 Wings & Fries

$27.99

50 Wings & Fries

$54.99

100 Wings & Fries

$107.99

Sandwiches & Combos

Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak & Fries

$12.99

5 Wings, 6 Shrimp & Fries

$16.99

1 Fish, 6 Shrimp & Fries

$18.99

5 Wings, 6 Shrimp & 1 Fish

$25.99

Fried Seafood

Shrimp & Fries

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Fried Clams

$10.99

Fried Oysters

$15.99

Pasta

Rasta Jerk Pasta

$13.99

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$15.99

RASTA SHRIMP CHICKEN

$24.99

RASTA SHRIMP PASTA

$16.99

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.50

Rice & Peas

$4.50

Yellow Rice

$4.50

Cabbage

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Boil Eggs

$2.50

corn

$3.00

sausage

$2.50

potatoes

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.25

Wells

Well Rum

$7.99

Well Gin

$7.99

Well Vodka

$7.99

Well Tequila

$7.99

Call Liquor

Bacardi Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Malibu Mix

$10.00

Hypnotiq

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Kentucky Whiskey

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

FIRE BALL

$5.99

MIDORI SOUR

$10.00

AMERATTO SOUR

$12.99

JAGERGERMEISTER

$13.99

JAIGER BOMB

$13.99

VEGAS BOMB

$13.99

Premiums

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Absolut Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Pineapple Ciroc

$10.00

Peach Ciroc

$10.00

Red Berry Ciroc

$10.00

Coconut Ciroc

$10.00

Apple Ciroc

$10.00

Mango Ciroc

$10.00

Couvoisier

$10.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Patron

$11.99

Don Julio

$11.99

Jameson

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

D'usse

$12.00

TopShelf Long Island

$16.00

CASSAMIGOS

$11.99

GREEN TEA

$12.00

CROWN APPLE

$10.00

remy

$10.00

1738 remi

$15.99

TOP SHELF HP

$6.00

Mix Cocktails

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Topshelf Margarita

$16.99

Long Island

$10.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Beer Bottles

Cornoa

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budlight Lime

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Guinness Stout

$5.00

Wine

Moscato

$7.99

White Zin

$7.99

Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Merlot

$7.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

Cabernet

$7.99

Bottles

BTL Ciroc

$150.00

BTL Hennessy 750

$175.00

BTL Hennessy Liter

$260.00

BTL Remy Martin 175

$200.00

BTL Remy Martin Liter

$250.00

BTL Don Julio

$200.00

BTL Patron

$200.00

BTL Crown

$150.00

BTL Grey Goose

$150.00

BTL Belair Rose

$125.00

BTL Moet Rose

$265.00

BTL Casamigos

$200.00

BTL D'uesse

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The #1 Seafood Sports Bar in Jax!

Location

331 W Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Directions

