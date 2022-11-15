Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
White Lab's Kitchen and Tap
556 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Advancing fermentation. Cultivating community!
Location
172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville - 39 Banks Ave
No Reviews
39 Banks Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurant