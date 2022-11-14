Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please call 360-395-0814 to update or edit orders Wanderlust and Coffee Whether you're commuting to work or off on an adventure this is the perfect place to stop rain or shine. Located at the Mount Vernon Transit Station, we offer a simple and elegant place to sip, relax, watch a storm brew and more.
Location
105 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
No Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurant
More near Mount Vernon