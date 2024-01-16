- Home
Whistle Stop Pizza Pub
100 N Main St
North Baltimore, OH 45872
FOOD
STARTERS
- Power Train Pretzel Bites$7.99
Pretzels Cut & Deep Fried Served with Beer Cheese
- Drunken Tots$12.99
Tots piled high with smoked pulled pork, beer cheese, BBQ sauce, and green onions
- Station Potato Skins (6)$8.99
Loaded with bacon and cheese.
- Bacon Cheese Rail Fries$9.99
French Fries loaded with cheddar cheese & bacon
- Boxcar Basket$14.99
Pick any 3 different appetizers.
- Nacho Supreme Double Stack$12.99
Tortilla chips, shredded cheese lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos with a side of salsa and sour cream Your choice of protein: taco meat, fajita chicken or pulled pork
APPETIZERS
WINGS/CHUNKS
BASKETS
Pizza Favorites
- 10" CBR$10.95
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
- 10" DELUXE$10.95
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion ,and Green olives
- 10" HOT & SPICY$10.95
Spicy marinara, chorizo, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hot rings, jalapenos and onion
- 10" ITALIAN$10.95
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, ham, green pepper, red pepper, hot rings, black olives, tomato, lettuce and drizzled with Italian dressing
- 10" GREEK$10.95
Greek base, topped with your choice of lamb or chicken lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled with feta cheese and topped with tzatziki sauce
- 10" REUBEN$10.95
Thousand Island Base, corned beef, and sauerkraut
- 10" MEAT BALL$10.95
Pizza sauce base, meatballs, red onions and hot rings
- 10" BLT$10.95
No Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and signature mayo
- 10" TACO$10.95
Beef or Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, ,onions, Shredded cheese. Served with a side of taco sauce and sour cream
- 10" GARLIC CHEESE$10.95
A thicker crust topped with two cheeses, garlic salt and oregano. Served with a side of pizza sauce
- 14" CBR$17.99
Cheese, Ranch, Chicken, Bacon
- 14" DELUXE$17.99
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion and green olives
- 14" HOT & SPICY$17.99
Spicy Pizza Sauce, chorizo, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hot rings, jalapenos and onions
- 14" ITALIAN$17.99
Salami, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, red pepper, hot rings, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce, and drizzled with Italian dressing
- 14" GREEK$17.99
Greek base, topped with your choice of lamb or chicken , lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled with feta cheese, and topped with tzatziki
- 14" REUBEN$17.99
Thousand island base, corned beef and sauerkraut
- 14" MEATBALL$17.99
Pizza sauce, meatballs , red onion, and hot rings
- 14" BLT$17.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and signature mayo
- 14" TACO$17.99
Beef or Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheese. Served with a side of taco sauce and sour cream
- 14" GARLIC$17.99
A ticker crust topped with two cheeses, garlic salt and oregano served a side of pizza sauce
- 18" CBR$24.99
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon
- 18" DELUXE$24.99
- 18" HOT & SPICY$24.99
- 18" ITALIAN$24.99
Salami, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, red pepper, hot rings, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and drizzled with Italian dressing
- 18" GREEK$24.99
Greek base topped with your choice of lamb or chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled feta cheese and topped with tzatziki sauce
- 18" REUBEN$24.99
- 18" MEATBALL$24.99
Pizza sauce, meatballs, red onions and hot rings
- 18" BLT$24.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and signature mayo
- 18" TACO$24.99
Beef or Grilled Chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar . . Served with a side of taco sauce and sour cream
- 18" GARLIC CHEESE$24.99
A thicker crust topped with two cheeses, garlic salt and oregano served with side of pizza sauce
- GLUTEN FREE CBR$10.95
- GLUTEN FREE DELUXE$10.95
- GLUTEN FREE HOT & SPICY$10.95
- GLUTEN FREE ITALIAN$10.95
- GLUTEN FREE GREEK$10.95
- GLUTTEN FREE REUBEN$10.95
- GLUTTEN FREE MEATBALL$10.95
- GLUTTEN FREE BLT$10.95
- GLUTTEN FREE TACO$10.95
- GLUTTEN FREE GARLIC CHEESE$10.95
STUFFED STICKS
FRESH BAKED BREAD
GRINDERS
- ITALIAN GR$10.99
Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo
- MEATBALL GR$10.99
Pizza sauce, meatballs, red onion, hot ring (banana peppers) and provolone
- DELUXE GR$10.99
Provolone, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, hot rings, lettuce, tomato, signature mayo, vinegar and oil
- PHILLY GR$12.99
Ribeye, green pepper, onion, swiss cheese and mayo
PASTA
- Baked Spaghetti$10.99
Thin spaghetti topped with pasta sauce and two cheeses
- Parmesan Chicken Spaghetti$12.99
Thin spaghetti topped with pasta sauce, your choice of deep fried or grilled chicken breast and Topped with muenster cheese
- Supreme Spaghetti$11.99
Thin spaghetti, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onion, pasta sauce and two cheeses
SALADS
- Chef Salad$11.99
Lettuce, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and egg
- Southwest Chicken Salad$12.99
Lettuce, grilled or fried chicken marinated in BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, corn and tortilla strips
- Greek Gyro Salad$12.99
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese and pepperoni peppers served with greek dressing
- Taco Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tortilla chips, taco beef, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion served with a side of salsa
- Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion and croutons
SANDWICHES
BURGERS
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
DRINKS
Kids Drink
Bloody Mary
Cordials
Hard Seltzers/Spiked Lemonade
Whiskey/bourbon
Top Shelf Whiskey/Bourbon
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Family friendly
