Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe

review star

No reviews yet

105 E Kincaid St

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Latte

$4.00

Espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice with a light foam on top.

Cappuccino

$2.75

Espresso with frothed milk of your choice. For those looking for a bold flavor.

Americano

$3.00

Have it your way! Iced or Hot, swirled with water and flavor or cream of your choice. A Bold step up from a latte with fewer calories.

Mocha

$4.00

Dark Chocolate and Espresso with a milk of your choice. Have it Iced or Hot or Blended! Add an additional flavor to keep it interesting.

Breve

$4.25

Espresso with frothed half and half for a creamier version of a Latte!

Tea

$3.00

Have your tea, your way!

Chai Latte

$3.50

Chai Latte, make it dirty with an extra shot, we promise we won't tell!

Red Bull Spritzer

$5.50

Spritzer your own unique recipe! Additional cans will only be available for 24oz and 32oz with the included charge. Shake it up and make it fizzy with a little cream.

Italian Soda

$4.25

A fizzy and sweet treat for everyone. Make it unique to you~

Milkshake

$5.25

Comes with hand-scooped ice cream and real frozen berries of your choice.

Smoothie

$5.25

A blended mix of frozen berries and juice of your choice.

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

8oz

Steamer

$3.00

Lemonade

$1.25

Cider

$2.50

8oz

Bottle Water

$1.00

LOTUS

$5.00

Ice Cream Floats

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Food

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.25

Bacon and Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Flat Wrap

$6.75

Pick Your Sandwich

$6.75

Hot Dog

$5.25

All Beef

Chicken or Veggie Hamburger

$5.75

Angus Beef Hamburger

$5.25

Waffles and Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Waffles

$4.75

Bowl of Chili

$4.25

Oatmeal

$3.00

COOKIES

$3.50

Muffin OR Cupcake

$3.00

Protein Puck

$3.00

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.25

Honey

$8.50

Chili Dog Meal

$6.00

Hot Dog Meal

$5.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please call 360-395-0814 to update or edit orders Wanderlust and Coffee Whether you're commuting to work or off on an adventure this is the perfect place to stop rain or shine. Located at the Mount Vernon Transit Station, we offer a simple and elegant place to sip, relax, watch a storm brew and more.

Location

105 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
The Lunchbox Diner
orange starNo Reviews
701 S 2nd St Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Max Dale's Steak & Chop House
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Riverside Dr. Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Farmstrong Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
110 Stewart Rd Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
The Office Tavern - 112 N CHERRY ST
orange star4.4 • 65
112 N CHERRY ST BURLINGTON, WA 98233
View restaurantnext
The Conway Muse - 18444 Spruce St
orange starNo Reviews
18444 Spruce St Conway, WA 98238
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Vernon
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston