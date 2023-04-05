Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American
WHITE ROSE BAR & GRILL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.
48 N Beaver Street, York, PA 17401
