White Castle Jean – WC3
1 Goodsprings Road
1 Goodsprings Road
Jean, NV 89019
Combos & Sliders
Combos
- #1 Original Slider Combo (No Cheese)
4 Original Sliders Regular French Fries Regular Soft Drink$9.99
- #2 Cheese Slider Combo
4 Cheese Sliders Regular French Fries Regular Soft Drink$10.99
- #3 Double Slider Combo
2 Double Sliders Regular French Fries Regular Soft Drink$9.99
- #4 Double Cheese Combo
Double Cheese Slider. 2 Double Cheese Sliders Regular French Fries Regular Soft Drink$10.99
- #5 Chicken Slider Combo
2 Chicken Breast Sliders. Regular French Fries Regular Soft Drink$9.49
- #6 Fish Slider Combo
2 Fish Sliders. Regular French Fries Regular Soft Drink.$9.49
- #7 Castle Pack
10 Original Sliders 2 Regular Soft Drinks 2 Regular French Fries$23.99
- #8 Castle Pack
20 Piece Chicken Rings 10 Original Sliders 2 Regular French Fries$28.99
- #9 Castle Pack
20 Original Sliders 2 Regular French Fries$31.99
Sacks
Single Sliders
- Slider
The Original Slider®, made with 100% beef, steam grilled on a bed of onions and served with a slice of pickle on our signature bun.$1.39
- Double Slider$2.79
- Cheese Slider
The Original Slider®, made with 100% beef, steam grilled on a bed of onions topped with a slice of American cheese.$1.69
- Double Cheese Slider
Two 100% beef patties steam-grilled on a bed of onions plus two slices of cheese: American, Jalapeno, or Cheddar.$3.39
- Jalapeno Cheese Slider$1.69
- Double Jalapeno Cheese Slider$3.39
- Bacon Slider$1.89
- Double Bacon Slider$3.79
- Bacon & Cheese Slider
Made with 100% beef, steam-grilled on a bed of onions, topped with crispy hickory-smoked bacon and a slice of cheese: American.$2.19
- Double Bacon & Cheese Slider$4.39
- Chicken Slider
Our Crispy Chicken Slider is made with all white meat and topped with cheese: American.$1.99
- Chicken Ring Slider
Two Chicken Rings, made with all white meat, topped with American.$1.99
- Fish Slider$1.99
- Cheese Sandwich$0.99
Sides
- Small Fries
Classic crinkle cut fries, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.$2.79
- Large Fries
Classic crinkle cut fries, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.$2.99
- Small Onion Chips
A side of oniony goodness.$2.79
- Large Onion Chips
A side of oniony goodness.$2.99
- 6pc Chicken Ring
Tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, these rings are made with all white meat and seasoned with cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic and paprika. These bold flavors have a kick and will make you Crave the heat!$3.99
- 9pc Chicken Ring
Tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, these rings are made with all white meat and seasoned with cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic and paprika. These bold flavors have a kick and will make you Crave the heat!$5.49
- Cheese Fries$3.69
- Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with thick-cut bacon crumbles, melty cheese and ranch sauce.$3.99
- Mozz Sticks
A classic – made with real mozzarella cheese, and served with zesty marinara dipping sauce.$3.99
- Cheese Sauce$0.50
Dessert
Beverages
N/A Drinks
- Regular Soda
Refreshing COCA-COLA® products and iced tea.$2.79
- Large Soda
Refreshing COCA-COLA® products and iced tea.$2.99
- Regular Coffee
Warm up your day - including our Signature Coffee,$2.19
- Large Coffee
Warm up your day - including our Signature Coffee,$2.49
- Regular Decaf
Warm up your day - including our Signature Coffee,$2.19
- Large Decaf
Warm up your day - including our Signature Coffee,$2.49
- Apple Juice$3.99
- Orange Juice$3.99
- Milkshake
However your Crave shakes out, we've got the perfect flavor just for you. Flavors may vary by Castle.$5.89
- Bottled Water$2.79
- Monster
Unleash the Beast - and your Crave - with Monster Energy® Drink.$3.99
- Redbull$2.99
Merch
Merchandise
- Pint Glass$15.95
- Tumbler$19.95
- TieDye Backpack$9.95
- Lanyard$4.95
- Lunchbox$21.95
- Magnet$3.95
- Purple Hat$16.95
- Grey Hat$16.95
- Blue Hat$16.95
- Grey T Small$19.95
- Grey T Medium$19.95
- Grey T Large$19.95
- Grey T XL$19.95
- Black T Small$19.95
- Black T Medium$19.95
- Black T Large$19.95
- Black T XL$19.95
- Blue T Small$19.95
- Blue T Medium$19.95
- Blue T Large$19.95
- Blue T XL$19.95
- Tie Dye Hood L$38.95
- Tie Dye Hood XL$38.95
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
1 Goodsprings Road, Jean, NV 89019