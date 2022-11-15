Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

White Lab's Kitchen and Tap

556 Reviews

$$

172 South Charlotte Street

Asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Caesar Salad

Specials

Carolina Gold Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Beer braised pork butt, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, purple cabbage slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with fries or a side Caesar salad.

SHAREABLES

Fermentation forward appetizers and share plates
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, house caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, parmesan reggiano

Garlic Buffalo Wings

Garlic Buffalo Wings

$15.00

5 whole wings, Garlic buffalo sauce, Scallion, Buttery Bread Crumb

Parmesan Bites

Parmesan Bites

$12.00

Crispy dough bites with garlic butter, chive, and finished parmesan cheese and served with marinara.

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$14.00

Lactobacillus-brined fries, brisket, lacto-brevis fermented kimchi, furikake, Lab sauce, scallion

Snack Mix

Snack Mix

$4.00

Crispy chickpeas, roasted cashews, candied peanuts, and mustard pretzels.

Pear & Frisee Salad

Pear & Frisee Salad

$13.00

A delicious crisp and crunchy salad with frisée and fennel topped with fresh pears, walnuts, goat cheese, and burnt onion viniagrette.

Fire Roasted Acorn Squash

Fire Roasted Acorn Squash

$8.00

An incredible heart-warming dish made with fire-roasted acorn squash served with mint yogurt and topped with honey and spiced pepita seeds!

PIZZA

Neapolitan style, brick oven pizza utilizing a rotating strain of pure liquid yeast
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Alta Cucina tomato pizza sauce, house-made mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Local fire roasted mushroom medley, herbed ricotta base, garlic confit, walnuts, arugula, and lemon .

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Ezzo pepperoni, Alta Cucina tomato pizza sauce, covered in Mozzarella, Provolone, and Parmesan cheeses.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Alta Cucina tomato pizza sauce, hot Italian sausage, fire roasted red peppers and onions, fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan.

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

A delicious parmesan and black pepper mornay based pizza topped with and arugula and lemon.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

The classic plain cheese pizza. Alta Cucina tomato pizza base topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Take & Bake Pizza Kit

Take & Bake Pizza Kit

$10.00

This kit includes a dough ball for a 12 inch size pizza, San Marzano pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and everything you need to bake a White Labs liquid yeast pizza at home!

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Side of Parmesan Cheese

Side of Pepper Flakes

SANDWICHES & PLATES

All sandwiches made from scratch in house with smoked and cured meats, and a variety of accompaniments
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

Two SD Morgan Farms patties, cheddar cheese, shaved romaine, pickled jalapeño, crispy fried onion, & Lab Sauce.

Hoagie

Hoagie

$16.00

Salami, mortadella, pit-style ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, olive tapenade, and submarine sauce.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk-brined chicken breast fried and drenched in our delicious Asheville hot mop. Served with pimento cheese & pickles.

Vegan Cheese Burger

$17.00

Impossible patty, Vegan Mozzarella cheese, Spring Mix, Vegan Mayo, pickled jalapenos, crispy onions

KIDS MENU

Selections for children 12 and under
Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$10.00
Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$10.00

DESSERTS

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

SIDES

Sd Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar salad

$5.50

Side Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Ferm. Hott Sauce

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00+

Side Lab Sauce

$0.50
Side Marinara Sauce 2oz

Side Marinara Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Side of Anchovies

$2.00

Side of Brisket

$5.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Pesto

$0.50
Side Pimento Cheese

Side Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side of Regular Mayo

Growlers

Coffee Brown 036

$13.00+

Coffee Brown 090

$13.00+

Imperial Stout 001

$15.00+

Imperial Stout 030

$15.00+

Simcoe IPA 001

$15.00+

Simcoe IPA 029

$15.00+

Cream Ale 080

$13.00+

Cream Ale 565

$13.00+

Tabberer IPA 077

$13.00+Out of stock

Kellerbier 838

$13.00+

Kellerbier 940

$13.00+

Fall Bock 833

$13.00+

Fall Bock 920

$13.00+

CA-Wit 815

$13.00+

Crowlers

Coffee Brown 036 Crowler

$13.00

Coffee Brown 090 Crowler

$13.00

Cream Ale 080 Crowler

$13.00

Cream Ale 565 Crowler

$13.00

Imperial Stout 001 Crowler

$15.00

Imperial Stout 030 Crowler

$15.00

Kellerbier 838 Crowler

$13.00

Kellerbier 940 Crowler

$13.00

Simcoe IPA 001 Crowler

$15.00

Simcoe IPA 029 Crowler

$15.00

Tabberer IPA 077 Crowler

$13.00Out of stock

Fall Bock 833 Crowler

$13.00

Fall Bock 920 Crowler

$13.00

CA-Wit 815 Crowler

$13.00

Canned Beer

10th Anniversary Hazy 4 pack

$16.00

Oktoberfest 4 pack

$16.00

Apparel

Baby Onesie

Baby Onesie

$15.50

Better Haze Ahead Shirt

$22.95+

Black Bro Hat

$26.95Out of stock

Black Pocket tee

$22.95
Blue Bittersweet Shirt

Blue Bittersweet Shirt

$19.95

Blue Tank

$16.95

Brewing Co Crew Tee

$21.95

Canvas Tote Bag

$19.95
Cell to Sip

Cell to Sip

$19.95
Dog Bandana

Dog Bandana

$4.95Out of stock
Grey pocket tee

Grey pocket tee

$22.95

Grey Tank Top

$16.95

Hoodie

$39.95

Kitchen & Tap Shirt

$14.99

Ladies Tank Top

$24.95
Lambicus Shirt

Lambicus Shirt

$19.95

Navy Dad Hat

$28.95
Patches

Patches

$5.00

Sunglasses

$10.00
Tie Dye shirt

Tie Dye shirt

$25.95

Vintage Wash Crew Tee

$24.95
Yeastman Shirt

Yeastman Shirt

$19.95

Zip Hoodie (Light)

$41.95

Glassware

White Labs Glass

White Labs Glass

$8.00

Sili Pint

$14.00

Coasters & Magnets

Wood Cell to Sip Coaster

Wood Cell to Sip Coaster

$8.00Out of stock
Wood Magnet/Bottle Opener

Wood Magnet/Bottle Opener

$6.50

Other

Yeast guide to fermentation

$23.00

Craft Playing cards

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Advancing fermentation. Cultivating community!

Website

Location

172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image

