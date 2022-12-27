  • Home
White Elephant Saloon - Ft. Worth White Elephant Saloon

No reviews yet

106 E Exchange Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76164

Order Again

Burgers

1 Patty

$2.77

Amore Burger

$7.39

Boom Burger

$6.47

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.47

Cheese Burger

$6.24

Cheesy Classic

$7.85

Chef's Creation

$8.78

Classic Bird

$7.16

Crispy Chicken

$9.24

Dirty Classic

$10.00

Dirty Love Burger

$7.39

Grilled Cheese

$4.16

Hamburger

$5.54

Love Burger

$6.47

Love/Boom Room

$9.24

Dogs

Breakfast Egg & Bacon

$2.77

Breakfast Egg & Cheese

$2.77

Heated Dog

$6.47

Hot Dog

$3.70

Kraut Dog

$4.16

Shack Dog

$4.16

TX Flying Dog

$6.00

Sides

Add Chili

$1.15

Big Queso

$4.62

Chili OTM

$5.54

Chili Parm Chip

$2.54

Fries

$4.16

Guacamole

$3.70

Japs- Fresh

$0.69

Lettuce

$0.23

Onion Rings

$5.54

Pickle

$0.23

Queso & Chips

$8.32

Queso Fries

$5.54

Salsa

$0.46

Side Bacon

$1.62

Side BBQ

$1.15

Side Love Sauce

$1.15

Side Ranch

$1.15

Small Queso

$2.31

Tomato

$0.23

Tort Chips

$3.23

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.85

Ice Cream Sand

$4.62

Root Beer Float

$3.70

Snacks

Add Beef

$3.23

Add Chicken

$3.23

Add Pork

$3.23

Nachos

$8.08Out of stock

Tenders

$5.54+

$6 Liquor

Bols Amaretto

$6.00

Bols Raspberry

$6.00

Bols Sour Apple

$6.00

Boulaine Melon

$6.00

Boulaine Peach

$6.00

DeKuyper Hazelnut

$6.00

DeKuyper Watermelon

$6.00

Dubochett Creme

$6.00

Jaurez Triple Sec

$6.00

Rossi Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Rossi Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Royal Watermelon

$6.00

Walker Blue Curacao

$6.00

Walker Butternips

$6.00

Walker Cacao Light

$6.00

Walker Peppermint

$6.00

Walker Triple Sec

$6.00

$8 Liquor

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Agavero Orange

$8.00

Bacardi Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Carolan Irish

$8.00

Don Q Coco

$8.00

Don Q Cristal

$8.00

Evan Black Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Goldschlager Cinnamon

$8.00

Gordon Gin

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Nue Vodka

$8.00

Ole Salty Whiskey

$8.00

Seagram Whiskey

$8.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Torada White Tequila

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

$9 Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Bendt No 5 Whiskey

$9.00

Blackland Gin

$9.00

Cuervo Gold Tequila

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$9.00

Malibu Pineapple

$9.00

Malibu Strawberry

$9.00

Malibu Watermelon

$9.00

Myer Rum

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Wellers Whiskey

$9.00

$10 Liquor

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Watermelon

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Bushmills Irish

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

Dewar White Scotch

$10.00

Gompers 90

$10.00

High Noon

$10.00

Jack Daniel Black

$10.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Jefferson 1792

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Olmeca Plata

$10.00

Olmeca Repo

$10.00

Pendleton Whiskey

$10.00

Rum Chata

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tequila Rose

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Tito

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

$11 Liquor

Bailey's

$11.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$11.00

Bulleit Blender

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

John Jameson

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

$12 Liquor

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Insolito Anejo

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Lalo Silver

$12.00

Olmeca Anejo

$12.00

TX Blended

$12.00

TX Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

$15 Liquor

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Heaven Door

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

$17 Liquor

Don Julio Silver

$17.00

Glenlivet Founder

$17.00

Jameson Black

$17.00

Whistlepig Rye

$17.00

$18 Liquor

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$18.00

$25+ Liquor

Avion 44

$45.00

Avion Cristalino

$45.00

Clase Azul Plata

$40.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$48.00

Del Maguey Espadin

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Macallan 15yr

$48.00

Domestic Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Edge

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Draft

Karbach Hopadillo

$7.00

Karbach Love Street

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

6666

$7.00

Shiner

$7.00

Yeungling

$7.00

Import Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Micro Beer

Mosaic IPA

$8.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Dallas Blonde Can

$7.00

BTG

BTG Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTG Chardonnay

$9.00

BTG Zinfandel

$9.00

BTG Rose

$9.00

BTG Cabernet

$9.00

BTG Merlot

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$1.25

Coffee

$1.62

Coke

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$1.25

Iced Tea

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.01

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

TL Rain Water

$3.23

Tonic

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.25

Retail

Cookbook

$27.00

Hat

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Magnet

$3.00

Men's Long Shirt

$25.00

Men's Shirt

$20.00

Post Card

$2.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

Women's Shirt

$20.00

Women's Tank

$20.00

Shuffleboard

Shuffleboard

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

106 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

