Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

WHITE ROSE BAR & GRILL

48 N Beaver Street

York, PA 17401

BRUNCH

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$14.95

TWO FOUR OUNCE PATTIES TOPPED WITH THICK CUT BACON, AMERICAN CHESE AND THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE.

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$14.95

GOLDEN FRIES TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

BLEU BACON BURGER

$15.95

BLT

$8.95

BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$8.95

BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.95

BUFFALO WING SANDWICH

$13.95

CAESAR SALAD FULL

$13.95

FRESH CHOPPED ROMAINE TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, HARD COOKED EGG AND CROUTONS.

CAESAR SALAD HALF

$7.95

FRESH CHOPPED ROMAINE TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, HARD COOKED EGG AND CROUTONS.

CBR

$12.95

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON AND RANCH DRESSING ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE

CHEESE STICKS

$6.95

CHICKEN DIP

$12.95

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$19.95

FIVE OUNCE LUMP CRAB CAKE BROILED GOLDEN AND SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE

CRAB DIP

$14.95

OUR FAMOUS CREAMY CRAB DIP SSERVED IN A BREAD BOWL WITH TRI-COLOR TORTILLA CHIPS.

CRAB PRETZEL

$14.95

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS TOPPED WITH OUR CRAB DIP, CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN CHEESES.

CRAB VEGETABLE SOUP BOWL

$8.95

CRAB VEGETABLE SOUP CUP

$5.95

CREAM CHIPPED BEEF OVER TOAST

$12.95

CREAM OF CRAB IN BREAD BOWL

$12.95

CREAM OF CRAB SOUP BOWL

$12.95

CREAM OF CRAB SOUP CUP

$7.95

CREAMED CHIPPED BEEF SKILLET

$14.95

CUP SOUP DU JOUR

$4.95

EASTERN SHORE BURGER

$15.95

TWO FOUR OUNCE PATTIES TOPPED WITH CRAB DIP AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, SERFED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE

EASTERN SHORE FRIES

$18.95

GOLDEN FRIES TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRAB MEAT, OLD BAY, SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

FILET MIGNON EGGS BENEDICT

$24.95

FISHWICH

$14.95

FRESH GREENS SALAD FULL

$10.95

SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATIO, CUCUMBER, CROUTONS, RED OINION AND HARD COOKED EGG.

FRESH GREENS SALAD HALF

$5.95

SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATIO, CUCUMBER, CROUTONS, RED OINION AND HARD COOKED EGG.

GRILLED CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

HALF & HALF SOUP BOWL

$9.95

KIDS EGG

$4.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

ONE FOUR OUNCE PATTY, PLAIN OR WITH AMERICAN CHEESE

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.95

ALL BEEF HOT DOG ON A MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS PANCAKE

$4.95

KIDS TWO CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

TWO CHICKEN TENDERS

PANCAKES SAUSAGE

$9.95

PLAIN JANE BURGER

$13.95

PRETZEL BITES

$8.95

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$16.95

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

1/2 LB. SERVICNG OF IN-HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER PULLED AND SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE WITH BBQ SAUCE.

SINGLE PANCAKE

$2.50

SURF & TURF EGGS BENEDICT

$25.95

TEXAS BURGER

$14.95

TWO FOUR OUNCE PATTIES TOPPED WITH PBOLANO PEPPER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRIED ONION AND BBQ SAUCE, SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE

THREE PIG SKILLET

$16.95

TURKEY CLUB

$14.95

WHITE ROSE BURGER

$16.95

TWO FOUR OUNCE PATTIES TOPPED WITH PULLED PORK BBQ AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE

WINGS

$17.95

10 JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS DEEP FRIED GOLDEN, TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF CHIPOLTLE BBQ, MILD BUFFALO, HOT BUFFALO, OLD BAY OR OLD BAY BUFFALO, SERVED WITH CELERY AND YOUR CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING.

WRBG GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

WEEKLY SPECIALS

CHOC CHIP COOKIE

$9.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$7.95

VANILLA CREME BRULEE

$5.95Out of stock

KOREAN BBQ TACOS

$14.95

CARNITAS TACOS

$13.95

FISH (COD) TACOS

$12.95Out of stock

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$12.95

VEGAN TACOS

$11.95Out of stock

RODEO BURGER

$14.95Out of stock

WAGYU BURGER

$16.95Out of stock

TUNA NACHOS

$18.95

GREEK SALAD

$7.95Out of stock

SPICY CHICKEN SAND

$10.95Out of stock

RIBEYE

$28.95

SALMON CAKES

$22.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.

48 N Beaver Street, York, PA 17401

