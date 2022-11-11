Whistle Stop Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Whistle Stop Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

85 Main Street

Oxford, MA 01540

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas

Appetizers & Starters

Quesadillas

Melted jack and cheddar cheeses folded into a floured tortilla & grilled. Served with salsa & sour cream

Nachos

$13.00

Baked nacho chips loaded with our house made chili, melted jack cheese, jalapenos, red onion, tomato, sour cream and black olives.

Pub Pretzels

$9.00

Freshly baked pretzel sticks crunchy on the outside & soft in the middle served with homemade jalapeno cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Lightly battered Dill Pickle chips, deep fried golden brown and served with a side of chipotle aioli

Tater Tots

$12.00

Crisp Tater tots loaded with melted jack cheese, crisp bacon, fresh scallions, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing and a dollop of sour cream

Chicken Tenders

Choose them plain OR SAUCED Buffalo, or Honey Bourbon,

Large Tender

$24.00

Double order and choose up two sauces

Appetizer Sampler

$14.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

10 Chicken Wings

$15.00

Tossed in Honey BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Comes with carrot and with your choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing

6 Chicken Wings

$10.50

Tossed in Honey BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Comes with carrot and with your choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing

Burgers

The CowboyBurger

$15.00

Crisp onion rings, honey bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese

The Whistle Stop Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon & 1000 Island dressing

Spicy Chicken sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken breast, Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, chipotle aioli and bacon.

Cheese Burger

$13.00

8oz 100% angus ground beef comes with cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Home Style Favorites

Roasted Turkey Dinner

$18.00

House roasted turkey breast, drizzled with delicious homemade gravy served with cranberry sauce and two sides.

Boneless Fried Chicken Supreme

$18.00

Classic deep-fried twin boneless chicken breasts served with cranberry sauce and two sides.

Rattle Snake Pasta

$18.00

Fresh boneless chicken breast sautéed with jalapenos, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms & fresh scallions in our spicy garlic cream sauce tossed with choice of pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast sautéed with garlic, broccoli florets, parmesan cheese and butter tossed with choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Golden fried twin boneless chicken breasts with melted mozzarella and tomato sauce served over your choice of pasta

Baked Haddock

$18.00

Delicious North Atlantic Haddock topped with herbed Ritz cracker crumbs, broiled with lemon butter. Served with choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Lightly battered North Atlantic Haddock with coleslaw & tartar sauce. Comes with one additional side.

Nonni's Chicken

$18.00

Fresh boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, fresh scallions, white wine, butter and garlic then served over rice pilaf or pasta.

Bourbon Tips

$21.00

Bourbon tips grilled & topped with caramelized onions serve over rice pilaf and a seasonal vegetable.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$18.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Pull Pork Mac

$18.00

Soups Salads and Flatbreads

Homemade Chili

$7.00

A crock of homemade goodness loaded with beef, beans, peppers, onions, crushed tomatoes & seasonings, topped with a melted cheddar-jack blend & garnished with crispy tortilla chips for dipping

House Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, red onion, sliced cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar-jack blend and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

BBQ Chopped Salad

$14.00

BBQ drenched crispy chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, corn and crushed Doritos. Dressed with ranch

New England Clam Chowder

$4.50+

California Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, avocado & grilled chicken drizzled with chipotle aioli

BBQ Pork Flat Bread

$15.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey BLT

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast thinly sliced and layered with lettuce, bacon, sliced tomato and mayo on two slices of toasted nine grain bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders drenched in our buffalo sauce, with romaine lettuce, and Bleu cheese dressing.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Shaved steak with grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions & melted cheddar on a sub roll

Oxford Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, melted cheddar, BBQ Sauce, bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes andlettuce.

Haddock BLT

$14.00

Fresh haddock with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and chipotle aioli on a white wrap

Thanksgiving Wrap

$13.00

In a wrap, stuffing, cranberrymayo and turkey

The Reuben

$14.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Carrots

$3.50

Mashed Red Bliss Potato

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Side Broccoli w Garlic butter

$4.50

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish Nugget

$8.00

Fresh Haddock chunks deep fried

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sauces

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Side Honey Boubon BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Homemade Horseradish Mushie Dip

$1.00

Side Cranberry Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
