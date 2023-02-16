White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Elk City OK White Buffalo - Elk City OK

  • Home
A map showing the location of White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Elk City OK

White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Elk City OK

No reviews yet

1522 West 3rd Street

Elk City, OK 73644

White Buffalo Drink

Signature

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.75+

Bulldog Mocha

$4.75+

Cheesecake Latte

$4.75+

Rocky Road Latte

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Tiger Mocha

$4.75+

White Buffalo Mocha

$4.75+

Buffalo Brookie Mocha

$5.45+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$4.75+

German Chocolate Cake

$4.75+

Toasted Campfire Mocha

$4.75+

Oreo Latte

$5.45+

Reese's Mocha

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.75+

Classics

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Caffe Mocha

$4.45+

White Mocha

$4.45+

Caffe Latte

$3.80+

Americano

$2.75+

House Coffee

$2.45+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Lotus

Pink Paradise

$3.95+

Purple Power

$3.95+

BYO Lotus

$3.95+

Tea & Nitro & Lemonade

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.05+

Iced Tea

$2.35+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Nitro & Infusions

$4.20+

London Fog

$3.95+

Matcha

$4.45+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Caffeine Free

Buffalo Freeze

$2.85+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Ice Water

Milk

$1.95+

Steamer

$3.15+

Featured Drinks

Churro Latte

$4.75+

Hawaiian Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Mokin Mocha

$4.75+

Samoa Latte

$4.75+

Turtle Latte

$4.75+

Vader

$4.75+

Frozen Fit Latte

$5.95+

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry

$2.60+

Mango Peach

$2.60+

Berry

$2.60+

Strawberry Banana

$2.60+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

White Buffalo Breakfast & Bakery

Bagel Sandwiches

Ham Egg & Pepper Jack

$5.20

Bacon Egg & Cheddar

$5.20

Sausage Egg & Swiss

$5.20

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Croissants

$3.00

Protein Bowl

Bacon Protein Bowl

$5.20

Sausage Protein Bowl

$5.20

Bakery

Coffee Cake

$2.95

Cookie

$1.50

Cookie Dough Brownie

$4.50

Muffin

$2.95

Scone

$2.95

White Buffalo Lunch

Lunch

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$5.95

Ham Cheese & Bacon Jam

$5.95

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.95

Sriracha Mayo Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$6.95

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.50

White Buffalo Apps

Apps

Chicken Bites

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.25

Spring Rolls

$6.25

Catering & Retail

Joe To Go

96 Oz Joe To Go

$24.95

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Cups

Polar Insulated

$22.95

Clear Plastic Cup

$12.00

Camper Mug

$14.95

Shirts

X-Small

$23.95

Small

$23.95

Medium

$23.95

Large

$23.95

X-Large

$23.95

XX-Large

$26.95

Bagged Coffee

Bagged Coffee

$12.95

Long Sleeve Shirt & Hat Employee Only

X Small

$15.00

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X Large

$15.00

Hat

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1522 West 3rd Street, Elk City, OK 73644

Directions

