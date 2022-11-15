Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Tiger Deluxe WATKINSVILLE

No reviews yet

64 North Main Street

In Downtown Watkinsville

Watkinsville, GA 30677

Popular Items

Happy Top Cheeseburger
BBQ Pork Plate
BBQ Pork Sandwich

Shared Plates

BBQ Fries

$12.00

A platter of french fries covered in melted cheese sauce, bbq pork, scallions, and bbq sauce. Served with fry sauce on the side.

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

House smoked white fish dip with crackers and cucumbers. Contains dairy.

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$8.00

House made pimento cheese and crackers, served with cucumbers and pickles

Plates

BBQ Pork Plate

$14.00

House smoked pork with bbq sauce, cole slaw, french fries, and a slider roll

Smoked Chicken Plate

$14.00

House smoked chicken with bbq sauce, cole slaw, french fries, and a slider roll

Salads

Deluxe Salad

$10.00

Large salad with a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side

BBQ Pork Salad

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork with BBQ sauce on a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side

Smoked Chicken Salad

$14.00

Smoked pulled chicken with BBQ sauce on a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Fresh grilled salmon filet on a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side

Tofu Salad

$14.00

Grilled tofu with BBQ sauce on a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side

BBQ Pork on Veggies

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork with bbq sauce on a bed of grilled seasonal veggie mix, served with bbq sauce

Smoked Chicken on Veggies

$14.00

Smoked pulled chicken and bbq sauce on a bed of grilled seasonal veggie mix, served with bbq sauce

Grilled Salmon on Veggies

$16.00

Fresh grilled salmon filet on a bed of grilled seasonal veggie mix

Tofu on Veggies

$14.00

Grilled tofu on a bed of grilled seasonal veggie mix, served with bbq sauce (vegan)

Sandwiches

Happy Top Cheeseburger

$13.00

Fresh beef burger, topped with grilled onions, American cheese, organic field greens, & mayo, on a toasted sesame roll, served with choice of one side and a pickle

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Fresh beef burger, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, & organic field greens on a toasted sesame roll, served with one side and a pickle

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Our house smoked pulled pork served on a toasted sesame roll with BBQ sauce, served with choice of one side and a pickle

Smoked Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Chicken with melted cheddar, dill ranch, and salad greens on a toasted sesame roll with choice of 1 side and a pickle

Tofu Patty Melt Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled tofu topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and mayo, on toasted white bread, served with choice of one side and a pickle

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

House made pimento cheese grilled on white bread, with choice of a side and a pickle

Kids Plates

Kids BBQ Pork Slider

$7.00

One bbq pork slider with bbq sauce and chips.

Kids Smoked Chicken Slider

$7.00

One smoked chicken slider with bbq sauce and potato chips.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

One all beef hot dog served with plain potato chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted American cheese sandwich, served with plain potato chips

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

House made french fries

Side Salad

$4.50

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage and carrots, and croutons with choice of dressing

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Vinegar and mayo based slaw

Grilled Seasonal Veggie Mix

$4.50

Mix of fresh seasonal veggies on the grill

Plain Potato Chips

$2.00

Just plain chips

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

House made banana pudding

Slice of Pie

$6.00

Slice of pie, changes frequently

Macaron

$2.00

Meat By The Pound

1lb Pulled Pork

$13.00

1lb Smoked Chicken

$13.00

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$6.50

1/2lb Smoked Chicken

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Watkinsville, GA

64 North Main Street, In Downtown Watkinsville, Watkinsville, GA 30677

