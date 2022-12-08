White Rabbit Gastropub 18 Market Space

Tap 13 - Zadies Lager

4.5% American Lager Union Craft Brewing Baltimore, MD Untappd rating 3.6 -Zadie's is a simple, no-nonsense light beer that is crisp, full of flavor and supremely easy-drinking. Crafted with the finest ingredients, Zadie's is the perfect beer for all your favorite leisure time activities. It’s your Grandfather’s beer. Inspired by our Grandfather. Zadie’s (pronounced "Zay-Dee's") is a memorial tribute to Henry Benesch aka “Zadie” (the Yiddish word for Grandfather), the actual Grandfather of UNION Craft Brewing Co-Founder, Adam Benesch. Henry worked at UNION Craft Brewing, folding corrugated case tray boxes, from the age of 96 until his passing at the age of 101. His influence on the culture of the company is part of his legacy and the reason behind the creation of his namesake Lager Beer. Zadie says "When it's time to drink beer, choose a Zadie's Lager - It's a beer made for drinking."