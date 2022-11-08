White Rhino Coffee Cedar Hill

A map showing the location of White Rhino Coffee Cedar HillView gallery

Popular Items

Two Texas Breakfast Tacos
Sebastian
Snickerdoodle

Signature Lattes

Sebastian

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, caramel, white chocolate, and Irish cream, combined with your choice of milk.

French Silk

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, chocolate and vanilla syrup, combined with your choice of milk.

Whole Latte Love

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, lavender, honey, and your choice of milk.

German Chocolate

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, chocolate, coconut, and almond combined with your choice of milk.

Cold War

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, vanilla and raw sugar, combined with your choice of milk.

Hug in a Cup

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, caramel, Irish cream, and your choice of milk.

Snickerdoodle

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, vanilla, hazelnut, and cinnamon combined with your choice of milk.

Toasted Coconut

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, coconut and hazelnut, combined with your choice of milk.

Mint Condition

$5.25+

Double-shot of espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, and peppermint, combined with your choice of milk.

Traditional Espresso

Latte

$4.25+

Double shot of espresso combined with your choice of milk.

Espresso

$2.95

Double shot of our Hidden Eagle Espresso: a medium roasted espresso made of Natural Brazil and Washed Peru coffees. Notes of cocoa, nut butter, and honey.

Cortado

$3.75

Double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk topped with foam (4 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso combined with your choice of milk topped with foam (6 oz)

Americano

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso (12 oz) 2 double shots of espresso (16 oz) Topped with hot water.

Macchiato

$3.00

Double Shot of espresso marked with steamed milk (2.5 oz)

Coffee Beverages

Drip

$2.95+

A blend of natural Ethiopian and washed Colombian coffees that meld into notes of hazelnut, blackberry, and Bakers chocolate. Roasted in our own roastery here in Dallas.

Drip Kit

$29.95

3 liters of our custom Belt Line Blend: natural Ethiopian and washed Colombian coffees that meld into notes of hazelnut, blackberry, and Bakers chocolate. Served with sweeteners, cups, and cream on the side.

Pour Over

$4.00

Flash Brew

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Our Belt Line Blend coffee combined with your choice of steamed milk.

Cold Brew

$4.25

Other Beverages

Traditional Matcha

$3.75

Art of Tea traditional matcha powder whisked into 12 oz of hot water.

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Rishi sweet matcha powder whisked into water and your choice of milk.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Our own house-made chai tea combined with your choice of milk.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Our own house-made chai tea, 2 shots espresso, combined with your choice of milk.

Tuk-tuk

$3.75

Your choice of tea, vanilla syrup, topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.50+

Syrup and milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Ghirardelli chocolate with a touch of vanilla combined with your choice of milk.

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea Refill

$0.92

Grab & Go Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Simply Orange Juice

$2.75

Simply Lemonade

$2.75

Pressed Juice

$6.75

Pressed Shot

$4.25

Seasonal Drinks

The Chumpkin

$5.00+

Chocolate Toffee Latte

$5.25+

Quick Bites

Two Texas Breakfast Tacos

Two Texas Breakfast Tacos

$6.45

Choice of bacon , chorizo, or potato paired with scrambled eggs, Mexican cheese blend & choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$4.25

Choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato paired with scrambled eggs, Mexican cheese blend & choice of salsa verde or salsa roja

Bagel & Cream Cheese or Jam

Bagel & Cream Cheese or Jam

$4.45
Maple-Glazed Chicken Biscuit

Maple-Glazed Chicken Biscuit

$7.95

Crispy hand-battered fried chicken breast, maple glaze & honey mustard, and bread & butter pickles on a house-made buttermilk biscuit.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.45

Cheddar & smoked gouda on buttered and toasted sourdough

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.45

Toasted and buttered sourdough spread with house ricotta and smashed avocado, topped with dressed arugula

Hummus Toast

$5.95

Artisan sourdough smothered in house-made hummus with oven roasted tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and dressed arugula

Breakfast Sandwich (English Muffin)

$5.95

Toasted english muffin topped with an egg, cheddar, bacon, and our secret sauce.

Biscuit & Gravy Bites

$5.00

Country style sausage gravy wrapped in our pillowy Southern style biscuit and cooked to perfection (set of 3)

Bakery

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.25

Pillowy strawberry-rhubarb muffin dough stuffed with creamy strawberry filling.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00
Croissant (plain)

Croissant (plain)

$3.45

Brownie (Gluten Free)

$3.50

Brandy cranberry apple Poptart

$3.50
Toffee Cake

Toffee Cake

$5.25

Rich, homemade dough wrapped around buttery cinnamon-sugar layers, covered in creamy vanilla icing.

Honey Fig Puff

$4.00

Chocolate chai loaf

$3.00

Apple caramel scone

$3.75

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Grab & Go Food

GNG Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$8.95

GNG Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

GNG Bistro Box

$5.95

GNG Hummus

$4.95

GNG Spicy Bistro Wrap

$8.95

Perfect Bar

$3.50

String Cheese

$1.50
Miss Vickie's Chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.95
Pot de Crème

Pot de Crème

$4.50
Cheesecake Bar

Cheesecake Bar

$5.50
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00Out of stock
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00Out of stock
