White Star Bar - Brunswick St

Dinner

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese Side

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.00
Wings

Wings

$15.00

Buffalo or House BBQ, Carrots, Celery & Blue Cheese Side

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Classic Breaded & Seasoned Chicken Fingers with Honey Mustard

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Chipotle Ranch

Chips & Queso

$10.00
Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$15.00

Our Famous Beef Chili, Texas Queso, Fresh Pico & Sour Cream

House-Made Guacamole

House-Made Guacamole

$10.00

with Tortilla Chips

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Our Cheesy Secret Recipe, Classic Elbows, Toasted Panko

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Chipotle Mayo, Cotija, Cilantro, Lime

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

$18.00

Three Cheese, Queso, Crispy Bacon, Black Beans & Corn, side of Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

White Bean Hummus

White Bean Hummus

$10.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pita Chips

White Star Beef Chili

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese, Onions & Sour Cream

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Salads

Brunswick Cobb Salad

Brunswick Cobb Salad

$17.00

Blackened Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Bacon, Red Peppers, Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, House Balsamic

Chipotle Crispy Chicken Salad

Chipotle Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Breaded Chicken, Black Beans, Tomato, Cheddar, Romaine, Chipotle Ranch

All Kale Caeser

All Kale Caeser

$14.00

Baby Kale, Rustic Croutons, Radish, House Caesar Dressing, Grated Grana Padano

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Rustic Croutons, House Balsamic

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Monthly Specials

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

American Cheese, Toasted Multigrain, and Tomato Soup

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Plum Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey, Thin Crust

Patty Melt

$15.00

4oz Pat la Frieda Burger, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Secret Sauce, Multigrain Bread & a side of Fries

Roasted Half Chicken ( Dinner Only )

$23.00

Bell & Evans Roasted Half Chicken, Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes & Pan Gravy

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka (Dinner Only)

$21.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce, Calabrian Chiles, Rigatoni, Grana Padano

White Star Pizza

$16.00

Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato, Rosemary, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Thin Crust

Craft Burger

White Star Burger

White Star Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Fries

Double Burger Double Cheese

Double Burger Double Cheese

$18.00

Two 4oz. Pat La Frieda Patties, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, LTO, Martin's Sesame Bun, Fries

Hamilton Park Burger

Hamilton Park Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Patty, Aged Cheddar, Sugar Cured Bacon, LTO, Fries

Black Bean Burger

$17.00
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Organic Ground Turkey, LTO, Dijonaise, Fries

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Caramelized Onions, LTO, Martin's Sesame Bun, Fries

Fried Pickle Burger

Fried Pickle Burger

$20.00

8 oz. Pat La Freida Patty, American Cheese, Fried Pickles, Secret Sauce, House Slaw & Fries

El Camino Burger

$21.00

8oz. Pat Lafrieda Burger, Chorizo, Pepperjack & Chipotle Mayo Slaw, Guacamole

Paulus Hook

Paulus Hook

$20.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Patty, Portabello, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Truffle Mayo, Fries

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$21.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Patty, Smoked Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Farm Egg, Chipotle Mayo, Fries

Exchange Burger

Exchange Burger

$19.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Patty, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Frank's Red Hot, LTO, Fries

Van Vorst Burger

Van Vorst Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Patty, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar & BBQ Sauce

Greenville Burger

Greenville Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions

Burrata Burger

Burrata Burger

$21.00

Pat La Frieda Blend Burger, Creamy Burrata , Roasted Red Pepper, Arugula, Garlic Herb Mayo

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

House Slaw, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Honey Mustard

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$15.00

Sugar Cured Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Multigrain, Fries. Additional price to add chicken.

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated Portabella, Asparagus, Piquillo Pepper, Mozzarella, Balsamic, Hoagie, Fries

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

$18.00

Fried Pickles, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Poblano Mayo, Fries

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Corn meal dusted Grouper, Lemon Caper Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Martin's Sesame Potato Bun, Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Steak, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Queso, Hoagie

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$15.00

IPA Braised Pulled Pork, American Cheese, Multigrain, House Slaw, Fries

Ipa Braised Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, House Slaw, Pickles, Brioche, Fries

Entrees

Battered Fish Tacos

$18.00

Three Beer Battered Fish Tacos, Chipotle Aioli Slaw, Pineapple Mango Salsa

Spaghetti Squash

$15.00

Wild Mushrooms, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Tomato, Cotija & Fresh Herbs

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Cod, Cole Slaw, House Tartar, Fries, Lemon Wedges

Steak Frites

$33.00

Grilled 10 oz. NY Strip, Herb Butter, Parm Truffle Fries

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

House Cole Slaw

$3.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

With Chipotle Mayo

Kids Menu

Kids Burger With Fries

$12.00

4oz la Frieda Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Martin's Sesame Bun, Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Fingers, Fries, Honey Mustard

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Macaroni With Butter

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$11.00

Thin Crust Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, Mozzarella & Oregano

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Drinks

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Ginger-Ale

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

White Star is a casual neighborhood American restaurant and craft cocktail bar in Jersey City. We pride ourselves on serving Jersey City's Best burger. We use prime meat from Pat LaFrieda and the freshest locally-sourced vegetables to craft a familiar selection of lunch, dinner and weekend brunch dishes.

Location

230 Brunswick Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

