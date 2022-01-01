Main picView gallery

GUSTO 4192 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

4192 Main Street

Fish Creek, WI 54212

Order Again

Popular Items

BTL Legras & Haas Blanc

TAP beer

Spotted Cow

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Wheat

$7.00

Surly Furious IPA

$8.00

Rebel Kent

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle/Can

BREW SKI

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Capital WI Amber

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Xtra

$5.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Golden Ale

$6.50

Good City Pilsner

$6.50

Hazy Thing

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Voodoo IPA

$6.00

WT Claw Blk cherry

$5.50

Upside Dawn NA

$5.00

Soda/Coffee/Tea/Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Aqua Panna-Still

$4.25

Hot Tea Pot

$6.50

Kiddy cocktail

$3.25

Juice

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Cran Peach

$3.00

RED

GL Stonecap Cab

$10.00

GL Buhler Cab

$20.00Out of stock

GL G Ridge Merlot

$10.00

GL Iris PN

$13.00

GL GL Ramsey PN

$14.00

BTL Buehler Cab

$76.00Out of stock

BTL Burgess Cab

$86.00Out of stock

BTL DuMol PN RV,CA

$125.00Out of stock

BTL Foxen PN

$75.00

BTL G Ridge Merlot

$36.00

BTL Heitz Cab

$108.00

BTL Iris Wlmte PN

$48.00

BTL Pride Mntn Merlot

$128.00Out of stock

BTL Ramsay PN

$52.00

BTL Stonecap Cab

$36.00

BTL Trefethen Merlot

$76.00Out of stock

BTL Hamel

$135.00

BTL Shafer Cab Stags

$155.00

BTL Heitz Cab

$185.00

BTL Clos des Pepes, du Pape

$215.00

BTL Quilceda Cab

$295.00

WHITE

GL Limestone Chard

$13.00

GL Albert Chard FR

$14.00

GL Fishtail SauvBlnc

$10.00Out of stock

GL Round Pond SauvBlnc

$12.00

GL Terlan PG

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$12.00

BTL Limestone Chard, SA

$48.00

BTL Albert Bichot Chard

$52.00

BTL Truchard Chard

$62.00Out of stock

BTL DuMol Chard

$108.00

BTL Fishtail SauvBlnc

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Round Pond SauvBlnc

$44.00

BTL Terlan PG

$52.00

ROSE

GL Chateau Roseline

$13.00

BTL Chateau Roseline

$48.00

SPARKLING

GL Cava Kila Brut

$8.00

GL Moscato

$9.00

GL Prosecco Tiamo Veneto

$10.00

BTL Brut Kila

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$32.00

BTL Prosecco Tiamo

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Merotto

$68.00

BTL Legras & Haas Blanc

$106.00

Dessert Wine

GL Buller Tawny

$10.00

GL 2014 LVB Port

$18.00

GL Dona Antonia Port

$24.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$12.00

BTL Ice Wine

$120.00Out of stock

Wine Notes

Corking Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4192 Main Street, Fish Creek, WI 54212

Main pic

