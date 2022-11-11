Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

White Tiger Gourmet

806 Reviews

$

217 Hiawassee Ave

In Boulevard/Normaltown

Athens, GA 30601

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese
Grilled Seasonal Veggie Mix
BBQ Pork Plate

BBQ PLATES

BBQ Pork Plate

$13.00

bbq pork with red bbq sauce, mac n cheese, cole slaw, and a slice of white bread

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.00

smoked chicken with red bbq sauce, mac n cheese, and cole slaw, served with a slice of white bread

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.00

house smoked pulled pork served on a toasted kaiser roll with red bbq sauce.

Q Sandwich with Pickles

$8.00

by special request, our pulled pork sandwich with dill pickles and red bbq sauce for that extra vinegar zing.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

smoked chicken served on a toasted kaiser roll with red bbq sauce

Barbarella

$9.50

bbq pork with red and white bbq sauces, topped with a grilled piece of mozzarella, served on a toasted Independent ciabatta

Jason Sandwich

$9.00

smoked chicken, melted cheddar, organic field greens, White Tiger Sauce, served on toasted kaiser roll

Seared Salmon Ciabatta

$10.00

fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, lemon vinaigrette dressing, on toasted Independent ciabatta

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Tomato Soup

$10.00

grilled white bread stuffed with melted pimento cheese served with a side of house made tomato soup

BURGERS

Happy Top Burger

$9.00

beef burger, topped with grilled onions, american cheese, organic field greens, & mayo, on a toasted kaiser roll

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.50

beef burger with melted cheddar, bacon, organic field greens, & mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Alice Burger

$9.00

beef burger with grilled portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, organic field greens, & White Tiger sauce, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Pimento Cheese Burger

$9.00

beef burger with melted pimento cheese, organic field greens, and mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Plain Burger

$8.00

beef burger grilled on our flat top and served on a toasted kaiser roll.

Plain Cheeseburger

$8.50

burger on a toasted kaiser roll with american cheese

SALADS

Seared Salmon Salad

$12.00

fresh salmon filet grilled and served on organic field greens with cucumbers, green apple slices, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Tiger Salad

$9.50

grilled tofu served on top of organic field greens, with cucumbers, green apple slices, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

BBQ Pork on Veggies

$10.00

smoked pork on top of grilled seasonal veggie mix, served with red bbq sauce

Smoked Chicken on Veggies

$10.00

smoked chicken served on top of grilled seasonal veggie mix, with red bbq sauce

Salmon On Veggies

$12.00

fresh grilled salmon filet on top of grilled seasonal veggies with lemon vinaigrette dressing

VEGETARIAN

Tofu Q Sandwich

$8.00

grilled tofu topped with coleslaw, red bbq sauce, and organic field greens. Can be made vegan!

Grilled Tofu Sandwich

$8.00

grilled tofu topped with american cheese and grilled onions, organic field greens, & White Tiger sauce, served on a toasted kaiser roll

Grilled Pimento Cheese and Tomato Soup

$10.00

grilled white bread stuffed with melted pimento cheese, served with a side of house made tomato soup

Vegetarian Ciabatta

$8.00

grilled mozzarella cheese slice on top of sliced cucumbers with organic field greens and lemon vinaigrette dressing, served on a toasted Independent ciabatta

HOT DOGS

Two Plain Dogs

$8.00

two all beef hot dogs grilled on our flat top, served in toasted buns

One Plain Dog

$4.00

one all beef hot dog grilled on our flat top, served in a toasted bun

Two Slaw Dogs

$9.00

two all beef hotdogs served with slaw on toasted buns

One Slaw Dog

$4.50

one all beef hot dog with slaw, served on toasted bun

TACOS

Two BBQ Pork Tacos

$9.00

two pork tacos served on grilled corn tortillas, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw

One BBQ Pork Taco

$4.50

one smoked pork taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw

Two Chicken Tacos

$9.00

two smoked chicken tacos served on grilled corn tortillas, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw

One Chicken Taco

$4.50

one smoked chicken taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw

Two Tofu Tacos

$9.00

two tofu tacos, served on grilled corn tortillas, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw (can be made vegan)

One Tofu Taco

$4.50

one tofu taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw (can be made vegan)

SIDES

Banana Puddin'

$5.00

house made banana puddin'

Chips

$2.00

Zapp's Salt and Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, Jalapeno, or Regular

Cole Slaw

$4.00

shredded cabbage, mayo, vinegar, and salt n pepper

Grilled Seasonal Veggie Mix

$4.00

a mixture of veggies grilled on our flat top (changes seasonally)

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

elbow macaroni in cheese sauce, topped with melted cheddar and baked until perfect

Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$6.00

a scoop of house made pimento cheese with crackers and veggies

Side Salad

$4.00

served with cucumbers, green apple slices, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Tomato Soup

$5.00

house made tomato soup (contains dairy)

DRINKS

Soda

$2.00

12oz canned soda

Tea

$2.00

Sweet, Unsweet, or Half and Half

Coffee

$2.00

Rotating selection of locally roasted Jittery Joe's coffee

Montane

$2.00

Locally made soda water, no sugar. Choose from: Plain, Lemon Honeysuckle, Grapefruit Peach, Cucumber Lime, or Yuzu+Green Tea (contains caffeine)

Pulled Pork

One Pound Pulled Pork

$13.00

One pound of our house smoked pulled pork with BBQ sauce

Half Pound Pulled Pork

$6.50

Half a pound of our house smoked pulled pork with BBQ Sauce

Smoked Chicken

One Pound Smoked Pulled Chicken

$13.00

One pound of our house smoked pulled chicken breast with BBQ sauce.

Half Pound Smoked Pulled Chicken

$6.50

Half pound of our house smoked pulled chicken breast with BBQ sauce

Grilled Tofu

One Pound Tofu Q

$13.00

One pound of our signature grilled tofu with BBQ sauce

Half Pound Tofu Q

$6.50

Half pound of our signature grilled tofu with BBQ sauce

GIFT

Gift Certificates

$5.00+

Please include name and mailing address in special instructions so we can mail you your gift certificates!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Located in Athens- 15+ Years in Business- Locally Owned

Website

Location

217 Hiawassee Ave, In Boulevard/Normaltown, Athens, GA 30601

Directions

Gallery
White Tiger Gourmet image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

Map
