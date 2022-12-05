Whistle Binkies - South Pub
247 Woodlake Drive SE
Rochester, MN 55904
Appetizer
Ahi App
Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna Coated with Sesame Seed and Pan Seared. Served with a Ginger Soy Asian Slaw, Ginger & Wasabi
Baskets
French Fries, Pub Chips, Steak Fries, Cheesy Fries, Chips and Salsa, Sweet Potato Fries.
Bruschetta
Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Reduction. On Crispy Crostini Toasted with Olive Oil
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Strips & Fries Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Cod Fingers
Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter Served with Fries, Tartar & Lemon
Curds
*Jalapeno or Original Lightly Breaded, White Cheddar Cheese Curds Served with Ranch or Marinara
Egg Rolls
2 - Pork, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, Bean Noodles Served with a Sweet and Spicy Asian Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter, Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Fried Pickles
Spears Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter, Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Nachos
Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jack Cheese, on Fresh Crispy Corn Chips - Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pulled Pork
Onion Rings
Hand Dipped in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Beer Batter Served with Cajun Ranch
Potato Skins
Topped with Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Green Onions Served with Sour Cream
Pretzel
Buttery & Salty - Served with Cheese or Spicy Mustard
Quesadilla
Pico de Gallo & Cheddar Jack Cheese in a Crispy Flour Tortilla Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Sampler
2 Scotch Eggs, 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Potato Skins, 3 Chicken Fingers - Sour Cream and Egg Roll sauce included, your choice of 1 dipping sauce.
Scotch Eggs
2 - Hard Boiled Eggs Fried in Sausage and Bread Crumbs
Veggie Nacho
Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jack Cheese, on Fresh Crispy Corn Chips
Wings
Served with Celery and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese **Choice of Sauce Buffalo, BBQ, Asian, Whiskey Bourbon, Spicy Habanero, Honey Sriracha
Soup+Salad
Ahi Salad
Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna Rolled in Sesame Seeds, Seared Rare, Mixed Greens, Cilantro, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Snow Peas, Red Pepper, Beans Sprouts, Crushed Peanuts. Served with Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried or Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Olive, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing - Plain - Chicken - Shrimp, Mahi, Salmon
Caprese Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mozzarella Balls, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Avocado. Tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cup Irish Stew
Egg Roll Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, Cucumber, Rice Noodle, Noi's Famous Egg Roll, Chopped Peanuts & Fresh Cilantro. Served with Sweet and Spicy Sauce on the side
Garden House
Mixed Greens, Black Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Crouton - Plain, Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Mahi
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese, Red Onion. Tossed in Homemade Greek Lemon Vinaigrette - Plain, Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Mahi
Mandarin Salad
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Carrot, Kale, Snap Peas, Red Cabbage, Scallion, Mandarin Orange, Red Pepper, Ramen Noodle & Sliced Almond. Tossed in Oriental Vinaigrette
Pear Salad
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Pears, Tomato, Candied Pecan, Blue Cheese Crumble. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tossed with our Southwest Cilantro Vinaigrette. Topped with Crispy Tortilla Strips and Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Black Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Crouton - Choice of Dressing
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Taco Salad
Beef, Chicken, or Pulled Pork Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Iceberg Lettuce, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Tortilla Chips. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side
Soup + Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Roadhouse
Tender Roast Beef, Sautéed Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough
Beef & Bourbon
Tender Roast Beef, Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda & Bourbon Sauce on Sourdough
Po'Boy
Crispy Coconut Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chipotle Mayo on a Grilled Hoagie
Walleye Sandwich
Batter Fried or Grilled, Hoagie Bun, Lettuce, Onion & Side of Tartar - Batter Fried or Grilled
Club Melt
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato, on Sourdough
El Cubano
Smoked Pit Ham, Slow Smoked Pork Butt, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickle & Yellow Mustard on a Hoagie Bun.
Reuben
Made in House Corned Beef Brisket, Slow Roasted with Guinness and Brown Sugar, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Caraway Rye with a Side of 1000
Rachel
Our made in House Roasted Turkey, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Caraway Rye with a side of 1000 (Substitute Coleslaw for Sauerkraut)
French Dip
Slow Roasted & Thin Sliced Prime Rib, on a Crusty Hoagie Bun, Served with Au-Jus Dipping sauce. (+$1 to add Swiss)
Philly
Slow Roasted & Thin Sliced Prime Rib, on a Crusty Hoagie Bun, Swiss Cheese, Onions & Peppers Served with Au-Jus Dipping sauce.
Hot Turkey
Our Made in House Roasted Turkey, Served Open Face on Sourdough. Corn, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
BLT
Crisp Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato, on Sourdough
Mahi Sandwich
8oz Grilled Mahi, Lettuce & Onion, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Tartar Sauce Blackened + $2
Smoked Pork
Marinated Smoked Pork Shoulder Pulled, Lettuce & Onion, on a Brioche Bun Side of BBQ Sauce
Turkey Cheddar
Our made in House Roasted Turkey, Cheddar Cheese & Sautéed Onions, on a Grilled Hoagie & Side of Honey Mustard
Brisket Melt
In House Smoked Brisket Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw & our Brisket BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast
Portablla Sandwich
Portabella Mushroom Cap, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Provolone Cheese & Pesto on Multi-Grain Bun
Ham & Cheese
Smoked Pit Ham & Choice of Cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Pepper Jack, Provolone on Sourdough
Plain Chicken Breast
Pasta
Rustica
Sautéed Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon Creamy Parmesan Sauce with a touch of Rosemary, Dijon Mustard, & Marsala Wine, Topped with Parmesan
Chicken Penne
Sautéed Chicken, Asparagus, Onions, Marinated Italian Herb Tomatoes, Olive Oil. Topped with Feta Cheese
Chardonnay Chicken
Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Bowtie Pasta, Light Cream Sauce with a touch of Chardonnay. Topped with Parmesan
Bruschetta Shrimp
Jumbo Sautéed Shrimp, Tomato, Basil, sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine & Fusilli Noodles. Topped with Parmesan
Mac & Cheese
Made From Scratch Mac & Cheese made with Cheddar and American Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Panko Breadcrumbs and Finished Under the Broiler. Add Chicken + $.4.00 - Shrimp + $6
From the Grill
Plain
Grilled Plain. Add Cheddar, Swiss, American, Smoked Gouda, Provolone, Pepper Jack + $1
Cheese Burger
The Cajun
Seasoned Cajun Style & Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese
Mushroom & Swiss
Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & BBQ
Buffalo Style
Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Side of Blue Cheese
Frisco Melt
Swiss & American Cheese, Tomato & Sautéed Onions, on Toasted Sourdough
Tex Mex
Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese & Crispy Tortillas Strips
The Bourbon
Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Glaze, Swiss Cheese and Sautéed Mushrooms
Black & Blue
Cajun Seasoning, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles
Steakhouse
Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda & Steak Sauce, on Texas Toast
Bacon & Cheese
Crisp Bacon & Choice of Cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, American, Smoked Gouda, Provolone, Pepper Jack
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Tossed with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Corn & Black Olive Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Turkey Club Wrap
Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, Side of Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Ahi Wrap
Seared Ahi Tuna, Shredded Cabbage, Kale, Kohlrabi, Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Red Pepper & Sesame Ginger
Oriental Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Red Pepper, Scallions & Oriental Vinaigrette
Entrees
Irish Stew
Sirloin Tips, Vegetables, Hearty Brown Sauce with a side of Garlic Toast
Fish & Chips
Cod Beer Battered in our "Rusty Truck Ale", Fried until Golden Brown. Served with English Chips & Tartar
Shepherds Pie
Hearty Irish Stew Topped with Mashed Potatoes Finished under the Broiler Served with Garlic Toast
Bangers
2 Locally made Course Ground Banger (Sausage) Lightly Smoked and Served with Seasonal Vegetable & Mashed Potatoes
Stir-Fry
Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Carrots & Bean Sprouts, Stir-Fried with Garlic, Ginger, & Authentic Stir-Fry Sauce. Served over Steamed Jasmine Rice & a Noi's Famous Egg Roll ( No egg roll for vegetarian) - Choice of Vegetarian, Chicken, Shrimp or Steak
Gochujan Shrimp Bowl
Sautéed Shrimp, Julienne Carrots, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Snow Peas, with Noodles Tossed in Spicy Gochujang Sauce
Burrito Rice Bowl
Our In House Smoked Pork, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado Salsa & Shredded Cheddar Jack over Brown Rice, Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side **Substitute Chicken + $1 - Steak + $2
Sesame Mahi
Grilled 8oz Mahi Mahi, Basted with Sesame Ginger Sauce, Served on a bed of Sautéed Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Carrot, Kale & Brussel Sprouts. Served over Brown Rice (Jasmine Rice upon Request)
Ahi Rice Bowl
Pan Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Julienne Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, in our Peanut & Stir-Fry Sauce over Jasmine Rice
Pad Thai
Onions, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, Lime & Cilantro Served over Thai Noodles and a Pad Thai Sauce. - Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp.
Smoked Brisket
Tender Brisket Smoked Over Night, Served with Binkies Mac & Cheese and Coleslaw. Side of our Brisket BBQ Sauce
1/2 Chicken
Slow Smoked in House, Finished on the Grill
Jumbo Beer Batter Shrimp
5 Jumbo Shrimp Beer Battered in Our "Rusty Truck Ale" Fried to a Crispy Golden Brown Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Smothered Chicken
Salmon
8oz Fresh Cut Atlantic Salmon, Grilled & Topped with Fresh Lemon & Dill Butter
Bacon Wrapped Sirloin
8oz Top Sirloin, Wrapped in Bacon and Grilled & Topped with Garlic & Gorgonzola Butter
Kids
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy From Scratch Mac & Cheese, Make with Cheddar and American Cheese
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Patty with American Cheese
Kids Hamburger
Kids patty, and a choice of side
Kids Mini Corndogs
Choice of Dipping Sauce
Kids Kids Fish
Crispy Fried Cod Loins Served with Tartar Sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on Texas Toast
Kids Chicken Fingers
Fritter Style Chicken Strips, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Kids Noodle
Spiral Noodles Choice of Butter or Red Sauce
Kids Pep Pizza
Kids Cheese Pizza
Sides
Gravy
Apple Sauce
Coleslaw
Carrots
Corn
Garlic Toast
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Vegetable
Baked Potato (after 5pm)
Broccoli
Madnarin Oranges
Cottage Cheese
Asparagus
Side Mac & Cheese
White Rice
Brown Rice
Side Celery
Side Fries
Side Steak Fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side Chips
Side Mac and Cheese
Dessert
Carrot Cake
3 Layers of Fresh Grated Carrots, Crushed Pineapple & Summit EPA Topped with our Cream Cheese Frosting
Cheese Cake
Creamy NY Style Cheese Cake with a Graham Cracker Crust Choice of : Chocolate, Caramel or Raspberry
Chocolate Cake
3 Layers of Moist Chocolate Cake & Creamy Chocolate Frosting
Bread Pudding
Traditional Bread Pudding layered with Cream Cheese and Raisins, Topped with Sweet Rum Sauce
Sauces
1000
Asian
Balsamic Vin
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Caesar
Cajun Ranch
chippy Mayo
Cocktail
Egg Roll Sauce
French
Greek Lemon Vin
Habanero
Honey
Honey Mustard
Honey Sriracha
Oriental Vin
Ranch
Rasp Vin
Salsa
Sour Cream
Spicy Mustard
Tartar
Thai Peanut
Whiskey Bourbon
Malt Vin.
Tobasco
Peanut Butter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Offering daily drink specials, a food menu with something for everyone, and a drink and beer list to impress.
