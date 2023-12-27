White or Wheat Sandwich Shoppe 6940 Van Dorn Street

All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We bring the comfort of midwestern, down-to-earth values to breakfast and lunch. From our hand-rolled sandwich bread to our prime ingredients, at White or Wheat you’ll find a brown bag meal reminiscent of simpler days.
6940 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE 68506
