White Rabbit Gastropub 18 Market Space
811 Reviews
$$
18 Market Space
Frederick, MD 21701
Popular Items
***Send a server to my table!***
Afternoon Delight
Small Plates
BBQ Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
3 plump shrimp wrapped in savory bacon covered in a tangy Korean BBQ sauce
Brussel Crowe
Brussel sprouts fries to a golden brown and tossed in our house Brutus aoili and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Cheese Bread
5 pieces of cheese bread topped with herbed garlic oil and a side of house-made marinara
Fries
Crispy french fries seasoned with salt and pepper. **Gluten-Free, Vegan***
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries topped with white truffle oil. ***Gluten-free, Vegan***
Truffle Parmesan Fries
crispy fries topped with white truffle oil and freshly grated parmesan. served with our house made malt vinegar aioli. GF. Vegetarian
Vegan Brussel Crowe
Brussel sprouts fried to a golden brown crisp and tossed in our house lemon honey vinaigrette, and topped with vegan Parmesan cheese.
Vegan Cheese Bread
Our famous cheese bread now served with vegan mozzarella cheese and garlic confit with a side of house marinara.
Crab Poutine
Cheesy fries topped with lump crab meat, creamy crab bechamel, old bay and scallions. GF
Soups & Salads
Cobb Salad
This salad comes with mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, & your choice or ranch, bleu cheese or honey mustard dressing.
Cream of Crab
Robust and Creamy Crab Soup with lump crab, Scallions, and Old bay. GF
Cucumber Feta Salad
sliced cucumbers, feta cheese and honey vinaigrette
Farro's Mistress
Farro grain salad with peas, red onion, radish, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cashews, black sesame seeds, and a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, tomato, banana peppers, cucumbers, olives, red onions, greek dressing.
Large Side Salad
fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & house made croutons. served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or honey vinaigrette.
Small Side Salad
fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & house made croutons. served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or honey vinaigrette.
Southwest Salad
Romain lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips served with a zesty mojo dressing.
Tomato Soup
creamy, rich, bold house-made tomato soup topped with house made croutons.
Sandwiches
Smash Burger
Two beef smash patties cooked on a 550 degree seasoned flat top. This crispy juicy burger is cooked with onions and finished with animal sauce, pickles and american cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Biscuit
The best dang chicken biscuit around. Our house made biscuit with our melted cheese blend, juicy sweet tea brined fried chicken, tangy pickles, drizzled in Mike's hot honey. A White Rabbit classic.
Greek Burger
2 crispy, juicy, beef smash patties with red onions, tzatziki, tomato, lettuce and feta. Served with crazy feta fries
Artichoke Parm
Lightly fried artichokes topped with house made marinara, basil oil, parmesan and Wisconsin Brick Cheese, served on focaccia bread.
Simple Steve
Crisafulli's famous grilled cheese sandwich
I Can't Believe it's NOT A Burger
a beyond burger patty topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickles
Bama Bird Sandwich
Pulled chicken smothered in tangy, creamy alabama style white barbecue sauce, with lettuce, pickles and banana peppers on a brioche bun.
Mr. Hal A Peño
He's here, and he's full of flavor. Habenero black bean puree, mixed greens, red onions, jalepeño, tomato, and a lemon herb aioli on ciabatta.
SLAWesome Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Munster cheese and bacon topped with a spicy slaw made of poblano, jalapeño, passion fruit, mango and mustard and a lemon-herb aioli
Detroit Pizza
Beyond Smashburger Pizza
Beyond burger, lettuce, pickles, garlic confit, house blend cheese
Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
our signature detroit pizza crust, wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown with Roasted Garlic Cream and Broccoli
Build Your Own Pizza
our signature detroit cheese pizza, your choice of toppings and our house robust marinara sauce
Cheese Pizza
Fluffy, airy Detroit style pizza dough with Wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
Chicken & Waffles PIzza
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar cheese crown. Topped with diced chicken and bacon and finished with a buttermilk ranch
Crab Pizza
our signature detroit pizza crust with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown. Topped with lump crab meat, creamy crab bechamel, old bay and scallions
Crust We Trust
our signature detroit pizza with our house cheese blend and topped with pepperoni. Along with our cheese crown the crust is also lined with pepperoni that caramelize while they bake in our detroit pans and create the perfect pizza crust. Topped with our house made robust marinara and the holy trinity of oregano, parmesan and red pepper flakes
Grandmas Boy
Our signature detroit pizza with our robust tomato sauce, shaved roasted garlic, oregano, fresh basil, red pepper flakes and vegan cheese
Martha Stewarts Prison Pizza
Our house detroit pizza crust and signature cheese blend, sausage, calabrian chili peppers, and broccoli. Finished with ricotta, lemon oil and a dash of salt.
Pepperoni Pizza
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and a cabot cheddar crown, a generous portion of pepperoni and robust tomato sauce
Smashburger Pizza
our signature detroit pizza crust, wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown. Topped with a smashburger patty, lettuce, pickles and house made animal sauce
Supreme Being
our detroit pizza crust and signature house cheese blend, bell peppers, red onions, sausage, pepperoni, and olives. Topped with our signature marinara sauce and finished with the holy trinity of fresh grated parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes and oregano
Vegan Cheese Pizza
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with vegan mozzarella, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce and our housemade vegan parmesan.
Veronica Vaughn
our signature detroit pizza with our house cheese blend, pepperoni, our house made marinara, ricotta cheese, red pepper flakes and mikes hot honey
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Brie-varian Peach Strudel
Local peaches from Catoctin Mountain Orchards, creamy brie, flaky crispy puff pastry, drizzled with honey thyme glaze
Churro Cannolis
2 fried cannoli shells, seasoned with our house-made churro blend, with chocolate chip ricotta filling.
Nanna's Banana Puddin'
Banana pudding just like your Nanna made. Light and creamy with sweet vanilla and banana flavors. Garnished with house made candied walnuts and a nilla wafer.
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Best darn ice cream sandwiches you'll ever taste. Choose from 7 delicious flavors: Chocolate Blackout, Miso Churro, Key Lime Pie, Cookie Monster, Strawberry Shortcake, or Candy Bag!
Toaster Strudel Blueberry Custard
A blueberry custard, topped with a Toaster Strudel puff pastry, drizzled with a housemade icing.
Triple Chocolate Nutella Stuffed Cookie
This monster 3/4 lb cookie is a salted, Nutella stuffed, triple chocolate and dark cocoa powder filled piece of heaven. Brought to you by our brothers and sisters at Rad Pies. Perfect to share!
Vegan
Vegan Cheese Bread
Our famous cheese bread now served with vegan mozzarella cheese and garlic confit with a side of house marinara.
Vegan Mr. Hal A Peño
Habanero black bean puree, mixed greens, red onions, jalepeño, tomato, and a lemon honey vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries topped with white truffle oil. ***Gluten-free, Vegan***
Vegan Beyond Smashburger Pizza
We took our popular smashburger pizza and made it vegan. Beyond burger, lettuce pickles, vegan moss, garlic confit
Vegan I can't believe it's NOT a burger
a beyond burger patty topped with vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, ketchup pickles
Vegan Artichoke Parm
Lightly fried artichokes topped with house made marinara, basil oil, and vegan mozzarella served on focaccia bread.
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Our award winning detroit pizza dough with shredded vegan mozz, house marinara, garnished with basil, oregano
Seasonal
Tap 11 - Bugsy
5.5% Festbier Landmade Brewing Poolesville, MD Untappd Rating 3.91 -Traditional German Festbier brewed with German specialty malts, hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh, and fermented with our house lager yeast.
Tap 12 - Good Gourd
8.8% Pumpkin/Yam Beer Cigar City Brewing Tampa, FL Untappd Rating 4.08 -A liquid monument to the glory of the pumpkin, the most noble of all the gourds, this Imperial Pumpkin Ale is brewed with cinnamon, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, and vanilla to emulate the flavors of a decadent, piquant pumpkin pie. The gourd is good, indeed.
Tap 15 - Midnight Pumpkin
8% Pumpkin Coffee Stout Black Flag Brewing Columbia, MD Untappd Rating 4.01 -We revamped a small batch fall favorite on the big system! This pumpkin milk coffee stout uses Zeke's Indian Monsoon Malabar coffee beans to give a full bodied yet low acidity texture to the natural malt built of the stout. Temperate coffee richness couples with dark malt roast to give a boisterous body to the sweet pumpkin notes.
Tap 22 - Wild Things Campfire Bandit
5.4% Wild Sour Ale D9 Brewing Company Cornelius, NC Untappd rating 3.42 Wild sour ale with natural s’mores flavors - 300 lbs of marshmallows!
Tap 30 - Carnival of Horrors
9% Imperial Stout Lone Pine Brewing Portland, ME Untappd rating 3.91 -Imperial stout brewed with pumpkin pie filling, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and vanilla
IPA
Tap 1 - Staycation
6.8% West Coast IPA Thick -n- Thin Brewery Hagerstown, MD Untappd Rating 3.6
Tap 2 - Pennsylvania Nights
New Trail Brewing Williamsport, PA 8.5% ABV - Double NEIPA 4.23 Untappd Rating Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Other Half, Pennsylvania Nights stands as a tribute to New Trail's home state, and a very warm welcome to Other Half's recent addition, located in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Nights is hopped with some of the best Southern Hemisphere hops we've ever worked with - Nelson Sauvin & Nectaron, and rounded out with some favorites from the Pacific Northwest - Citra & Centennial. This Hazy Double IPA is rife with notes of deep citrus, juicy nectarine & fleshy white grape.
Tap 3 - Flannel Weather: Nelson Sauvin
New Trail Brewing Williamsport, PA 9% ABV - Dbl New Zealand Hazy IPA 4.09 Untappd Rating Flannel Weather: Nelson Sauvin is a New Zealand Style Hazy Double IPA. Brewed to showcase the intricate Nelson Sauvin. Expect high notes of fleshy fruits, white grape, and a balanced dankness. Stay warm with us during this Flannel Season as we explore these exciting Southern Hemisphere hops.
Tap 4 - Broken Heels
New Trail Brewing Williamsport, PA 7% ABV - New England IPA 3.94 Untappd Rating A Hazy IPA hopped intrepidly with hand-selected Citra and Mosaic, leading to High Aromatics of luminous Citrus, rich Conifer, and refreshing Tropicals. This beer packs a full mouthfeel with low bitterness that is soft on the palette. Broken Heels is available all day everyday, and reminds us that no adventure is without its risks. Pack The Essentials.
Tap 5 - Westerly Navigation
6% West Coast IPA Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Gaithersburg, MD Untappd rating 3.83 West Coast IPA hopped & dry-hopped exclusively with Idaho 7 for notes of resinous pine & zesty tangerine.
Tap 6 - Ghost town
6.3% New England Hazy IPA Idiom Brewer Frederick MD Untappd Rating 4.15 Can you say smooth!? Brewed with Phantasm, New Zealand Cascade, Strata and Mosaic. Extremely juicy with notes of citrus and berry; subtle spice and low bitterness. We get BIG Mango and Melon notes on the finish. Smooth beyond belief, well-balanced complexity and ready to become your new favorite Hazy!
Tap 7 - Falcon Smash
7% American Hazy IPA Triple Crossing Brewing Richmond, VA Untappd Rating 3.98 -Our ever faithful house IPA born from both the necessity of what we had to work with, and what we had to do. Brewed with a softer grist of North American 2 Row and Malted Wheat, fermented with our expressive house ale yeast, and dry hopped with a focus on the Falconers Flight hop blend, this beer delivers on balanced hop and yeast character of brighter citrus, orange pine marmalade, and stone fruit cohesion.
Tap 8- Common Grounds
10.5% Triple Hazy IPA Commonwealth Brewery Virginia Beach, VA Untappd Rating 4.22 -Triple IPA conditioned on Pineapple, Coconut and rum soaked oak staves!
Tap 9 - Unicorn Vomit
12.8% Triple IPA Aslin Brewing Company Herndon, VA Untappd rating 4.21 -Lots of honeydew notes on this hUnicorn Vomit is a Triple India Pale Ale dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Citra and conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelons.azy pale ale! Bright and summery.
Tap 10 - Black Astrodon
7% Black IPA Peabody Heights Brewery Baltimore, MD Untappd rating 3.95 -A variation of Astrodon brewed in the style of a Black IPA. The dark and toasty malts contrast beautifully with the bright citrus and slightly piney hop flavors for a slightly bitter, but very balanced beer.
Crispy Boiz
Tap 13 - Zadies Lager
4.5% American Lager Union Craft Brewing Baltimore, MD Untappd rating 3.6 -Zadie's is a simple, no-nonsense light beer that is crisp, full of flavor and supremely easy-drinking. Crafted with the finest ingredients, Zadie's is the perfect beer for all your favorite leisure time activities. It’s your Grandfather’s beer. Inspired by our Grandfather. Zadie’s (pronounced "Zay-Dee's") is a memorial tribute to Henry Benesch aka “Zadie” (the Yiddish word for Grandfather), the actual Grandfather of UNION Craft Brewing Co-Founder, Adam Benesch. Henry worked at UNION Craft Brewing, folding corrugated case tray boxes, from the age of 96 until his passing at the age of 101. His influence on the culture of the company is part of his legacy and the reason behind the creation of his namesake Lager Beer. Zadie says "When it's time to drink beer, choose a Zadie's Lager - It's a beer made for drinking."
Tap 14 - Precursor Pilsner
Pouring a slightly hazy straw color culminating into a thick fluffy head courtesy of a healthy dry hop charge. This beer was pulled from its lagering phase earlier than normal in the Kellerbier style, and offered fresh and unfiltered or fined. As a result, we taste herbal lemon, and a bright earthy hay minerality lending to complete drinkability.
Tap 29 - Lazy River Pils
New Trail Brewing Williamsport, PA 4.4% ABV - American Pilsner 3.65 Untappd Rating 2019 Gold Medal - Contemporary American Pilsner - Great American Beer Festival Lazy River Pils is brewed as a traditional German Pilsner, then dry-hopped with hand-selected Citra hops from the Pacific Northwest. We started with German Pilsner and German Munich malts for a highly crisp and refreshing, light and flavorful Pilsner. Our Citra then adds bright orange citrus aroma that will be essential to your adventures.
Miller High Life - Bottle
A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category. True to its original recipe, it’s brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, hops from the Pacific Northwest, and Miller yeast.
Sour
Cuvee du Jongleur - 500mL bottle
Cascade Brewing Company Portland, OR 8.4% A careful blending of select barrels of Flanders Reds and soured Belgian Triples aged in oak for up to 18 months. Then blended with fresh 25Â° Plato Blond Quadruppel. Hand-bottled, corked and then aged allowing lactic fermentation. Untappd rating 4.09
Tap 21 - Zoom
9% Fruited Sour Definitive Brewing Company Portland, ME Brewed in celebration of our 2nd anniversary, Zoom is an Imperial Sour Ale with Raspberry, Tangerine, Lemon, & Vanilla. Sitting at 9.0% ABV, it is our strongest sour ale ever! This specialty beer tastes and smells of melted rocket pops, fresh blended berries, and sweet, tangy raspberry lemonade. Show Less Untappd rating 4.33
Tap 23 - La Rita Loca
Cascade Brewing Oregon 7.1% ABV Untappd--4.09 La Rita Loca features our sour blend and wheat ales aged in tequila barrels and foudres for up to a year with late infusions of lime zest, Oregon coast sea salt and ground coriander. In the midst of this crazy life take some time to unwind with the margarita inspired La Rita loca.
Tap 24 - Jelly Not Jam Yuzu/Green Tea
4.8% Sour Burley Oak Brewing Company Berlin, MD Green tea sour Untappd rating Unrated
Tap 25 - Sweet-ish Little Fish
Idiom Brewing - Frederick, MD 9% ABV - 4.11 Untappd Rating We got together with our local friends from Wine Districts in Frederick, MD and concocted a delicious rendition of a tasty little fish treat! With over the top amounts of Cranberry, Red Currant and Pomegranate purees coupled with conditioning on mini red fish until just right! This deceivingly crushable 9% sour is only slightly sweet and calling your name!
Darkness
Tap 19 - Ten Fidy
10.5% Imperial Stout Oskar Blues Brewing Company Longmont, CO This titanic, immensely viscous stout is loaded with inimitable flavors of chocolate-covered caramel and coffee and hide a hefty 65 IBUs underneath the smooth blanket of malt. It is made with enormous amounts of two-row malt, chocolate malt, roasted barley, flaked oats and hops Untappd Rating 4.09
Tap 20 - Crushing Mass
15.1% Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee 3 Floyds Brewing Company Munster, IN Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee Untappd Rating 4.47
Tap 26 - Moonlit
New Trail Brewing Williamsport, PA 9.1% ABV - Imperial Stout 3.96 Untappd Rating Moonlit is an Imperial Stout brewed with an assortment of Dark Malts complimented with a base of English Pale malts. Highly decadent in its aroma and flavors that will lead you through an amalgam of chocolates and coffee. Moonlit is complimented by a full mouthfeel.
Eclipse Old Tressel - 500mL bottle
Fifty Fifty Brewing Company Truckee, CA 13.4% Eclipse is our rich Imperial Stout aged to perfection in whiskey and spirit barrels. All Eclipse starts with the same base beer bringing hints of dark chocolate, espresso, and a smooth complexity, with each barrel treatment delivering its own unique character after a minimum of 180 days of aging. Old Trestle® is aged exclusively in Old Trestle® bourbon barrels from Truckee, California. Untappd rating 4.16
Elmer 11.2oz Can
Omnipollo Sundbybergs kommun, Stockholms län Sweden 15.5% Our first stout from the church. Elmer is a new money ticker stout. Big, bold yet creamy and smooth by a careful addition of nitro. Fermented with English ale yeast and a blend of European and American specialty malts, this beer is caramel first and roast second. Costa Rican coffee courtesy Per Norby, Madagascan vanilla and heaps of toasted coconut. Turn can up side down twice before opening to release nitro.
Malty Boiz
Belgian
Tap 16 - Bloody Orange Saison
6% Saison Black Beauty Brewery Prince George's County, MD Untappd rating N/A Natural blood orange and sweet orange peels provide aromatic notes of citrus and bright, juicy flavors of blood orange. Fruity esters, Centennial hops, and spice combine with the light sweetness of caramel malts creating a flawless balance between full flavor and refreshing drinkability.
Seltzers
Non Alcoholic Beers
Untitled Art NA Cerveza Sin Nombre - 12oz can
0.5% Non-Alcoholic Mexican Lager Untitled Art Waunakee, WI Non-Alcoholic Mexican Style Light Brew with flaked corn, Citra and Amarillo hops. Untappd rating 3.68
Untitled Art NA Juicy - 12oz can
Untitled Art Waunakee, WI 0.5% Untitled Art's first Non Alcoholic IPA! Brewed with Citra & Mosaic Hops, we are very excited about how this first one turned out and are eager to expand on what we learned so that those who wish to still have the camaraderie of drinking and the flavor of a craft brew but without the negative effects can have something to enjoy!
Untitled Art NA Orange Peel Wit - 12oz can
0.5% Non-alcoholic Belgian Wit Untitled Art Waunakee, WI Non-alcoholic Belgian-style wit bier brewed with sweet orange peel and coriander Untappd rating N/A
Untitled Art NA West Coast IPA - 12oz can
Non-alcoholic West Coast IPA Untitled Art Waunakee, WI Bringin’ you this classic throwback, West Coast IPA. This non-alcoholic beer is brewed with Cascade, Centennial and Simcoe Hops Untappd rating 3.71
Bottles & Cans
Fall Cocktails
Basic Witch
Espresso-tini meets Pumpkin Spice latte with this deliciously festive boozy treat!
Boozy Hot Cocoa
Warm yourself up as the weather continues to cool down. Choose exactly which booze you'd like to use to get that inside sweater going.
Fall Marg - Tap 28
If you are familiar with McCutcheons Apple products you probably are already want this drink. We use mezcal and Grand Marnier to create a spiced yet refreshing compliment to flannels and fires.
Hot Bourbon Apple Cider
Exactly as it sounds. Cold weather + bourbon + hot apple cider = Happiness
House Rabbit Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
A refreshing spritz of fresh air, with Cava, Aperol, and soda water.
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Gordy's Bloody Mary Mix - if you want a little pick me up with your Bloody, make it spicy!
Bourbon Mule
Glory, glory, Motherland-Kentucky! Bourbon | ginger beer | lime *add vanilla or peach for $1.00*
Cosmopolitan
Yaaaaas, it's cosmo time! Vodka | triple sec | cranberry juice | lime juice
Crushes
An Eastern Shore staple! Vodka | triple sec | orange juice | lemon lime
Espresso Tini
Forager Gimlet
A classic British cocktail sporting a fashionable display of freshly-squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, and McClintock Forager Gin. Pinky up!
Irish 75
A Irish twist on a classic cocktail. Made with an Irish rhubarb gin.
Irish Coffee
Jeffersons Old Fashioned
Our House Old Fashioned. Jefferson's Bourbon | Simple | Angostura Bitters
Margarita
Livin' Marg and In Charge! Tequila | Triple Sec | Housemade sour mix | Make it spicy for $2!
Mimosa
Champagne | Fresh Orange Juice or Cranberry Juice
Moscow Mule
Rasputin's favorite drink. Vodka | Ginger Beer | Lime
Sake Bomb
Scherle Temple
A Jameson and Luxardo spirit forawrd sweet cocktail dedicated to a former Rabbit team member.
Spaghett
Presented in a Miller High Life Bottle. Aperol | Lemon Juice | Miller High Life
The Monica
A skinny crush, all that tasty freshly squeezed orange juice flavor, with less sugar! Vodka | orange juice | club soda
Canned Cocktails
Maryland Rabbit T-Shirts
MD Rabbit T-Shirt - S
Soft, comfy and breathable dark grey poly blend t-shirt with Maryland flag Rabbit logo on the front, celebrating the best little city by the mountains, Frederick, MD.
MD Rabbit T-Shirt - M
Soft, comfy and breathable dark grey poly blend t-shirt with Maryland flag Rabbit logo on the front, celebrating the best little city by the mountains, Frederick, MD.
MD Rabbit T-Shirt - L
Soft, comfy and breathable dark grey poly blend t-shirt with Maryland flag Rabbit logo on the front, celebrating the best little city by the mountains, Frederick, MD.
MD Rabbit T-Shirt - XL
Soft, comfy and breathable dark grey poly blend t-shirt with Maryland flag Rabbit logo on the front, celebrating the best little city by the mountains, Frederick, MD.
MD Rabbit T-Shirt - 2XL
Soft, comfy and breathable dark grey poly blend t-shirt with Maryland flag Rabbit logo on the front, celebrating the best little city by the mountains, Frederick, MD.
Pizza & Beer T-Shirts
Black P&B Tee - S
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Black P&B Tee - M
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Black P&B Tee - L
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Black P&B Tee - XL
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Black P&B Tee - 2XL
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Rust P&B Tee - S
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Rust P&B Tee - M
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Rust P&B Tee - L
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Rust P&B Tee - XL
Navy P&B Tee - S
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Navy P&B Tee - M
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Navy P&B Tee - L
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Navy P&B Tee - XL
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Olive P&B Tee - S
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Olive P&B Tee - M
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Olive P&B Tee - L
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Olive P&B Tee - XL
Soft, comfy and breathable jersey t-shirt with Rabbit logo on back filled with beer, pizza and rabbit logo pattern. Front is Rabbit logo on left breast and underneath says Downtown Frederick, MD
Hoodies
Hoodie - S
Black Hoodie with Rabbit logo and Downtown Frederick printed on front. Large white Rabbit logo on back
Hoodie - M
Black Hoodie with Rabbit logo and Downtown Frederick printed on front. Large white Rabbit logo on back
Hoodie - L
Black Hoodie with Rabbit logo and Downtown Frederick printed on front. Large white Rabbit logo on back
Hoodie - XXL
Black Hoodie with Rabbit logo and Downtown Frederick printed on front. Large white Rabbit logo on back
Come in and enjoy!
18 Market Space, Frederick, MD 21701