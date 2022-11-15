White Rhino Coffee Bishop Arts

Restaurant info

White Rhino Coffee is a craft coffee shop and café located in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas, Texas. Our delicious, bistro-style menu features hot and cold drinks, pastries, and sandwiches. Stop by our coffeehouse for one of our signature lattes, hot or iced teas, and stay for bagel and cream cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, or avocado toast. You can also place your order ahead of time on our website