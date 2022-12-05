Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whistle Binkies - South Pub

review star

No reviews yet

247 Woodlake Drive SE

Rochester, MN 55904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Ahi App

$18.00

Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna Coated with Sesame Seed and Pan Seared. Served with a Ginger Soy Asian Slaw, Ginger & Wasabi

Baskets

$6.00

French Fries, Pub Chips, Steak Fries, Cheesy Fries, Chips and Salsa, Sweet Potato Fries.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Reduction. On Crispy Crostini Toasted with Olive Oil

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Chicken Strips & Fries Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Cod Fingers

$15.00

Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter Served with Fries, Tartar & Lemon

Curds

$12.00

*Jalapeno or Original Lightly Breaded, White Cheddar Cheese Curds Served with Ranch or Marinara

Egg Rolls

$8.00

2 - Pork, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, Bean Noodles Served with a Sweet and Spicy Asian Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter, Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Spears Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter, Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Nachos

$17.00

Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jack Cheese, on Fresh Crispy Corn Chips - Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pulled Pork

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter Served with Cajun Ranch

Potato Skins

$12.00

Topped with Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Green Onions Served with Sour Cream

Pretzel

$5.00

Buttery & Salty - Served with Cheese or Spicy Mustard

Quesadilla

$10.00

Pico de Gallo & Cheddar Jack Cheese in a Crispy Flour Tortilla Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Sampler

$18.00

2 Scotch Eggs, 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Potato Skins, 3 Chicken Fingers - Sour Cream and Egg Roll sauce included, your choice of 1 dipping sauce.

Scotch Eggs

$7.00

2 - Hard Boiled Eggs Fried in Sausage and Bread Crumbs

Veggie Nacho

$15.00

Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jack Cheese, on Fresh Crispy Corn Chips

Wings

$16.00

Served with Celery and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese **Choice of Sauce Buffalo, BBQ, Asian, Whiskey Bourbon, Spicy Habanero, Honey Sriracha

Soup+Salad

Ahi Salad

$18.00

Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna Rolled in Sesame Seeds, Seared Rare, Mixed Greens, Cilantro, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Snow Peas, Red Pepper, Beans Sprouts, Crushed Peanuts. Served with Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Olive, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing - Plain - Chicken - Shrimp, Mahi, Salmon

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Balls, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Avocado. Tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cup Irish Stew

$7.00

Egg Roll Salad

$16.00

Crisp Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, Cucumber, Rice Noodle, Noi's Famous Egg Roll, Chopped Peanuts & Fresh Cilantro. Served with Sweet and Spicy Sauce on the side

Garden House

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Black Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Crouton - Plain, Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Mahi

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese, Red Onion. Tossed in Homemade Greek Lemon Vinaigrette - Plain, Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Mahi

Mandarin Salad

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Carrot, Kale, Snap Peas, Red Cabbage, Scallion, Mandarin Orange, Red Pepper, Ramen Noodle & Sliced Almond. Tossed in Oriental Vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Pears, Tomato, Candied Pecan, Blue Cheese Crumble. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tossed with our Southwest Cilantro Vinaigrette. Topped with Crispy Tortilla Strips and Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Black Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Crouton - Choice of Dressing

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Beef, Chicken, or Pulled Pork Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Iceberg Lettuce, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Tortilla Chips. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side

Soup + Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Roadhouse

$15.00

Tender Roast Beef, Sautéed Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough

Beef & Bourbon

$15.00

Tender Roast Beef, Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda & Bourbon Sauce on Sourdough

Po'Boy

$16.00

Crispy Coconut Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chipotle Mayo on a Grilled Hoagie

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Batter Fried or Grilled, Hoagie Bun, Lettuce, Onion & Side of Tartar - Batter Fried or Grilled

Club Melt

$15.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato, on Sourdough

El Cubano

$15.00

Smoked Pit Ham, Slow Smoked Pork Butt, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickle & Yellow Mustard on a Hoagie Bun.

Reuben

$15.00

Made in House Corned Beef Brisket, Slow Roasted with Guinness and Brown Sugar, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Caraway Rye with a Side of 1000

Rachel

$15.00

Our made in House Roasted Turkey, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Caraway Rye with a side of 1000 (Substitute Coleslaw for Sauerkraut)

French Dip

$15.00

Slow Roasted & Thin Sliced Prime Rib, on a Crusty Hoagie Bun, Served with Au-Jus Dipping sauce. (+$1 to add Swiss)

Philly

$16.00

Slow Roasted & Thin Sliced Prime Rib, on a Crusty Hoagie Bun, Swiss Cheese, Onions & Peppers Served with Au-Jus Dipping sauce.

Hot Turkey

$15.00

Our Made in House Roasted Turkey, Served Open Face on Sourdough. Corn, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

BLT

$14.00

Crisp Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato, on Sourdough

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

8oz Grilled Mahi, Lettuce & Onion, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Tartar Sauce Blackened + $2

Smoked Pork

$14.00

Marinated Smoked Pork Shoulder Pulled, Lettuce & Onion, on a Brioche Bun Side of BBQ Sauce

Turkey Cheddar

$15.00

Our made in House Roasted Turkey, Cheddar Cheese & Sautéed Onions, on a Grilled Hoagie & Side of Honey Mustard

Brisket Melt

$15.00

In House Smoked Brisket Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw & our Brisket BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast

Portablla Sandwich

$11.00

Portabella Mushroom Cap, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Provolone Cheese & Pesto on Multi-Grain Bun

Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Smoked Pit Ham & Choice of Cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Pepper Jack, Provolone on Sourdough

Plain Chicken Breast

$5.00

Pasta

Rustica

$18.00

Sautéed Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon Creamy Parmesan Sauce with a touch of Rosemary, Dijon Mustard, & Marsala Wine, Topped with Parmesan

Chicken Penne

$17.00

Sautéed Chicken, Asparagus, Onions, Marinated Italian Herb Tomatoes, Olive Oil. Topped with Feta Cheese

Chardonnay Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Bowtie Pasta, Light Cream Sauce with a touch of Chardonnay. Topped with Parmesan

Bruschetta Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo Sautéed Shrimp, Tomato, Basil, sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine & Fusilli Noodles. Topped with Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Made From Scratch Mac & Cheese made with Cheddar and American Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Panko Breadcrumbs and Finished Under the Broiler. Add Chicken + $.4.00 - Shrimp + $6

From the Grill

Plain

$12.00

Grilled Plain. Add Cheddar, Swiss, American, Smoked Gouda, Provolone, Pepper Jack + $1

Cheese Burger

$13.00

The Cajun

$14.00

Seasoned Cajun Style & Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$14.00

Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & BBQ

Buffalo Style

$14.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Side of Blue Cheese

Frisco Melt

$14.00

Swiss & American Cheese, Tomato & Sautéed Onions, on Toasted Sourdough

Tex Mex

$14.00

Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese & Crispy Tortillas Strips

The Bourbon

$14.00

Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Glaze, Swiss Cheese and Sautéed Mushrooms

Black & Blue

$14.00

Cajun Seasoning, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles

Steakhouse

$14.00

Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda & Steak Sauce, on Texas Toast

Bacon & Cheese

$14.00

Crisp Bacon & Choice of Cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, American, Smoked Gouda, Provolone, Pepper Jack

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Tossed with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Corn & Black Olive Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, Side of Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Ahi Wrap

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Shredded Cabbage, Kale, Kohlrabi, Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Red Pepper & Sesame Ginger

Oriental Wrap

$14.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Red Pepper, Scallions & Oriental Vinaigrette

Entrees

Irish Stew

$12.00

Sirloin Tips, Vegetables, Hearty Brown Sauce with a side of Garlic Toast

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Cod Beer Battered in our "Rusty Truck Ale", Fried until Golden Brown. Served with English Chips & Tartar

Shepherds Pie

$13.00

Hearty Irish Stew Topped with Mashed Potatoes Finished under the Broiler Served with Garlic Toast

Bangers

$14.00

2 Locally made Course Ground Banger (Sausage) Lightly Smoked and Served with Seasonal Vegetable & Mashed Potatoes

Stir-Fry

$14.00

Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Carrots & Bean Sprouts, Stir-Fried with Garlic, Ginger, & Authentic Stir-Fry Sauce. Served over Steamed Jasmine Rice & a Noi's Famous Egg Roll ( No egg roll for vegetarian) - Choice of Vegetarian, Chicken, Shrimp or Steak

Gochujan Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Julienne Carrots, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Snow Peas, with Noodles Tossed in Spicy Gochujang Sauce

Burrito Rice Bowl

$16.00

Our In House Smoked Pork, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado Salsa & Shredded Cheddar Jack over Brown Rice, Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side **Substitute Chicken + $1 - Steak + $2

Sesame Mahi

$19.00

Grilled 8oz Mahi Mahi, Basted with Sesame Ginger Sauce, Served on a bed of Sautéed Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Carrot, Kale & Brussel Sprouts. Served over Brown Rice (Jasmine Rice upon Request)

Ahi Rice Bowl

$18.00

Pan Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Julienne Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, in our Peanut & Stir-Fry Sauce over Jasmine Rice

Pad Thai

$17.00

Onions, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, Lime & Cilantro Served over Thai Noodles and a Pad Thai Sauce. - Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp.

Smoked Brisket

$18.00

Tender Brisket Smoked Over Night, Served with Binkies Mac & Cheese and Coleslaw. Side of our Brisket BBQ Sauce

1/2 Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked in House, Finished on the Grill

Jumbo Beer Batter Shrimp

$17.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp Beer Battered in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Fried to a Crispy Golden Brown Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

Salmon

$18.00

8oz Fresh Cut Atlantic Salmon, Grilled & Topped with Fresh Lemon & Dill Butter

Bacon Wrapped Sirloin

$18.00

8oz Top Sirloin, Wrapped in Bacon and Grilled & Topped with Garlic & Gorgonzola Butter

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy From Scratch Mac & Cheese, Make with Cheddar and American Cheese

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Patty with American Cheese

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids patty, and a choice of side

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Choice of Dipping Sauce

Kids Kids Fish

$8.00

Crispy Fried Cod Loins Served with Tartar Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese on Texas Toast

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fritter Style Chicken Strips, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Kids Noodle

$7.00

Spiral Noodles Choice of Butter or Red Sauce

Kids Pep Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Gravy

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mixed Vegetable

$4.00

Baked Potato (after 5pm)

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Madnarin Oranges

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Steak Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

3 Layers of Fresh Grated Carrots, Crushed Pineapple & Summit EPA Topped with our Cream Cheese Frosting

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Creamy NY Style Cheese Cake with a Graham Cracker Crust Choice of : Chocolate, Caramel or Raspberry

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

3 Layers of Moist Chocolate Cake & Creamy Chocolate Frosting

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Traditional Bread Pudding layered with Cream Cheese and Raisins, Topped with Sweet Rum Sauce

Sauces

1000

$0.50

Asian

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

chippy Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Egg Roll Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Greek Lemon Vin

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Honey

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Oriental Vin

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Rasp Vin

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Whiskey Bourbon

$0.50

Malt Vin.

Tobasco

Peanut Butter

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Offering daily drink specials, a food menu with something for everyone, and a drink and beer list to impress.

Website

Location

247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roasted Bliss - 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300
orange starNo Reviews
2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
JDON LLC - 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY #300
orange starNo Reviews
2550 SOUTH BROADWAY #300 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Fat Willys Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Nashville Coop - Rochester - 102 20th Street SE \nUnit 600
orange starNo Reviews
102 20th Street SE Unit 600 Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Due North Coffee Co- Original - Rochester
orange starNo Reviews
N/A Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED - Foodtruck
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave. S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston