Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Rock Brewing Co West Dallas

review star

No reviews yet

2477 North Beckley Ave

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Specials

Daily Pizza Special

$13.00

Pizzas

Carolina BBQ Chix Pizza

Carolina BBQ Chix Pizza

$16.00

Carolina BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Texas Heat Pizza

Texas Heat Pizza

$16.00

Tempura Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, WRAB Tartar Sauce w/ Waffle Fries.

Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza

Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza

$16.00

10 Inch Naan Bread Base, Tikka Masala Sauce, Chicken, Red Peppers, Paneer cheese, Cilantro

True Buffalo Chix

True Buffalo Chix

$16.00

Buffalo/Blue Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Tex Mex Pizza

$16.00

Chipotle Sauce, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo, Onions, Red Peppers, Corn, Cilantro

Tree Huggin Pizza

$16.00

Jerk Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Off White Pizza

$16.00
Savory Onion Burger Pizza

Savory Onion Burger Pizza

$16.00

Bacon Jam, Ground Beef, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Jerk Chicken Pizza

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, WRAB Sauce, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun.

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Sharables

House Mae Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, garnished with basil

Tater Kegs

$8.00

Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Kegs, Ranch Dip

Knead to Know Bread Knots

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$14.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Wonton Chips, Siracha & Wasabi Aioli, Soy-hoisin Glaze, Sesame Seeds.

Meat Balls

$12.00

House Made Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, garnished with basil

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts, Pancetta, Spicy honey

Salads

Full House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzerella Cheese, Croutons, Italian Dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Brewhouse Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$12.00

Petite Red & Green Lettuce, Frosted Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pecan Honey Vinaigrette Dressing. (Allergy Note: Dressing Contains Pecans)

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Grilled Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.

Side House Salad

$6.00

Brunch

Cinnamon Roll Pizza

Cinnamon Roll Pizza

$12.00

Flatbread, Marinara Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Basil. Simple But a Tasty Classic!

Wake-n-Bake Pizza

Wake-n-Bake Pizza

$13.00

Flatbread Topped w/ Marinara, Sausage, Jalapeno, Cheese Blend, Garlic, Pepper Flakes. A Crowd Favorite!

The Hangover Pizza

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders with Tater Kegs

$9.00

7 inch Cheese Pizza

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft brewpub in Dallas with great beer, full bar and a pizza based menu.

Location

2477 North Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LB Wings
orange star3.6 • 34
3015 Gulden Ln #105 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Hula Girl Poke
orange star4.1 • 56
3015 Gulden Ln #105 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Nitro Burger - 3011 Gulden Lane #104
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Gulden Lane #104 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Holy Crust
orange star4.1 • 199
3011 Gulden Lane Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Cake Bar
orange star4.9 • 839
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Beto and Son
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Gulden Ln Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston