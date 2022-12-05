Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whistle Binkies - North Pub

review star

No reviews yet

3120 Wellner Drive NE

Rochester, MN 55906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Ahi App

$18.00

Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna, coated with Seasame Seeds & pan seared Rare Served with a Ginger, Soy, Asian style Slaw, pickled Ginger & Wasabi.

Baskets

$6.00

Full Basket of your choice. Served with a dipping sauce

Bruschetta

$10.00

A blend of fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic & Parmesan cheese. Toasted with Olive oil on crispy Crostini's.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Fritter style Fried Chicken strips, with French fries & choice of dipping sauce.

Cod Fingers

$15.00

Flakey cod ngers dipped in our house ale beer batter and fried till crispy. Served w/ fries, tartar, & lemon.

Curds

$12.00

Lightly breaded, White Cheddar Cheese Curds. - From Elsworth, WI.

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Pork, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions & Bean noodles Served with a Sweet & Spicy Asian sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

6 Pickle spears, Beer Battered & fried golden brown. Great with Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Mushrooms

$12.00

Thick slices of fresh Portabella Mushrooms are fried in our house made Beer Batter and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Nachos

$17.00

Topped with Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, jalapenos & a full pound of cheddar jack cheese on Fresh, crispy Corn chips. Served with Salsa & Sour cream.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Thick sliced Onions, Beer Battered in “Rusty Truck Ale” & fried till golden brown. Served with a Zesty Cajun Ranch.

Potato Skins

$12.00

Crispy Potato skins, topped w/ Cheddar Jack, Bacon & Green Onions. Served with Sour Cream.

Pretzel

$5.00

Buttery & Salty....Great with a Beer. Served w/ Cheddar Cheese or Spicy Mustard.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Pico de gallo & Cheddar Jack cheese in a crispy Flour Tortilla. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.

Sampler

$18.00

4 Scotch Egg halves, 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Potato Skins and 3 Chicken Fingers.

Scotch Eggs

$7.00

2 Hard Boiled Eggs Fried in Sausage & Bread crumbs. “An Olde World Treat”

Veggie Nachos

$15.00

Wings

$16.00

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Soup+Salad

Cup Creamy Potato

$4.00

Bowl Creamy Potato

$6.00

Cup Corned Beef & Cabbage

$4.00

Bowl Corned Beef & Cabbage

$6.00

Ahi Salad

$14.00+

Fresh Sushi grade Tuna, rolled in Sesame seeds & Seared Rare. Mixed baby greens, Cilantro, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Snow Peas, Red Pepper, Bean Sprouts & Crushed Roasted Peanuts.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Pico de gaillo, Corn, Black Olives & Cheddar/Jack cheese on Iceberg Lettuce. Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast.

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg & Croutons. Tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes,fresh basil and avocado tossed with balsamic vinagrette and topped with grilled chicken.

Cup Irish Stew

$7.00

Sirloin tips and Vegetables in a hearty brown sauce with a side of Garlic toast.

Egg Roll Salad

$12.00+

Crisp lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, cucumbers, rice noodles, Noi’s Famous Egg roll, chopped Peanuts, & fresh Cilantro. Topped & served with a sweet and spicy sauce on the side.

Garden House

$7.00+

Mixed greens, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion & Croutons. Choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Red Onion. Served with home-made Greek Lemon Vinaigrette.

Irish Stew

$12.00

Sirloin tips and Vegetables in a hearty brown sauce with a side of Garlic toast.

Mandarin Salad

$12.00+

Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, julienne carrot, kale, snap peas, red cabbage,scallions, mandarin oranges, ,red peppers, Ramen noodles, and sliced almonds. Tossed in our oriental vinaigrette.

Pear Salad

$12.00+

Your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken. Mixed greens tossed with fresh Pear slices, Tomatoes, Candied Pecans & Bleu Cheese crumbles w/ choice of dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00+

Tender grilled Chicken over a blend of crisp Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado & Cheddar/Jack cheese tossed with our Southwestern Cilantro Vinaigrette Topped with crispy Tortilla strips & drizzled with spicy Peanut Vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad

$12.00+

Tomato, Onion,Black Olives, Iceberg Lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, & Tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Soup/ Salad

$9.00

From the Grill

Bacon & Cheese

$14.00

Topped w/ Crisp Bacon & choice of: Cheddar, Swiss, American, Smoked Gouda, Provolone or Pepperjack.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$14.00

Crisp Bacon, BBQ sauce & melted Cheddar cheese.

Black & Blue

$14.00

Seasoned w/ Cajun spices & topped w/ bleu’ cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Style

$14.00

Topped with spicy Buffalo sauce & a side of blue cheese dressing.

Frisco Melt

$14.00

Swiss & American Cheese, Tomato & grilled Onions. Served on Toasted Sourdough.

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Topped with sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Plain

$12.00

Grilled plain. Add cheese for 1.00 per slice.

Steakhouse

$14.00

Bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, steak sauce and smoked gouda on grilled texas toast.

Tex Mex

$14.00

Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips

The Bourbon

$14.00

Topped with a sweet & tangy bourbon glaze, Swiss Cheese & sautéed mushrooms.

The Cajun

$14.00

Seasoned "Cajun" style & topped with spicy Pepper Jack cheese.

The Ranch Burger

$14.00

Plain Chicken Breast

$4.00

Sandwiches

Beef & Bourbon

$15.00

A 1/2 lb. of Tender Roast Beef with Bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese with bourbon sauce on grilled sourdough.

BLT

$14.00

Crispy Bacon w/ Mayo, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato on grilled Sourdough.

Brisket Melt

$15.00

Our tender, smoked “smoked in house” Brisket is served on Texas Toast with chedder cheese and topped with coleslaw, and finished with our BBQ sauce.

Club Melt

$15.00

A 1/2 lb. of Roasted Turkey, with Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato on grilled Sourdough Bread.

El Cubano

$15.00

A 1/2 pound of smoked pit ham and slow smoked pulled pork butt which is slow smoked overnight, Swiss Cheese, sliced Pickles & Yellow Mustard on a grilled Hoagie bun.

French Dip

$15.00

We slow roast Prime Rib, slice it thin & serve it on a crusty Hoagie bun. Served with Au-Jus for dipping.

Ham & Cheese

$14.00

A 1/2 lb. of Smoked Pit Ham with Grilled Sourdough.

Hot Turkey

$12.00+

The "Pub Favorite for over 20 years". Slow roasted pulled Turkey, served "Open-Faced" on bread w/ a side of Corn, Mashed Potatoes & gravy.

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled 8oz. Mahi-Mahi Filet served on a fresh roll w/ Lettuce, Onion & a side of Tartar.

Philly

$16.00

We slow roast Prime Rib, slice it thin & serve it on a crusty Hoagie bun w/ Swiss Cheese, Onions & Peppers. Served with Au-Jus for dipping.

Po'Boy

$16.00

Juicy, Deep Fried, Coconut Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Pepperjack Cheese, & Boom Boom Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie Bun

Portablla Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Portobella Cap, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, And Provolone Cheese with Pesto on a Multi-grain bun.

Rachel

$15.00

A 1/2 lb. of in house Rosted Turkey w/ Sauerkraut(substitute coleslaw if you prefer), melted swiss cheese on grilled Caraway rye. Served w/1000 island dressing on the side.

Reuben

$15.00

A 1/2 lb. of our own, tender Corned Beef Brisket Slow Roasted w/ Guinness Beer & Brown Sugar Grilled Caraway Rye bread w/ Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut w/ a side of 1000 Island dressing.

Roadhouse

$15.00

A 1/2 lb. of Tender Roast Beef with Carmelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Sourdough.

Smoked Pork

$14.00

A 1/2 pound of Smoked Pork shoulder which is marinated in our secret family marinade then slow smoked overnight, Pulled and served on a fresh Kaiser roll with lettuce and onion.

Turkey Cheddar

$15.00

Slow Roasted Turkey, on a grilled Hoagie bun w/ Cheddar Cheese & grilled Onions. W/ side of honey mustard.

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Walleye grilled or fried served on a Hoagie bun w/ Lettuce, Onion & a side of Tartar.

Wraps

Ahi Wrap

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, shredded cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, carrots, brussel sprouts, red pepper & sesame ginger sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, tossed with Buffalo sauce & wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Jack Cheese, corn & black olives. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.

Oriental Wrap

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage,kale,brussel sprouts,red pepper and scallions with our Oriental vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00

Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce & fresh sliced tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing.

Entrees

1/2 Chicken

$16.00

Slowly smoked "in house" then finnished on the grill with a Vegetable & choice of Potato.

Ahi Rice Bowl

$18.00

Pan seared sesame crusted fresh Ahi Tuna with julienne carrots, onions, peppers, snowpeas, and bean sprouts in our peanut / stir fry sauce over steamed jasmine rice.

Bangers

$14.00

2 of our own locally made, coarse ground & lightly smoked bangers (Sausages). Served w/ Vegetables & Mashed Potatoes.

Burrito Rice Bowl

$16.00

Choice of Meat, Avocado,Pico De Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado Salsa & Shredded Cheddar Jack served over Brown rice.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Generous portions of Cod, beer battered w/ "Rusty Truck Ale" & fried till golden brown. Served with our English chips.

Gochujan Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Julienne Carrots, Broccoli,Peppers, Onions, Snow Peas, with noodles & Tossed in a Spicy Gochujang Sauce.

Irish Stew

$12.00

Jumbo Beer Batter Shrimp

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp, beer battered in our "Rusty Truck Ale" & fried to a crispy, golden brown. Served with Vegetables & choice of Potato. Choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.

Pad Thai

$17.00

Onions, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, Egg, Lime & Cilantro. Served over Thai Noodles and a Pad Thai Sauce

Salmon

$18.00

8 oz. of Fresh cut Atlantic salmon, grilled with fresh Dill & Lemon butter. Served with Vegetables & choice of Potato.

Sesame Mahi

$19.00

Grilled 8 oz. Mahi-Mahi basted with sesame ginger sauce and served on a bed of sauteed cabbage, kohlrabi, carrot, kale, and brussel sprouts. Served with brown rice.

Shepards Pie

$13.00

Our hearty Irish Stew w/ a side of Garlic toast. Topped with Mashed Potatoes & finished under the broiler.

Bacon Wrapped Sirloin

$18.00

8 oz. Top sirloin wrapped in Bacon & grilled. Topped with a roasted Garlic & Gorgonzola Butter. Served with a vegetable & choice of Potato.

Smoked Brisket

$18.00

Tender Brisket smoked overnight. Served with our in house Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Binkies Mac and Cheese, and Coleslaw.

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

A 10 oz. marinated Chicken breast grilled & topped with sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone & Cheddar cheeses. Served with sautéed vegetables & choice of potato.

Stir-Fry

$17.00

Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Carrots & Bean Sprouts, Stir Fried with Garlic, Ginger, Thai Chilies & Authentic Hoisin sauce. Served with steamed Jasmine Rice & one of Noi’s Famous Egg Rolls.

Pasta

Bruschetta Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp with Tomatoes, basil sauteed in Olive oil, garlic, white wine & Fusilli noodles, then topped with Parmesan cheese.

Chardonnay Chicken

$17.00

Sauteed Chicken withBroccoli, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes w/ "bow-tie" pasta, light cream sauce & a touch of Chardonnay.

Chicken Penne

$17.00

Sauteed Chicken with Asparagus, onions, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil w/ Penne pasta & topped with Feta cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy made from scratch Mac & Cheese made with Cheddar and American cheese. Topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs and finished under the broiler.

Penne Rustica

$18.00

Sautéed Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon. Creamy parmesan sauce with a touch of rosemary, dijon mustard & marsala wine tossed with penne pasta then topped with parmesan cheese.

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Kids Noodle

$7.00

Kids Pep Pizza

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Traditional bread pudding layered with Cream Cheese & Raisins topped with a Sweet Rum Sauce. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Fresh Grated Carrots, Crushed Pineapple & Summit E.P.A. make this 3 layer cake very moist! Topped w/ our Cream Cheese frosting. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Creamy N.Y. style Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust. Choice of Chocolate, Caramel or Raspberry Sauce. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Three layers of moist Chocolate Cake with Creamy Chocolate frosting. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!!

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Carrots

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mandarin Oranges

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mixed Vegetable

$4.00

Side Pub Chips

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Steak Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Dinner Specials

M Chicken Marsala

$17.00

T Pork Chili Verde

$15.00

Specials

Pastrami Melt

$14.00

Juicy Lucy Melt

$15.00

Korean Break Bowl

$15.00

GF Items

GF Potato Skins

$11.00

GF Buffalo Wings

$16.00

GF Veggie Nachos

$12.00

GF Nachos

$13.00

GF Garden House Salad

$12.00

GF Greek Salad

$12.00

GF Caesar Salad

$12.00

GF Bacon & Cheese

$10.00

GF Plain Burger

$12.00

GF Mush & Swiss

$14.00

GF Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

GF Steakhouse

$14.00

GF Tex Mex

$14.00

GF Buffalo Style

$14.00

GF Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

GF Smothered Chix

$16.00

GF Grilled Walleye Plate

$17.00

GF Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

GF Burrito Rice Bowl

$16.00

GF Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

GF 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

GF Banger & Mash

$14.00

GF Sides

$2.00

V Side Salad

$5.00

V Garden House

$12.00

V Egg Roll Salad

$13.00

V Caesar Salad

$12.00

V Greek Salad

$12.00

V Caprese Salad

$13.00

V Pear Salad

$13.00

V Taco Salad

$13.00

V Mandarine Salad

$13.00

V Penne Rustica

$14.00

V Penne

$14.00

V Bruschetta Pasta

$14.00

Veggie Mac

$13.00

V Burrito Bowl

$14.00

V Stir Fry

$14.00

V Plain with Cheese

$13.00

V Cajun

$14.00

V Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

V Buffalo Style

$14.00

V Frisco

$14.00

V Black and Blue

$14.00

V Port Sandwich

$11.00

V Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

V Club Wrap

$14.00

V Caesar Wrap

$14.00

V Sesame Wrap

$14.00

V Oriental Wrap

$14.00

Clothing

Hoodie

$35.00

Smile Thursday

$15.00

Snapback

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Bears Hoodie

$40.00

Work T-Shirt

$50.00

T-shirt

$18.00

Baseball T-shirt

$30.00

Employee Clothing

Hoodie

$25.00

Smile Thursday

$10.00

Snapback

$15.00

Beanie

$15.00

Tank Top

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering daily drink specials, and great food at two locations in Rochester, MN!

Website

Location

3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester, MN 55906

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Purple Goat - 3708 N Broadway Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3708 N Broadway Ave Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurantnext
Chip Shots
orange starNo Reviews
3708 Broadway Avenue North Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurantnext
Blue Plate Diner
orange star5.0 • 1
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200 Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Broadway Avenue Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurantnext
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
orange star4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW
orange starNo Reviews
300 1st Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED - Foodtruck
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave. S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston