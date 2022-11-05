Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Rice

review star

No reviews yet

2820 Historic Decatur Road

Suite 25

San Diego, CA 92106

Lumpiang Shanghai
Sisilog
Longanisa

SILOG

Tocino Manok

Tocino Manok

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Atchara Pickles, Radish, Up Egg and Garlic Rice

Lechon Kawali

$14.50
Longanisa

Longanisa

$13.50

Sweet Pork Sausage, Atchara Pickles, Up Egg and Garlic Rice with Sawsaw

Sisilog

Sisilog

$14.50

Pork Sisig Pulutan with Up Egg and Garlic Rice

Mushroom & Tofu Sisig (Vegan)

Mushroom & Tofu Sisig (Vegan)

$13.50

Calamansi Vinegar, Boonie Peppers, Red Onion and Garlic Rice (Vegan)

Side Protein

$8.50

Add Egg

$1.50

PULUTAN

Pork Sisig (Side)

Pork Sisig (Side)

$10.50Out of stock

Pork Belly, Red Onion, Chili Peppers, Garlic Confit, Calamansi & Liver Emulsion, Spiced Vinegar

Kinilaw

Kinilaw

$10.50

Local Albacore Tuna, Coconut Milk, Red Onion, Ginger, Chili Peppers & Fresh Cilantro

Lumpiang Shanghai

Lumpiang Shanghai

$8.50
Lumpiang Gulay

Lumpiang Gulay

$7.50

Vegetable Lumpia

Ube Pandesal

Ube Pandesal

$8.50Out of stock

A classic Filipino Sweet Roll made with Ube and served with a Whipped Ube Butter.

Ube Cookies

$8.50

Garlic Rice

$4.50

Side of Garlic Rice

Plain White Rice

$4.00

DRINKS

Calamansi Iced Tea

Calamansi Iced Tea

$6.50
Ube Milk Tea

Ube Milk Tea

$6.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Strawberry Taho

Strawberry Taho

$8.50Out of stock
Mango Taho

Mango Taho

$8.50Out of stock

MERCH

WHITE RICE SHIRT

$40.00+

GREY COMFORT COLORS RICE BOWL CHARACTER DESIGNED BY ERWIN HINES (FUTURE IS COLOR)

STICKER 3 PACK

$6.00Out of stock

STRENGTH OF OUR HERITAGE

$40.00+

A SERIES THAT CELEBRATES OUR CULTURE. DESIGNED BY ERWIN HINES (FUTURE IS COLOR)

FILIPINX - BOOK

$40.00Out of stock

I AM A FILIPINO - BOOK

$36.00Out of stock

SALAMAT YO SHIRT

$40.00+

CREAM COMFORT COLORS SALAMAT YO LOGO SHIRT. DESIGNED BY ERWIN HINES (FUTURE IS COLOR) AND ILLUSTRATION BY @KOYSUN

WHITE RICE PIN

$8.00Out of stock

Bayanihan

$40.00

SPECIALS

Bibingka Cheesecake

Bibingka Cheesecake

$25.00

Bibingka Cheesecake

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
White Rice is an exploration of Modern Filipino culture. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or "silog" meaning garlic and egg. It is a popular Filipino everyday go-to meal, typically enjoyed for breakfast, but it is also readily available at any other time of the day.

2820 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 25, San Diego, CA 92106

