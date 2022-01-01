A map showing the location of White Oak 2915 N Main StreetView gallery

White Oak 2915 N Main Street

2915 N Main Street

Houston, TX 77009

Beer

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$12.50

Michelob Ultra

$12.50

Dos XX

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Stella Artois

$12.50

Karbach Love St

$12.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$9.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$12.00

Eureka Heights Buckle Bunny

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$8.00

Wine

Babe Rose 250 ml

$8.00

Babe White 250 ml

$8.00

Josh Cabernet

$8.00

MacMurray

$8.00

Macmurray Pinot Noir

$8.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$8.00

Terracotta Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Veuve Clicquot

$300.00

Veuve Clicquot VIP pricing

$80.00

La Marqua

$8.00

La Crema

$8.00

Bliss Rose

$8.00

Liquor

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

Taaka Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Ron Rio Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Rancho Allegre Tequila

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

TW Samuels Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Add Redbull

$3.00

Fireball

$8.00

Siete Repo

$9.00

Cocktails

Clutch City Mule

$11.00

Black Cherry Lemonade

$11.00

Watermelon Cooler

$11.00

Ruby Red Greyhound

$11.00

Monaco Citrus Rush

$10.00

Monaco Tropic Rush

$10.00

Monaco Blue Crush

$10.00

Monaco Tequila Lime

$10.00

Deep Eddy Red Bull

$11.00

Long Island

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Star F*cker

$11.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Jammin Peach

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Cola

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Waterloo Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

Waterloo Watermelon Sparkling Water

$2.00

Waterloo Black Cherry Sparkling Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ear Plugs

$2.00

Coozie

$2.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2915 N Main Street, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

