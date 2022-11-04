White Rice Bodega

MADMED L'Orange

$8.00

This orange wine will appeal to rose drinkers as well - this delicious can is the best of both worlds. zero/zero. medium plus body, stone fruit, minerality, just a hint of funk, dry finish. 100% Vermentino from Provence (VDF) 3 weeks skin contact. ambient yeast. unfiltered. 250ml can = 1/3 of a standard 750ml bottle, the perfect two glass pour - perfect for the beach, pool parties, or the park.