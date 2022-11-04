Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Rice Bodega

review star

No reviews yet

3586 Adams Avenue

Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92116

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

TOCINO MANOK
LECHON KAWALI
LUMPIA SHANGHAI

SILOG

TOCINO MANOK

TOCINO MANOK

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Atchara Pickles, Radish, Up Egg and Garlic Rice

LECHON KAWALI

LECHON KAWALI

$14.50

Crispy Pork Belly, Atchara Pickles, Up Egg and Garlic Rice

MUSHROOM + TOFU SISIG (VEGAN)

MUSHROOM + TOFU SISIG (VEGAN)

$13.50

Calamansi Vinegar, Boonie Peppers, Red Onion and Garlic Rice (Vegan)

LONGANISA

LONGANISA

$13.50

Sweet Pork Sausage, Atchara Pickles, Up Egg and Garlic Rice with Sawsaw

SISILOG

SISILOG

$14.50

Pork Sisig Pulutan with Up Egg and Garlic Rice

SIDE PROTEIN

$8.50+

PULUTAN

LUMPIA SHANGHAI

LUMPIA SHANGHAI

$8.50

Pork, Shrimp, Scallions in a fried Spring Roll Wrap Served with a Sweet and Sour sawsaw 6 Pieces per order

PORK SISIG (SIDE)

PORK SISIG (SIDE)

$10.50

Pork Belly, Red Onion, Chili Peppers, Garlic Confit, Calamansi & Liver Emulsion, Spiced Vinegar

UBE PANDESAL

UBE PANDESAL

$8.50

A classic Filipino roll made with Ube and served with a side of PURPLE STUFF (Whipped Ube Butter)

UBE COOKIES

$8.50

GARLIC RICE

$3.50

Side of Garlic Rice

Lumpia Gulay

$7.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

SODA Coke

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50
UBE MILK TEA

UBE MILK TEA

$6.50
CALAMANSI ICED TEA

CALAMANSI ICED TEA

$5.50

MANGO TAHO

$8.50

STRAWBERRY TAHO

$8.50Out of stock
Harland Japanese Lager

Harland Japanese Lager

$7.00+

Inspired by the crisp lagers of Okinawa, our Japanese Lager is a bright, malt feature. Brewed with two kinds of rice, Pilsner malt, and a Czech yeast strain, this beer is clean and refreshing.

Harland Hazy IPA

Harland Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Our Hazy IPA brings everything we love in an IPA, without the overwhelming bitterness. With a smooth and creamy mouthfeel from oats and wheat, the bright aromas of citrus, gooseberry, and hints of white wine rise to the surface for an exceedingly aromatic IPA. Southern Cross & Cashmere Hops Juice Yeast Strain 6.5% ABV

Juneshine Mango Daydream

Juneshine Mango Daydream

$6.00

Feet on the ground. Head in the clouds. Can in hand. Meet Mango Daydream—an all-organic hard booch twice brewed with a tropical trifecta of juicy mangoes, pineapples and oranges—spiced just right with the perfect pinch of cayenne pepper. Dream on! 6% ALC/VOL 12 FL OZ

Château Cavale Bordeaux

Château Cavale Bordeaux

$35.00+
2021 Meinklang Burgenland White Bottle

2021 Meinklang Burgenland White Bottle

$40.00+

This is a blend of Gruner Veltliner, Welschriesling and Muscat fermented and aged on the lees in stainless steel for 4 months before getting bottled unfined and unfiltered with minimal sulfur added. Zippy, fresh and aromatic with beautiful texture and notes of crushed flowers, apricot and grapefruit zest. Elevated patio pounder that keeps you coming back for more.

2021 Meinklang Mulatschak Orange Bottle

2021 Meinklang Mulatschak Orange Bottle

$48.00+

Meinklang Mulatschak Orange is a skin contact (orange wine) natural wine made from a blend of biodynamic Welschriesling, Pinot Gris, and Traminer grapes - Neusiedlersee region of Austria. About 7 days of skin contact for one of the most sought-after orange wines in the market.

MADMED Le Rouge

MADMED Le Rouge

$8.00

Tart red berry fruit, silky tannins, medium bodied, zingy acidity, will appeal to fans of Beaujolais (Gamay), Zweigelt, or easy drinking Pinot Noir. Served chilled. Great summer red!

MADMED L'Orange

MADMED L'Orange

$8.00

This orange wine will appeal to rose drinkers as well - this delicious can is the best of both worlds. zero/zero. medium plus body, stone fruit, minerality, just a hint of funk, dry finish. 100% Vermentino from Provence (VDF) 3 weeks skin contact. ambient yeast. unfiltered. 250ml can = 1/3 of a standard 750ml bottle, the perfect two glass pour - perfect for the beach, pool parties, or the park.

2020 Cru Fleurie Le Vivier Bottle

2020 Cru Fleurie Le Vivier Bottle

$35.00+

2020 Raimones Red Bottle

$28.00+

2017 Rocco Di Carpeneto Bottle

$28.00+

Gruner GRRRR Bottle

$24.00+

Domaine "Yohan Lardy" Bottle

$30.00+

GOLIATH BREWING BERRY PATCH FANDANGO

$8.00

Kettle Sour Beer with Blueberries, Mulberries, Raspberries & Raspberry Flavor

MORTY CASTELLUM Mead

$15.00

Fountain Seltzer \ Mango

$6.00
RAIMONES - Engrescada Red

RAIMONES - Engrescada Red

$8.00+
City Pop Homage Brewing

City Pop Homage Brewing

$7.00

Premium Lager. Brewed in Los Angeles. 120z Can 4.8% ABV

COFFEE - COLD BREW

$7.00

MERCH

STICKER 3 PACK

$6.00Out of stock

STRENGTH OF OUR HERITAGE

$45.00+

A SERIES THAT CELEBRATES OUR CULTURE. DESIGNED BY ERWIN HINES (FUTURE IS COLOR)

FILIPINX - BOOK

$40.00Out of stock

I AM A FILIPINO - BOOK

$36.00Out of stock

Pin

$8.00

LONGSLEEVE - BODEGA

$45.00+

SHORTSLEEVE - BODEGA

$40.00+

TOTE - BODEGA

$20.00

SPECIALS

Bibingka Cheesecake

Bibingka Cheesecake

$25.00

Bibingka Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

White Rice is an exploration of Modern Filipino culture. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or "silog" meaning garlic and egg. It is a popular Filipino everyday go-to meal, typically enjoyed for breakfast, but it is also readily available at any other time of the day.

Website

Location

3586 Adams Avenue, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
