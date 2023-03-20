Restaurant header imageView gallery

The White Sheep Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

College Parkway

Building C

Palos Hills, IL 60465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

The Coffee Grounds (3PD)

Espresso

Americano

$5.32
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.65

Espresso Double Shot

$5.32

Latte

$6.65

Espresso Shot Single

$5.32

Espresso Shot Triple

$7.98

Coffee

Bottomless Dine-in Drip

$5.32

Cafe au Lait

$3.99

Cold Brew

$5.32

Drip Coffee SM

$3.33

Cold Brew B&W Chocolate

$7.98

Specialty Lattes

B&W Mocha Latte

B&W Mocha Latte

$7.98

Chai Tea Latte

$7.98

Matcha Latte

$7.98

S'mores Latte

$7.98
Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$7.98
White Sheep Latte

White Sheep Latte

$7.98

Strawberry Mocha Latte

$7.98

Teas

Darjeeling Hot

$4.66

Darjeeling ICED

$5.32

Earl Grey

$4.66

Earl Grey ICED

$5.32

Tea Hot Cinnamon Sunset

$4.66

Tea Hot Cinnamon Sunset ICED

$5.32

Tea Citron Green

$4.66

Tea Citron Green ICED

$5.32

Tea Chamomile

$4.66

Tea Chamomile ICED

$5.32

Peppermint

$4.66

Peppermint ICED

$5.32

Tea English Breakfast

$4.66

Tea English Breakfast ICED

$5.32

Coffee Extras

Caramel

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

Pumpkin

$0.50

SF Vanilla

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50

Kiosk

Drinks

B&W Mocha Latte

B&W Mocha Latte

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

S'mores Latte

$6.00
Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Mocha Latte

$6.00

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$6.00
White Sheep Latte

White Sheep Latte

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00

Espresso Shot Triple

$6.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew B&W Chocolate

$6.00

Drip Coffee LG

$3.50

Bottled Aquafina

$2.25

Bottled Naked Mango

$4.00

Bottled Naked Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Bottled Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.25

Bottled Pure Leaf Peach

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bubble Tea

$6.00

Bubble Tea Blueberry Milk

$6.50

Bubble Tea Strawberry

$6.50

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Tea Chamomile

$3.50

Tea Citron Green

$3.50

Tea Hot Cinnamon Sunset

$3.50

Food

Half Bagel

$3.00

Cheddar Dog

$4.50

Pancake Slider

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Muffin

$5.50

Sausage Croissant

$4.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Sweets

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$2.50
Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

$2.50

Vanilla doughnut, chocolate icing, sprinkles.

Cinnamon Pecan Doughnut

Cinnamon Pecan Doughnut

$2.50

Caramel icing, chopped pecans, chocolate drizzle, sprinkle of cinnamon.

Milky Way

Milky Way

$2.50
S'mores

S'mores

$2.50

Lightly glazed, custard filling, brûléed sugar.

Vanilla Sprinkle

Vanilla Sprinkle

$2.50
Very Berry

Very Berry

$2.50

Vanilla doughnut, strawberry icing, sprinkles.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$2.50Out of stock

Cheesecake Pop

$2.50Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Visit our sister location for full menu. 14335 S LaGrange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462

Location

College Parkway, Building C, Palos Hills, IL 60465

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Peppo's Subs
orange starNo Reviews
10303 S Roberts Rd Palos Hills, IL 60465
View restaurantnext
Blind Hog - Unrestricted Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11901 S 80th Ave Palos Park, IL 60464
View restaurantnext
Toasted Chicken
orange star4.5 • 14
9750 S Roberts Rd Palos Hills, IL 60465
View restaurantnext
Pepes Mexican Restaurant - Hickory Hills - 8128 W 95th St
orange starNo Reviews
8128 W 95th St Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View restaurantnext
Ichiban - 10135 S Harlem Ave
orange starNo Reviews
10135 S Harlem Ave Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View restaurantnext
Francesca's Vicinato -
orange starNo Reviews
12960 S. LA GRANGE RD. PALOS PARK, IL 60464
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palos Hills

Toasted Chicken
orange star4.5 • 14
9750 S Roberts Rd Palos Hills, IL 60465
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palos Hills
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston