Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Rice Panciteria

review star

No reviews yet

41 E 8th St

104

National City, CA 91950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


SILOG

Tocino Manok

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Pickled Shallots, Up Egg and Garlic Rice with Spicy Vinegar Sawsaw

Pork Adobo

$15.00

Soy and Vinegar Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Green Onions, Crispy Garlic and Garlic Rice

Lechon kawali

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Spicy Atchara Pickles, Up Egg and Garlic Rice with Mang Tomas Sauce

Mushroom+ Tofu Sisig

$14.00

Wood Ear Mushroom, Crispy Tofu, Boonie Peppers, Onions, Pickled Shallot with Garlic Rice

Sisilog

$15.00

Pork Sisig Pulutan, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili, Pickled Shallot, with Up Egg and Garlic Rice

PULUTAN

Ube Pandesal

$10.00

Filipino Sweet Roll served With Whipped Ube Butter

Ube Crinkle Cookies

$10.00

5 Powdered Sugar Crinkle Cookies made with Ube

PANCIT

Bihon

$13.00

Woodear Mushroom, Grilled Cabbage, Toyomansi, Salsa Matcha

Canton

$13.00

Toasted Peanut Sauce, Grilled Cabbage, Celery, Pickled Grapes

Filipino Spaghetti

$14.00

Hot Dog Bolognese, Queso De Bolo, Fresh Herbs

Palabok

$15.00

Local Crab, Ground Pork, Smoked Annatto Sauce, Chicharrones, Hard Boiled Eggs

Crispy Noodles

$14.00

Tofu, Bok Choy, Cabbage, Sunchokes, Oyster sauce

DRINKS

Ube Milk Tea

$6.00

Black Tea, Dairy Free Milk, Ube Syrup

Calamansi Iced Tea

$6.00

Black Tea, Calamansi Syrup

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Filipino Silog and Pancit

Website

Location

41 E 8th St, 104, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) - 41 E 8th St Unit 105
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th St Unit 105 National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
orange starNo Reviews
310 8th Street, Suite A National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Snow Pops San Diego - National City
orange starNo Reviews
1005 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
orange starNo Reviews
1105 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Canton -
orange starNo Reviews
1132 east plaza Blvd Suite 204 National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in National City

Jamba - 001092 - Plaza Bonita Mall
orange star4.5 • 194
3030 Plaza Bonita Rd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near National City
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston