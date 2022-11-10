Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Harte Pub

564 Reviews

$$

22456 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

White Harte Burger
2pc Fish n Chips
French Onion Soup

Soup & Salad

Chicken Avocado Soup

Chicken Avocado Soup

$8.00

Chicken, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Slow braised onion, toasted bread, melted guyere cheese. A classic.

British Fare

1pc Fish n Chips

$14.00
2pc Fish n Chips

2pc Fish n Chips

$19.00

Our Notting Hill Fish n Chips are made with Fullers ESB Beer battered Atlantic Cod and crispy chips (fries) fried to golden perfection. Our top seller.

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

3 English bangers served with mashed potatoes and gravy, Coleman's mustard and HP sauce.

Cornish Pasty

Cornish Pasty

$15.00

Ground beef stewed with carrots, peas, carrots and onion, wrapped in a flaky puff pastry shell.

Steak n Ale Pie

$15.00
Vegans Shepherds Pie / Impossible Meat

Vegans Shepherds Pie / Impossible Meat

$18.00

Impossible (vegan grounded beef) simmered in peas, carrots and onion topped with vegan mashed potatoes. Try it! Its deservingly popular new version of this classic pie! GF & V

Shepherds Pie (Regular)

$16.00

2 PC Sausage Rolls

$13.00

1 PC Sausage Roll

$7.00

Main Course

Boneless Rib-Eye Choice (13oz) W/Fries

Boneless Rib-Eye Choice (13oz) W/Fries

$29.00

13oz choice boneless Ribeye served with fries.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers,red onion, capers, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.

Cod Tacos

Cod Tacos

$15.00

Three soft shell corn tortillas, beer battered Atlantic cod with shredded cabbage, fire roasted salsa, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Scallop Pasta

Scallop Pasta

$19.00

Sea scallops, garlic cream sauce, shallots, cherry tomatoes, Brussels sprouts and parsley.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant based vegan patty (by Impossible), arugula, tomato, vegan mayo (by Follow Your Heart), served on vegan potato buns.

White Harte Burger

White Harte Burger

$14.00

1/2LB Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo served on Brioche bun, choice of fries or salad.

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.

Flatbread & Pizza

Harte Pizza

Harte Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, zesty tomato sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes.

Kale & Goat Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Chopped kale baked with goat cheese, mozzarella, thin sliced red onion, olive oil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes and zesty tomato sauce.

Santa Fe Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, avocado, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, cilantro.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Extra Side Dish

Side French Bread

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Peas

$4.00

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Side One Banger

$4.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Slice

$8.00
Belgian Waffle w/Pearlized Sugar

Belgian Waffle w/Pearlized Sugar

$6.00

Beer

Allagash Curieux

$9.00

Delirium Tremens

$8.00

Chimay Blue

$7.00

Old Rasputin

$6.00

Stone IPA

$7.00

Mango Cart Golden Road

$5.00

Hell Or High Watermelon

$5.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Newcastle

$4.00

Old Speckled Hen

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Corona Extra BTL

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

HEINEKEN

$3.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Fruitland CAN

$5.00

Cucumber Sour

$5.00

Boochcraft

$8.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Ginger Beer NA

$3.00

Wine

BT Petit Freylon

$35.00

BT Dominique Crochet Sancerre

$47.00

BT Tres Chic

$32.00

BT Fess Parker Chardonnay

$32.00

BT Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$25.00

BT Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$25.00

BT Sycamore Lane Merlot

$25.00

BT Bogle Essential Red

$29.00

BT Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$32.00

BT Pacific Bay

$25.00

Di Bruno P Grigio

$10.50

BT Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BT Starborough Sav Blanc

$32.00

BT Bollini Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bt Saint Emillion

$54.00

Bt Caduce

$37.00

BT Louis Jadot Beaujolais

$37.00

J.Lohr Pinot Noir

$39.00

BT J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

BT Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$47.00

BT Old Soul Pinot Noir

$32.00

BT MacMurray Pinot Noir

$44.00

BT Sixth Sense Syrah

$32.00

BT Ryder Merlot

$32.00

BT Four Vines Red Zinfandel

$29.00

BT Malbec

$29.00

Bubbles

BT Wycliffe Brut

$23.00

BT Korbel Brut

$30.00

BT Lamarca Prosecco

$35.00

Bellini d Canella Peach (Split Bottle)

$9.50Out of stock

MOET CHANDON

$89.00

Draft Beer Pint To Go

1/2 & 1/2

$8.00

805

$7.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Beer Flight

$15.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Blackthorn Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Blood Orange IPA

$7.00

KILKIENNY

$8.00

Boont Amber

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

ESB

$8.00

London Pride

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Harp

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Shandy

$7.00

Smithwicks

$8.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

FMLStone IPA

$8.00

Golden Road Heff

$7.00

HAZY IPA DRFT

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious food & drinks in a cozy warm atmosphere. A place to host friends and dine, or have a cocktail at the bar. A neighborhood gem.

Website

Location

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Directions

