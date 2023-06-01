  • Home
A map showing the location of White Buffalo Coffee Shop - Lawton Old Cache White Buffalo - Lawton (53rd) OKView gallery

White Buffalo Coffee Shop - Lawton Old Cache White Buffalo - Lawton (53rd) OK

review star

No reviews yet

1340 Northwest 53rd Street

Lawton, OK 73505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

White Buffalo Drink

Signature

Almond Joy Latte

$4.95+

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.95+

Bulldog Mocha

$4.95+

Cheesecake Latte

$4.95+

Rocky Road Latte

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Tiger Mocha

$4.95+

White Buffalo Mocha

$4.95+

Buffalo Brookie Mocha

$5.70+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$4.95+

German Chocolate Cake

$4.95+

Toasted Campfire Mocha

$4.95+

Oreo Latte

$5.70+

Reese's Mocha

$4.95+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.95+

M&M White Mocha

$4.95+

Iced Shaken Espresso

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk

$5.45+

Toasted Vanilla Almond Milk

$5.45+

Lotus

Pink Paradise

$4.20+

Purple Power

$4.20+

BYO Lotus

$4.20+

Classics

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Vanilla Latte

$4.65+

Caffe Mocha

$4.65+

White Mocha

$4.65+

Caffe Latte

$3.80+

Americano

$2.95+

House Coffee

$2.65+

Espresso

$2.00+

Tea & Nitro & Lemonade

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$2.55+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.20+

Nitro & Infusions

$4.40+

London Fog

$3.95+

Matcha

$4.45+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Caffeine Free

Buffalo Freeze

$2.85+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Ice Water

Milk

$1.95+

Steamer

$3.15+

Featured Drinks

Churro Latte

$4.95+

Hawaiian Salted Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Mokin Mocha

$4.95+

Samoa Latte

$4.95+

Turtle Latte

$4.95+

Vader

$4.75+

Frozen Fit Latte

$6.40+

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry

$2.60+

Mango Peach

$2.60+

Berry

$2.60+

Strawberry Banana

$2.60+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

White Buffalo Breakfast & Bakery

Bagel Sandwiches

Ham Egg & Pepper Jack

$5.50

Bacon Egg & Cheddar

$5.50

Sausage Egg & Swiss

$5.50

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Croissants

$3.25

Protein Bowl

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Bakery

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookie

$1.60

Cookie Dough Brownie

$4.50

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

White Buffalo Lunch

Lunch

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$7.95
Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.95
Sriracha Mayo Chicken Sandwich

Sriracha Mayo Chicken Sandwich

$7.95
Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$8.95
BFL (Breakfast for Lunch)

BFL (Breakfast for Lunch)

$8.95

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.50

White Buffalo Apps

Apps

Chicken Bites

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.50

Spring Rolls

$6.50

Catering & Retail

Joe To Go

96 Oz Joe To Go

$24.95

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Cups

Polar Insulated

$22.95

Clear Plastic Cup

$12.00

Black Metal Camper Mug

$14.95

Sunset Silver Carabiner Mug

$16.95

Shirts

X-Small

$23.95

Small

$23.95

Medium

$23.95

Large

$23.95

X-Large

$23.95

XX-Large

$26.95

Bagged Coffee

Bagged Coffee

$12.95

Hats

White Buffalo Black Hat

$24.95

Candles

Pink Paradise

$22.95

White Buffalo Mocha

$22.95

Birthday Cake Latte

$22.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1340 Northwest 53rd Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Directions

Gallery

