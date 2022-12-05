Whistle Binkies - North Pub
3120 Wellner Drive NE
Rochester, MN 55906
Appetizer
Ahi App
Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna, coated with Seasame Seeds & pan seared Rare Served with a Ginger, Soy, Asian style Slaw, pickled Ginger & Wasabi.
Baskets
Full Basket of your choice. Served with a dipping sauce
Bruschetta
A blend of fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic & Parmesan cheese. Toasted with Olive oil on crispy Crostini's.
Chicken Fingers
Fritter style Fried Chicken strips, with French fries & choice of dipping sauce.
Cod Fingers
Flakey cod ngers dipped in our house ale beer batter and fried till crispy. Served w/ fries, tartar, & lemon.
Curds
Lightly breaded, White Cheddar Cheese Curds. - From Elsworth, WI.
Egg Rolls
Pork, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions & Bean noodles Served with a Sweet & Spicy Asian sauce.
Fried Pickles
6 Pickle spears, Beer Battered & fried golden brown. Great with Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Mushrooms
Thick slices of fresh Portabella Mushrooms are fried in our house made Beer Batter and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Nachos
Topped with Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, jalapenos & a full pound of cheddar jack cheese on Fresh, crispy Corn chips. Served with Salsa & Sour cream.
Onion Rings
Thick sliced Onions, Beer Battered in “Rusty Truck Ale” & fried till golden brown. Served with a Zesty Cajun Ranch.
Potato Skins
Crispy Potato skins, topped w/ Cheddar Jack, Bacon & Green Onions. Served with Sour Cream.
Pretzel
Buttery & Salty....Great with a Beer. Served w/ Cheddar Cheese or Spicy Mustard.
Quesadilla
Pico de gallo & Cheddar Jack cheese in a crispy Flour Tortilla. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.
Sampler
4 Scotch Egg halves, 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Potato Skins and 3 Chicken Fingers.
Scotch Eggs
2 Hard Boiled Eggs Fried in Sausage & Bread crumbs. “An Olde World Treat”
Veggie Nachos
Wings
Chips and salsa
Soup+Salad
Cup Creamy Potato
Bowl Creamy Potato
Cup Corned Beef & Cabbage
Bowl Corned Beef & Cabbage
Ahi Salad
Fresh Sushi grade Tuna, rolled in Sesame seeds & Seared Rare. Mixed baby greens, Cilantro, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Snow Peas, Red Pepper, Bean Sprouts & Crushed Roasted Peanuts.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Pico de gaillo, Corn, Black Olives & Cheddar/Jack cheese on Iceberg Lettuce. Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg & Croutons. Tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes,fresh basil and avocado tossed with balsamic vinagrette and topped with grilled chicken.
Cup Irish Stew
Sirloin tips and Vegetables in a hearty brown sauce with a side of Garlic toast.
Egg Roll Salad
Crisp lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, cucumbers, rice noodles, Noi’s Famous Egg roll, chopped Peanuts, & fresh Cilantro. Topped & served with a sweet and spicy sauce on the side.
Garden House
Mixed greens, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion & Croutons. Choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Red Onion. Served with home-made Greek Lemon Vinaigrette.
Irish Stew
Sirloin tips and Vegetables in a hearty brown sauce with a side of Garlic toast.
Mandarin Salad
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, julienne carrot, kale, snap peas, red cabbage,scallions, mandarin oranges, ,red peppers, Ramen noodles, and sliced almonds. Tossed in our oriental vinaigrette.
Pear Salad
Your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken. Mixed greens tossed with fresh Pear slices, Tomatoes, Candied Pecans & Bleu Cheese crumbles w/ choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
Tender grilled Chicken over a blend of crisp Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado & Cheddar/Jack cheese tossed with our Southwestern Cilantro Vinaigrette Topped with crispy Tortilla strips & drizzled with spicy Peanut Vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Taco Salad
Tomato, Onion,Black Olives, Iceberg Lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, & Tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.
Side Caesar Salad
Soup/ Salad
From the Grill
Bacon & Cheese
Topped w/ Crisp Bacon & choice of: Cheddar, Swiss, American, Smoked Gouda, Provolone or Pepperjack.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Crisp Bacon, BBQ sauce & melted Cheddar cheese.
Black & Blue
Seasoned w/ Cajun spices & topped w/ bleu’ cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Style
Topped with spicy Buffalo sauce & a side of blue cheese dressing.
Frisco Melt
Swiss & American Cheese, Tomato & grilled Onions. Served on Toasted Sourdough.
Mushroom & Swiss
Topped with sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Plain
Grilled plain. Add cheese for 1.00 per slice.
Steakhouse
Bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, steak sauce and smoked gouda on grilled texas toast.
Tex Mex
Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips
The Bourbon
Topped with a sweet & tangy bourbon glaze, Swiss Cheese & sautéed mushrooms.
The Cajun
Seasoned "Cajun" style & topped with spicy Pepper Jack cheese.
The Ranch Burger
Plain Chicken Breast
Sandwiches
Beef & Bourbon
A 1/2 lb. of Tender Roast Beef with Bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese with bourbon sauce on grilled sourdough.
BLT
Crispy Bacon w/ Mayo, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato on grilled Sourdough.
Brisket Melt
Our tender, smoked “smoked in house” Brisket is served on Texas Toast with chedder cheese and topped with coleslaw, and finished with our BBQ sauce.
Club Melt
A 1/2 lb. of Roasted Turkey, with Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato on grilled Sourdough Bread.
El Cubano
A 1/2 pound of smoked pit ham and slow smoked pulled pork butt which is slow smoked overnight, Swiss Cheese, sliced Pickles & Yellow Mustard on a grilled Hoagie bun.
French Dip
We slow roast Prime Rib, slice it thin & serve it on a crusty Hoagie bun. Served with Au-Jus for dipping.
Ham & Cheese
A 1/2 lb. of Smoked Pit Ham with Grilled Sourdough.
Hot Turkey
The "Pub Favorite for over 20 years". Slow roasted pulled Turkey, served "Open-Faced" on bread w/ a side of Corn, Mashed Potatoes & gravy.
Mahi Sandwich
Grilled 8oz. Mahi-Mahi Filet served on a fresh roll w/ Lettuce, Onion & a side of Tartar.
Philly
We slow roast Prime Rib, slice it thin & serve it on a crusty Hoagie bun w/ Swiss Cheese, Onions & Peppers. Served with Au-Jus for dipping.
Po'Boy
Juicy, Deep Fried, Coconut Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Pepperjack Cheese, & Boom Boom Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
Portablla Sandwich
Grilled Portobella Cap, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, And Provolone Cheese with Pesto on a Multi-grain bun.
Rachel
A 1/2 lb. of in house Rosted Turkey w/ Sauerkraut(substitute coleslaw if you prefer), melted swiss cheese on grilled Caraway rye. Served w/1000 island dressing on the side.
Reuben
A 1/2 lb. of our own, tender Corned Beef Brisket Slow Roasted w/ Guinness Beer & Brown Sugar Grilled Caraway Rye bread w/ Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut w/ a side of 1000 Island dressing.
Roadhouse
A 1/2 lb. of Tender Roast Beef with Carmelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Sourdough.
Smoked Pork
A 1/2 pound of Smoked Pork shoulder which is marinated in our secret family marinade then slow smoked overnight, Pulled and served on a fresh Kaiser roll with lettuce and onion.
Turkey Cheddar
Slow Roasted Turkey, on a grilled Hoagie bun w/ Cheddar Cheese & grilled Onions. W/ side of honey mustard.
Walleye Sandwich
Walleye grilled or fried served on a Hoagie bun w/ Lettuce, Onion & a side of Tartar.
Wraps
Ahi Wrap
Seared Ahi Tuna, shredded cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, carrots, brussel sprouts, red pepper & sesame ginger sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chicken, tossed with Buffalo sauce & wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Jack Cheese, corn & black olives. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.
Oriental Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage,kale,brussel sprouts,red pepper and scallions with our Oriental vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce & fresh sliced tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing.
Entrees
1/2 Chicken
Slowly smoked "in house" then finnished on the grill with a Vegetable & choice of Potato.
Ahi Rice Bowl
Pan seared sesame crusted fresh Ahi Tuna with julienne carrots, onions, peppers, snowpeas, and bean sprouts in our peanut / stir fry sauce over steamed jasmine rice.
Bangers
2 of our own locally made, coarse ground & lightly smoked bangers (Sausages). Served w/ Vegetables & Mashed Potatoes.
Burrito Rice Bowl
Choice of Meat, Avocado,Pico De Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado Salsa & Shredded Cheddar Jack served over Brown rice.
Fish & Chips
Generous portions of Cod, beer battered w/ "Rusty Truck Ale" & fried till golden brown. Served with our English chips.
Gochujan Shrimp Bowl
Sauteed Shrimp, Julienne Carrots, Broccoli,Peppers, Onions, Snow Peas, with noodles & Tossed in a Spicy Gochujang Sauce.
Irish Stew
Jumbo Beer Batter Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp, beer battered in our "Rusty Truck Ale" & fried to a crispy, golden brown. Served with Vegetables & choice of Potato. Choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
Pad Thai
Onions, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, Egg, Lime & Cilantro. Served over Thai Noodles and a Pad Thai Sauce
Salmon
8 oz. of Fresh cut Atlantic salmon, grilled with fresh Dill & Lemon butter. Served with Vegetables & choice of Potato.
Sesame Mahi
Grilled 8 oz. Mahi-Mahi basted with sesame ginger sauce and served on a bed of sauteed cabbage, kohlrabi, carrot, kale, and brussel sprouts. Served with brown rice.
Shepards Pie
Our hearty Irish Stew w/ a side of Garlic toast. Topped with Mashed Potatoes & finished under the broiler.
Bacon Wrapped Sirloin
8 oz. Top sirloin wrapped in Bacon & grilled. Topped with a roasted Garlic & Gorgonzola Butter. Served with a vegetable & choice of Potato.
Smoked Brisket
Tender Brisket smoked overnight. Served with our in house Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Binkies Mac and Cheese, and Coleslaw.
Smothered Chicken
A 10 oz. marinated Chicken breast grilled & topped with sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone & Cheddar cheeses. Served with sautéed vegetables & choice of potato.
Stir-Fry
Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Carrots & Bean Sprouts, Stir Fried with Garlic, Ginger, Thai Chilies & Authentic Hoisin sauce. Served with steamed Jasmine Rice & one of Noi’s Famous Egg Rolls.
Pasta
Bruschetta Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp with Tomatoes, basil sauteed in Olive oil, garlic, white wine & Fusilli noodles, then topped with Parmesan cheese.
Chardonnay Chicken
Sauteed Chicken withBroccoli, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes w/ "bow-tie" pasta, light cream sauce & a touch of Chardonnay.
Chicken Penne
Sauteed Chicken with Asparagus, onions, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil w/ Penne pasta & topped with Feta cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy made from scratch Mac & Cheese made with Cheddar and American cheese. Topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs and finished under the broiler.
Penne Rustica
Sautéed Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon. Creamy parmesan sauce with a touch of rosemary, dijon mustard & marsala wine tossed with penne pasta then topped with parmesan cheese.
Kids
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Traditional bread pudding layered with Cream Cheese & Raisins topped with a Sweet Rum Sauce. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!
Carrot Cake
Fresh Grated Carrots, Crushed Pineapple & Summit E.P.A. make this 3 layer cake very moist! Topped w/ our Cream Cheese frosting. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!
Cheese Cake
Creamy N.Y. style Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust. Choice of Chocolate, Caramel or Raspberry Sauce. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!
Chocolate Cake
Three layers of moist Chocolate Cake with Creamy Chocolate frosting. Made FRESH in Whistle Binkies Kitchen!!
Sides
Apple Sauce
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Carrots
Coleslaw
Corn
Cottage Cheese
Garlic Toast
Gravy
Side Mac & Cheese
Mandarin Oranges
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Vegetable
Side Pub Chips
Side Brown Rice
Side French Fries
Side Steak Fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side White Rice
Side Onion Rings
GF Items
GF Potato Skins
GF Buffalo Wings
GF Veggie Nachos
GF Nachos
GF Garden House Salad
GF Greek Salad
GF Caesar Salad
GF Bacon & Cheese
GF Plain Burger
GF Mush & Swiss
GF Steakhouse Burger
GF Steakhouse
GF Tex Mex
GF Buffalo Style
GF Mahi Sandwich
GF Smothered Chix
GF Grilled Walleye Plate
GF Atlantic Salmon
GF Burrito Rice Bowl
GF Jumbo Shrimp
GF 1/2 Chicken
GF Banger & Mash
GF Sides
V Side Salad
V Garden House
V Egg Roll Salad
V Caesar Salad
V Greek Salad
V Caprese Salad
V Pear Salad
V Taco Salad
V Mandarine Salad
V Penne Rustica
V Penne
V Bruschetta Pasta
Veggie Mac
V Burrito Bowl
V Stir Fry
V Plain with Cheese
V Cajun
V Mushroom & Swiss
V Buffalo Style
V Frisco
V Black and Blue
V Port Sandwich
V Buffalo Wrap
V Club Wrap
V Caesar Wrap
V Sesame Wrap
V Oriental Wrap
