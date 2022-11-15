  • Home
  • /
  • Andover
  • /
  • White rabbit kitchen - 15190 Bluebird Street Northwest
Restaurant header imageView gallery

White rabbit kitchen 15190 Bluebird Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

15190 Bluebird Street Northwest

Andover, MN 55304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Club
Sota Hot Chicken
'Sota Hot Chicken Salad

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Gold Peak/Honest Teas

$2.50

Fairlife Milk

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$2.50

Minute Maid

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.00

Daily Specials

Warm Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

In a Bowl

House made patty with garbanzo bean puree, WRK bbq cremini mushrooms, and ancient grains on a bed of greens with pico de gallo, shredded jack cheese, avocado, green onions and Rabbit Ranch

Harvest Turkey Salad

$13.00

Mixed Revol Farm greens topped with smoked turkey, ancient grains, charred brussel sprouts, candied almonds, roasted sweet potatoes, dried cherries, green onions, crumbled goat cheese, applewood bacon and topped with maple vinaigrette.

'Sota Hot Chicken Salad

'Sota Hot Chicken Salad

$13.00
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with Black Truffle

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with Black Truffle

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Wild Rice Soup (12 oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Wild Rice Soup (8 oz)

$5.00

House Chips & Dip

$3.00+

Turkey Balls of Meat Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey wild rice meatball + herb cream sauce over coconut basmati rice and Revol greens. Topped with fresh herbs, Kentucky Bar Fight Jam, yogurt crème, and toasted coconut

WRK Veggie Burger Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

House made patty with pureed garbanzo beans, WRK bbq cremini mushrooms, & ancient grains on a bed of greens with pico de gallo, shredded jack cheese, avocado, green onions and Rabbit Ranch

Handhelds

House made patty with garbanzo bean puree, WRK bbq cremini mushrooms, and ancient grains on a toasted brioche. Topped with melted provolone, cran-broccoli slaw, bibb lettuce, bushel boy tomato, and garlic aioli.
Smoked Brisket Dip

Smoked Brisket Dip

$14.00

Smokey Cubano Melt

$14.00

All Day Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Jumbo tortilla stuffed with smoked sirloin, applewood bacon, potatoes O'Brien, roasted hatch green chiles, two fried eggs, shredded jack cheese, american cheese, and avocado. Served with Revol greens, salsa roja, and yogurt crème.

Sota Hot Chicken

Sota Hot Chicken

$13.00

WRK Hero

$12.00Out of stock

A garlic butter toasted baguette loaded up with mortadella, soppresseta, capicola, provolone, manchego cheese, bibb lettuce, bushel boy tomatoes, pickled red onions, green olive tapenade, and garlic aioli

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap w. Hot Honey Mustard

$13.00

Hand battered chicken tenders, smoked bacon, cran-broccoli slaw, shredded jack cheese, and hot honey mustard.

Basil Pesto Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sourdough bread toasted and filled with mozzarella, provolone, basil pesto, garlic aioli, and topped with red wine balsamic reduction and crumbled parmesan.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.00

Tender smoked turkey topped with applewood bacon, aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, local butter lettuce, bushel boy tomatoes, and our garlic aioli. All between toasted Franklin Street Bakery cranberry-wild rice bread.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

Black angus patty, roasted hatch green chilies, smoked gouda cheese sauce, pickled red onions, bibb lettuce, bushel boy tomatoes on a buttery brioche roll

WRK Veggie Burger

$13.00Out of stock

House made veggie patty with garbanzo bean puree, WRK bbq cremini mushrooms, and ancient grains on a butter toasted brioche roll. Topped with melted provolone, cran-broccoli slaw, bibb lettuce, bushel boy tomato, and garlic aioli.

Hot Italian Beef

$14.00

Smoked Sirlion, grilled onions, smoked provolone, and hot giardiniera on a philly style roll. Served with fresh herb beef au jus.

Shareables

Served with LEMON THYME Dipping Sauce!

House Chips & WRK Dip (large)

$6.00

House Chips & WRK Dip (small)

$3.00

Buttery Sourdough Pretzel with Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Now served with twice the cheese!

Side of Multigrain Salad with Maple Vinaigrette

$3.00

Littles

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

American Burger Sliders

$9.00
Chicken Tender'ness

Chicken Tender'ness

$10.00

Swag

Tee's

$25.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Stickers

$2.00

Hat

$27.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual restaurant with a unique rotating menu featuring smoked meats.

Location

15190 Bluebird Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TASTY TACO
orange starNo Reviews
1574 154th. Ave NW Andover, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Andover MN
orange star2.5 • 29
15190 Bluebird St NW Andover, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,819
13753 Ibis Street NW Andover, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails
orange star4.8 • 638
13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105 Andover, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW Coon Rapids, MN 55448
View restaurantnext
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh - Coon Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
3179 Northdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Andover

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,819
13753 Ibis Street NW Andover, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails
orange star4.8 • 638
13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105 Andover, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 220
18015 Ulysses St. NE Ham Lake, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Andover
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston