Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whitaker's 215 Main Street, Fort Mill, SC

review star

No reviews yet

215 Main St

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Bites

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

$11.00

diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapeños, onion, radish & cilantro

Lobster Slider

$16.00

mixed lobster salad with lemon zest served on a toasted brioche bun

New Zealand Green Mussels

$11.00

roasted with french cocktail sauce

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.00

lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.00

tossed edamame with spicy garlic oil

Spicy Surimi Salad

$12.50

cucumber, masago, spicy surimi, micro green, spring mix

Spicy Tuna Sashimi Salad

$15.50

cucumber, sliced avocado, diced spicy tuna, sesame seeds, green onion

Sunomono Salad

$7.00

wakame, sliced cucumber, micogreen with sweet ponzu sauce

Surimi Crab Dip

$10.00

surimi, grilled crostini

Torched Conch + Kimchee Salad

$12.00

torched conch over sliced cucumber + spring mix with a kimchee dressing

Tuna Poke

$14.00

spring mix, avocado, cucumber, edamame, cliantro soy sauce

Tuna Tataki

$15.50

seared tuna, wakame, fresh herbs, sweet ponzu, togarashi

Yellowtail Ponzu Sashimi

Yellowtail Ponzu Sashimi

$15.00

ponzu sauce, jalapeño, sriracha, micro greens

Poke Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$17.00

poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton strips, served over maze gohan rice

Cambodian Bowl

$15.00

tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice

Spicy Playa Bowl

$15.50

salmon, tuna, inari tofu, avocado, red & yellow pepper, cucumber, spring mix, spicy thai chili aioli, served over maze gohan rice

Spicy Salmon Crunch Bowl

$15.50

Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice

Pressed Sushi

Pressed Hamachi

$14.00

mixed yellowtail + japanese mayo with scallions

Pressed Spicy Tuna

$15.00

served with garlic aioli + serrano pepper

Pressed Salmon & Avocado

Pressed Salmon & Avocado

$15.00

with lemon aioli

Pressed Glazed Unagi & Avocado

$15.50

Sushi Rolls

Blossom

Blossom

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, kimchi sauce green onion

Buddha

$14.00

mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kampyo

California Roll

$10.00

crab, avocado, cucumber

Cambodian Roll

$14.50

spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green peppercorn, spicy aioli

Crazy Scallop

$15.00

kani crab, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo topped with torched scallop slices, spicy aioli, chili threads, masago, green onion

Dragon Roll

$15.00

surimi salad, unago, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli, unago sauce

Ebi Tempura Roll

$14.50

shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Fiji Salmon

Fiji Salmon

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sweet ponzu, togarashi, green onion, micro greens, served without rice

Firecracker

$16.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, sriracha, spicy aioli, masago

Golden

$16.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo, masago, green onion

Jersey

$16.00

tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli

Kung Fu Crunch

Kung Fu Crunch

$16.00

salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$14.50

salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli

Lotus

$16.00

tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper

Maguro

$15.50

spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, sweet ponzu

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Rainbow

$15.50

salmon, tuna, mango, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado

Royal Deluxe

$14.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado topped with kani crab, shrimp & masago, baked & topped with spicy aioli & green onion

Spicy Tuna Crunch

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, tempura flakes, spicy masago aioli

Thai Salmon

$16.00

tempura shrimp, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, thai sweet chili sauce, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crispy salmon

Tiger

$16.00

shrimp, surimi salad, cucumber, scallions, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Maki & Temaki

Salmon & Avocado Crema

$9.00

Tuna & Spicy Masago Aioli

$9.00

Glazed Unagi & Avocado

$9.00

Yellowtail with Kewpie Aioli and Scallion

$9.00

Avocado

$7.00

Kappa (Cucumber)

$7.00

Kanpyo (Gourd)

$7.00

Salmon & Lemon Aioli

$9.00

Gluten-Free

Gluten Bites and Bowls

GF New Zealand Green Mussels

$11.00

GF Salmon Carpaccio

$14.00

GF Spicy Salmon Bowl

$14.50

GF Spicy Tuna Bowl

$16.00

Gluten Free Pressed Sushi

GF Pressed Salmon & Avocado

$14.50

GF Pressed Spicy Tuna

$14.50

GF Pressed Hamachi

$13.50

Gluten Free Sushi Rolls

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.50

GF Blossom Roll

$15.50

GF Jersey Roll

$15.50

GF Rainbow Roll

$15.50

GF Lemon Roll

$14.50

GF Futomaki Roll

$13.50

Vegan

Vegan Bites & Sushi Rolls

VG Sunomono Salad

$7.00

VG Futomaki Roll

$13.50

VG Tofu Sushi Roll

$15.50

VG Buddha Roll

$14.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Main St, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

FM Eatery - 217 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Emmets Social Table - Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St. Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Napa at Kingsley
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
orange star4.5 • 638
251 Textile Way Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill - Kingsley
orange starNo Reviews
1365 Broadcloth Street Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Gateway Canteen -
orange starNo Reviews
2570 Lake Haigler Dr Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Mill

Empire Pizza - Indian Land
orange star4.7 • 6,155
1218 Rosemont Dr Fort Mill, SC 29707
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Kingsley
orange star4.8 • 668
1329 Broadcloth St Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
orange star4.5 • 638
251 Textile Way Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Small Bar - Fort Mill
orange star4.6 • 275
3415 HWY 51 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Tega Cay, SC
orange star4.7 • 181
1157 stonecrest blvd Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Mill
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Clover
review star
No reviews yet
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston