Whistle Stop Ale House

Popular Items

Windsor Station
Verona Station
The Impossible Burger

Wine

Altocedro Malbec BTL

$40.00

Clayhouse Cabernet BTL

$48.00

PortlandiaRed blend BTL

$38.00

Broadside merlot BTL

$38.00

ROBERT MONDAVI CAB 1/2 BOTTLE

$14.00

CLOS DU BOIS CHARDONNAY SPLIT

$14.00

Portlandia Pinot Gris BTL

$36.00

Zonin' Grand Cuvee Prosecco BTL

$38.00

SEA SUN CHARDONNAY BTL

$44.00

NOLA GRACE SAUV BLANC BTL

$38.00

Jones Rose BTL

$40.00

J. Roget Sparkling BTL

$25.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coffee

$3.59

Decaf coffee

$3.59

Iced Tea

$3.59

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Crater Lake Rootbeer

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.59+

Pineapple Juice

$2.99+

Cranberry Juice

$2.59+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Tomato Juice

$2.59+

Can Gosling's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Crater Lake Vanilla Cream

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Fanta Orange

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Cranberry

$1.99

Kids Orange

$1.99

Kids Soft Drink

$1.99

Large Milk

$5.00

Small Milk

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

The Maxwell

$7.00

Water

Fruit Lemonade

$3.99

Honey Lavendar Spritz

$6.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Mockarita

$8.00

Strawberry Nojito

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.99

Whistle Stop Limade

$3.99

San Pelligrino

$4.00

CosNopolitan

$8.00

Grapefruit juice

$2.99+

SEEDLIP MARY

$9.00

POMEGRANTE SPRITZ

$7.00

MOCKTAILS

The Maxwell

$7.00

Strawberry Nojito

$8.00

$8.00

CosNopolitan

$8.00

Honey Lavendar Spritz

$6.00

$6.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Mockarita

$8.00

$8.00

Pomegranate Spritz

$7.00

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps (Copy)

Ribeye Sandwich

$17.59

Chopped ribeye steak sauteed with mushrooms, chopped dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli. Served with fries or tots.

San Diego Station

$15.99

Our 1/3# Natural Angus burger cooked as you like with cilantro-lime mayo, guacamole, fresh tomato, lettuce and your choice of cheese.

Windsor Station

$14.99

Our 1/3# Natural Angus burger with your choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise.

The Impossible Burger

$16.99

The well known veggie patty seasoned and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and red onion. Leave of the cheese and mayonnaise for a Vegan option.

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$17.99

House breaded and fried chicken with grilled pineapple, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, balsamic mayonnaise and a drizzle of teriyaki sauce.

Verona Station

$17.99

Our 1/3 # Natural Angus burger topped with gorgonzola cheese, honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise

Kansas City Station

$17.99

Grilled chicken tipped with bacon, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce.

Whistle Stop Reuben

$15.99

House made corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing. Served on marbled rye with choice of fries or tots.

Whistle Stop Club Sandwich

$14.99

Roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, honey smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise. Your choice of bread.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, red onion, fresh avocado and bacon on a sesame bun.

Renton Depot

$14.99

Roasted turkey breast with chopped artichokes, melted provolone cheese, and pesto-mayonnaise grilled on sourdough with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

King Street Station

$14.99

Tender pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese, pepperoncini and stone ground mustard with mayonnaise all on grilled rye bread.

DeLyon Station

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss cheese and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll with Au jus.

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and bacon tossed in our Caesar dressing and wrapped in a garlic flour tortilla.

Southwestern Wrap

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, fresh herbs, green onions, corn, black beans and tomatoes tossed in our spicy cayenne caesar dressing and rolled in a garlic flour tortilla.

Mexico city station

$16.99

BLT

$13.99

Appetizers (Copy)

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Smoked chicken breast with sweet corn, red and green bell peppers, onion and cheddar/jack cheese.

Lemon Garlic Calamari

$15.99

Breaded tubes and tentacles, quickly fried and tossed in a white wine-pepperoncini-garlic dressing and served with a roasted-garlic aioli on a bed of baby greens.

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Carne Asada Street Tacos

$10.99

3 corn tortillas topped with grilled ribeye steak, green onions and our special sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

served with fries and your choice of sauce

Whistle Stop Nachos

$13.99

Layers of refried black beans, house made tortilla chips, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, fresh cilantro and jalapenos.

Steamed Clams

$15.99

One pound of clams steamed in garlic, shallot, butter and sherry broth. Served with toasted garlic bread.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$16.99

7 pieces tossed with your choice of Frank's, BBQ sauce or Teriyaki sauce served with celery, blue cheese and ranch dressing.

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Breaded and fried cheese curds served with marinara sauce.

Tempura Cauliflower

$10.99

House made tempura cauliflower deep fried and served with your choice of chipotle mayonnaise or Frank's hot sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

BASKET OF TOTS

$6.99

Entree (Copy)

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Alaskan cod topped with our house made simple slaw, mango salsa, mango vinaigrette and fresh lime. Served on corn tortillas with a bit of chipotle aioli.

Chicken Marsala- full

$22.99

Pan seared chicken breasts topped with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a tangy, slightly creamy Marsala wine sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.

Chicken Marsala - half

$17.99

Pan seared chicken breast topped with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a tangy, slightly creamy Marsala sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.

3 piece fish and chips

$21.99

3 pieces of cod battered in our beer-panko batter and served with coleslaw and fries.

2 piece fish and chips

$17.99

2 pieces of cod battered in our beer-panko batter and served with coleslaw and fries.

House Made Meatloaf

$17.99

House made spicy meatloaf topped with our special sauce and served with mashed potatoes borwn gravy and seasoned veggies.

Chicken Gorgonzola Pasta

$20.99

Chicken breast sauteed with baby spinach, tomatoes, red peppers and artichokes. Tossed with penne pasta in a gorgonzola cream sauce.

Traditional Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Our simple garlic and Parmesan cream sauce tossed with linguini and broccoli and topped with blackened chicken and mor Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

Salmon Alfredo

$26.99

Kids Lunch/Dinner (Copy)

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Classic cheese in a flour tortilla.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Classic cheese and chicken in a flour tortilla.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Classic like grandma used to make. fresh penne pasta, cream and cheese.

PB&J

$6.99

A classic on wheat or sourdough.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Served with fries and BBQ sauce.

Kids Fish and Chips

$10.99

1 piece of battered cod served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Classic on sourdough.

Kids Burger

$9.99

1/3 pound burger with choice of cheese lettuce, tomato and onion.

Kids Rootbeer FLoat

$3.99

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream w/Chocolate Syrup

$2.99

Kids side fries

$1.50

Kids side veggies

$1.99

kids side fruit

$1.99

Soups/Salads (Copy)

Soup of the Day- cup/bowl

$5.29

Cream or broth

Vegetarian Happy Bowl

$14.99

Steamed Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, carrots and sauteed red cabbage with brown rice and topped with our house made peanut sauce and cilantro jalapeno sauce.

Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

Baby greens tossed in our balsamic-walnut vinaigrette and topped with dried cranberries, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, red onions and candied walnuts.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

The Southwestern Salad

$13.99

Our Caesar Cayenne dressing tossed with chopped romaine lettuce, fresh herbs, corn, black beans, tomatoes and topped crispy tortilla chips and shredded cheddar/jack cheese.

Blue Cheese & Steak Salad

$18.99

Grilled New York Steak served atop baby greens with sauteed mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, red onions and blue cheese dressing.

Simple Green Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, red onion and house made croutons.

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Simple Crisp

$4.99

Side Cran Gorg Salad

$5.99

Side Southwestern Salad

$6.99

ACAI BOWL

$12.29

Acai puree’ topped with granola, fresh berries, banana and shredded coconut.

Dessert

Blueberry Brulee Cheesecake

$6.99

White chocolate cheesecake artistically swirled with vibrant wild Maine blueberries that pack a wonderful flavored punch.

Cinnamon Crumble Apple Crisp

$7.99

Gingered apples flecked with sour cherries, and topped with buttery cinnamon crisp crumbles.

Chocolate Toffee Moussecake

$7.99

Golden toffee crunch atop clouds of creamy chocolate mousse with rich coffee liqueur.

Whistle Stop Cinnamon Roll

$6.99

Whistle Stop Brownie

$7.99

Rich and moist double chocolate brownie served with iced cream and a chocolate drizzle.

SPECIALS

Vegan Tacos

$17.49

LUNCH SPECIAL-GRILLED ITALIAN SANDWHICH

$15.99

BDJ-WORCESERSHIRE BURGER

$16.99

BUTCHER-GARLIC HERB MEATBALL PASTA

$19.99

MARKET FISH-BACON WRAPPED SALMON

$25.99

SIDES (Copy)

side of potatoes

$1.00

side of jalapenos

$1.00

side toast

$3.99

Side potato chips

$1.00

side steamed veggies

$6.99

side of fruit BOWL

$6.99

side tortillas

$2.00

Side sauces

Side ranch

Side tarter

Side mustard vingrette

Side 1000

Side bbq

Side chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side mayo

Side garlic Aloli

$0.75

Side salsa

$1.00

Side gravy

$1.00

Side aj jus

$1.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side guacamole

$1.00

Side cilantro mayo

$0.75

Side franks

$0.50

Side bleu cheese

Side hollandaise

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Find that “Old World” charm in downtown Renton at the Whistle Stop Ale House. For over one hundred years people have come to this neighborhood, next to the old railroad tracks, to enjoy a pint among friends. Adding to the rustic charm is the cherrywood back bar which traveled to the Alaskan Gold Rush before finding its home in Renton. We’ve been around for 25 years and pride ourselves on our eighteen rotating taps featuring the finest ales and lagers of the Pacific Northwest and the World. You’ll love our freshly grilled signature sandwiches, house made soups, unique salads and appetizers and our dazzling burgers. Swing by for brunch with the family, a quick lunch with coworkers, or hunker in with friends for dinner while making your way through our extensive beer list or fresh cocktail menu. Either way the service is always friendly and drinks are always fresh. Cheers!

Website

Location

809 South 4th Street, Renton, WA 98057

Directions

