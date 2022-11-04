White Rice Bodega
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
White Rice is an exploration of Modern Filipino culture. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or "silog" meaning garlic and egg. It is a popular Filipino everyday go-to meal, typically enjoyed for breakfast, but it is also readily available at any other time of the day.
3586 Adams Avenue, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92116
