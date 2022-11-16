Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Rhino Coffee Fort Worth (Near Southside)

review star

No reviews yet

1217 8th Ave Suite 101

Fort worth, TX 76104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sebastian
Snickerdoodle
Americano

Signature Lattes

Sebastian

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, caramel, white chocolate, and Irish cream, combined with your choice of milk.

French Silk

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, chocolate and vanilla syrup, combined with your choice of milk.

Whole Latte Love

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, lavender, honey, and your choice of milk.

German Chocolate

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, chocolate, coconut, and almond combined with your choice of milk.

Cold War

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, vanilla and raw sugar, combined with your choice of milk.

Hug in a Cup

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, caramel, Irish cream, and your choice of milk.

Snickerdoodle

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, vanilla, hazelnut, and cinnamon combined with your choice of milk.

Toasted Coconut

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, coconut and hazelnut, combined with your choice of milk.

Mint Condition

$5.50+

Double-shot of espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, and peppermint, combined with your choice of milk.

Traditional Espresso

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso combined with your choice of milk.

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of our Hidden Eagle Espresso: a medium roasted espresso made of Natural Brazil and Washed Peru coffees. Notes of cocoa, nut butter, and honey.

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk topped with foam (4 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso combined with your choice of milk topped with foam (6 oz)

Americano

$3.75+

Double shot of espresso (12 oz) 2 double shots of espresso (16 oz) Topped with hot water.

Macchiato

$3.00

Double Shot of espresso marked with steamed milk (2.5 oz)

Coffee Beverages

Drip

$2.95+

A blend of natural Ethiopian and washed Colombian coffees that meld into notes of hazelnut, blackberry, and Bakers chocolate. Roasted in our own roastery here in Dallas.

Drip Kit

$29.95

3 liters of our custom Belt Line Blend: natural Ethiopian and washed Colombian coffees that meld into notes of hazelnut, blackberry, and Bakers chocolate. Served with sweeteners, cups, and cream on the side.

Pour Over

$4.50

Flash Brew

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Our Belt Line Blend coffee combined with your choice of steamed milk.

Cold Brew

$4.25

Other Beverages

Traditional Matcha

$4.00

Art of Tea traditional matcha powder whisked into 12 oz of hot water.

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Rishi sweet matcha powder whisked into water and your choice of milk.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Our own house-made chai tea combined with your choice of milk.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Our own house-made chai tea, 2 shots espresso, combined with your choice of milk.

Tuk-tuk

$3.75

Your choice of tea, vanilla syrup, topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.75+

Syrup and milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Ghirardelli chocolate with a touch of vanilla combined with your choice of milk.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea Refill

$0.92

Grab & Go Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Horizon Milk

$2.75

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Simply Orange Juice

$2.75

Simply Lemonade

$2.75

Pressed Juice

$6.75

Pressed Shot

$4.25

Seasonal Drinks

The Chumpkin

$5.00+

Chocolate Toffee Latte

$5.50+

Bakery

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.25

Pillowy strawberry-rhubarb muffin dough stuffed with creamy strawberry filling.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Banana Bread

$3.00
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00
Croissant (plain)

Croissant (plain)

$3.45

Brownie (Gluten Free)

$3.50

Brandy cranberry apple Poptart

$3.50
Toffee Cake

Toffee Cake

$5.25

Rich, homemade dough wrapped around buttery cinnamon-sugar layers, covered in creamy vanilla icing.

Honey Fig Puff

$4.00

Chocolate chai loaf

$3.00

Apple caramel scone

$3.75

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Grab & Go Food

GNG Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$8.95

GNG Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

GNG Bistro Box

$5.95

GNG Hummus

$4.95

GNG Spicy Bistro Wrap

$8.95

Perfect Bar

$3.50

String Cheese

$1.50
Miss Vickie's Chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.95
Pot de Crème

Pot de Crème

$4.50
Cheesecake Bar

Cheesecake Bar

$5.50
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Quick Bites (new)

Two Texas Breakfast Tacos

$7.95

Breakfast Sandwich (English Muffin)

$5.95

Toasted english muffin topped with an egg, cheddar, bacon, and our secret sauce.

Hummus Toast

$5.95

Artisan sourdough smothered in house-made hummus with oven roasted tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and dressed arugula

Biscuit & Gravy Bites

$5.00

Country style sausage gravy wrapped in our pillowy Southern style biscuit and cooked to perfection (set of 3)

Bagel & Cream Cheese or Jam

Bagel & Cream Cheese or Jam

$4.95
Maple-Glazed Chicken Biscuit

Maple-Glazed Chicken Biscuit

$8.95

Crispy hand-battered fried chicken breast, maple glaze & honey mustard, and bread & butter pickles on a house-made buttermilk biscuit.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Cheddar & smoked gouda on buttered and toasted sourdough

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Toasted and buttered sourdough spread with house ricotta and smashed avocado, topped with dressed arugula

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

White Rhino Coffee specializes in creating community around craft coffee and scratch eats.

Location

1217 8th Ave Suite 101, Fort worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1508 W. Magnolia ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Lockwood Distilling Company - Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
1411 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Boca 31 - FTW
orange starNo Reviews
1000 8th Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Islas Tropicales - 1500 W Magnolia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
1314 W. Magnolia Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
The Magnolia Wine Bar - 1101 W Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
1101 W Magnolia Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston