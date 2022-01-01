Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

White Dog 201 S Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

201 S Broadway

Green Bay, WI 54311

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Smokey Burger
Garlic Burger

Appetizers

Beer Dip

$11.00

Central Waters Honey Blonde infused chees sauce, fries, cheesy bread. v

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Curds App

$9.00

White cheddar curds, with a side of ranch.

French onion dip and Chips

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Choice of roasted tomato, olive tapenade, or roasted garlic, w/ pita points & cucumber. vg

Mushroom Caps

$12.00

crab seafood blend, cream cheese, Italian seasoning, mozzarella.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar jack cheese, onions, black olives, sport peppers. Add chicken or pork $2, steak $4

Spin Dip

$10.00

served with pita points

Fries

$7.00

Soup/Salad

Cup WMB

$5.00

Creamy blend of mushroom, garlic, and brie.

Bowl WMB

$8.00

Creamy blend of mushroom, garlic, and brie.

Crock BFO

$6.00

Topped with croutons, and provolone, broiled to perfection.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion. Your choice of dresssing. vg gf

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, and topped with gyro meat and a side of our Greek dressing.

Caesar

$10.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, parmesean, croutons. Add chicken $2

Bowl Soup Special

$8.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Bean Burger

$13.00

House made patty, spinach, red onion, tomato, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

Garlic Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Patty topped with a slice of cream cheese and roasted garlic.

Hungry Cat

$15.00

The original 1/2 lb Patty between two Texas toast grilled cheese sandwiches.

Pig Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Patty, Bacon, onion crisps, pulled pork, beer cheese.

Smokey Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Patty, topped with bacon, onion crisp, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

WD Burger

$11.00

Basic 1/2 Ib burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Sandwiches and Such

Black Cat

$13.00

bacon, provolone, spinach, tomato on rye, grilled with a side of hot dressing.

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Crispy breaded chicken, homemade honey mustard, pickles, lettuce.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Blackened pan fried filets, topped with cabbage, pickled red onions, soft tortilla shells. Your choice of baja or sweet chili sauce.

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Texas toast with American cheese and side of fries.

Gyros

$13.00

Grilled gyro, tomato, onion and a side of Tzatziki sauce. Add Kalamata olives or feta for $1 each.

Italian Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped roasted tomato, pesto and fresh mozzarella baked to perfection.

Muffuletta

$13.00

baked ham, genoa salami, provolone topped with olive tapenade.

Portabella

$13.00

A marinated portabella topped with roasted tomato, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. v

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions and mushrooms and your choice of cheese.

Dinners

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

White wine alfredo sauce with mushrooms, tomato, onion, spinach, with cavatappi noodles with chicken.

Cordon Brie

$17.00

breaded chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese smothered with our delicious brie soup all topped on our homemade garlic mashed potatoes with a side of broccoli.

House Steak

$18.00

8 oz steak with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of broccoli, zucchini, or salad. Add sauteed mushrooms and onions for a $1 each and 4 shrimp for $5

Lemon Garlic Fish Filet

$16.00

Pan seared flakey whitefish filet served on a bed of sauteed garlic and spinach on a bed of fried garlic mashed potatoes smothered in a lemon garlic butter sauce.

Steak Trio

$19.00

8oz steak fanned and topped with pesto, garlic butter, blueberry balsamic reduction on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes. Greens beans.

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Spicy! Seared rare ahi tuna served over quinoa veggie blend (edamame, rice, peppers, carrots) avocado, tomato and cucumber topped with korean sauce.

Pesto Shrimp

$20.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sautéed Zucchini

$4.00

French Onion Dip

$3.00

Friday Fish

Perch

$18.00

Walleye

$16.00

Walleye Sand

$13.00

Lobster Roll

$15.00

Soup

Cup Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Bisque

$9.00

Shirts

Flannels

$35.00

Womens Jersey Strip

$30.00Out of stock

Women Long Sleeve

$30.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Vest

$40.00

Colorful tanks

$20.00

Pants/Hats/Accessories

Joggers

$25.00

Fluffy Hat

$30.00

Cups/Coffee/miscellaneous

Luna Coffee

$9.00

White Dog 16oz

$5.00

Shot Glasses

$2.00

Plastic cups

$1.00

Whistlepig Syrup Bottle

$15.00

Whistlepig Maple Syrup

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eclectic atmosphere, diverse and delicious foods.

201 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54311

