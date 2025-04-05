Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

White Tiger

468 Reviews

$$

601 Vanderbilt Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Order Again

Popular Items

Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)
Mandoo
Dolsot Bibimbap (GF w/o sauce)

Small Plates

Kimchi Fries (GF & vegan)

$12.00

House cut fries are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF. SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.

Mandoo

$14.00

Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.

Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)

$15.00

Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF. SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.

Korean Fried Chicken Wings (gf)

$16.00

Served with pickled red cabbage. Wings are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SWEET GINGER SAUCE is GF. SPICY SAUCE is not GF.

Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)

$17.00

Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes, with pork belly, onions, scallions, & chili flakes. Can be vegan: no pork/sub tofu.

Sesame Gnocchi (GF & vegan)

$17.00

Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes in sesame sauce with tofu, onions, scallions, chilies & cucumber.

Big Plates

Dolsot Bibimbap (GF w/o sauce)

$24.00

Korean rice bowl (GF) with 7 individually sauteed vegetables (onions & scallions, spinach & bok choy, sprouts & carrots, shiitake mushrooms) and a choice of protein (beef, pork, tofu). Spicy Sauce is not GF. You can sub sweet ginger sauce if you'd like.

Spicy Pork Ramyun (can be GF)

$20.00

Korean style spicy pork & veggie ramen broth, with onions, scallions, tofu, pork, poached egg, & egg noodles. Can be made GF if you sub Korean cellophane noodles for egg noodles.

Vegetable Ramyun (can be GF & vegan)

$19.00

Korean style vegetable ramen broth with onions, scallions, zucchini, tofu, poached egg, & egg noodles. Can be made GF if you sub Korean cellophane noodles for egg noodles. Can be VEGAN if you sub cellophane noodles and remove the egg.

Pork & Tofu Doenjang Jigae (gf)

$20.00

Korean Miso Stew with Pork, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi

Mushroom & Tofu Doenjang Jigae (vegan)

$20.00

Korean Miso Stew with Mushrooms, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi

Spicy Chicken Soup (gf)

$20.00

Korean Miso Stew with Pork, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi

Spicy Mushroom Soup (vegan)

$20.00

Korean Miso Stew with Mushrooms, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi

Spicy Seafood Jigae (gf)

$29.00

Korean Miso Stew with Pork, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi

Korean Fried Chicken & Kimchi Fries (GF)

$22.00

Three pieces of Korean Fried Chicken and Kimchi Fries are prepared GF (but there is some cross contamination in the fryer). Served with pickled red cabbage (GF & vegan), spicy sauce, & sweet soy ginger sauce (GF)

Japchae (GF & can be vegan)

$21.00

Sauteed Korean sweet potato cellophane noodles with vegetables & beef. Can be made vegan by substituting tofu for beef.

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$29.00

Spicy marinated sliced pork shoulder sauteed with onions, carrots, bell peppers, chilies, & scallions. Served with rice & kimchi.

Seoul Beef Bulgogi

$30.00

Green leaf salad, carrots, cucumber, watercress, wakame (seaweed salad), avocado, sauteed chili garlic shrimp

Braised Ginger Chicken (GF)

$20.00

Braised chicken, carrots, onions, potatoes, bell peppers, scallions in warming gingery broth. Served with rice & kimchi.

Lettuce Wrap Platter - meat

$45.00

Lettuce Wrap Platter is served with choice of protein, rice, kimchi, 3 banchan, red leaf lettuce, carrots, daikon, & wrap sauce. Everything is GF except for the wrap sauce and Spicy Pork.

Lettuce Wrap Platter - tofu & mushroom

$38.00

Salads & Sides

Kimchi (GF)

$5.00

Napa Cabbage kimchi made in-house.

Banchan (GF & vegan)

$5.00+

Varied small vegetable dishes (like pickled chayote & chilies, marinated steamed spinach & bok choy, sauteed garlicky waterfern).

Kimchi Collards (GF)

$14.00

Collards sauteed with kimchi & sesame oil.

Kale Salad (GF & vegan)

$15.00

Kale salad with scallions & toasted nori in balsamic sesame dressing.

Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)

$15.00

Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Rice

White Rice (GF & vegan)

$5.00

Korean sticky white rice.

Brown Rice (GF & vegan)

$6.00

A mix of Korean sticky brown rice & Korean glutinous rice. (GF & vegan)

Anchovy Fried Rice (GF)

$18.00

Fried rice with sauteed dried baby anchovies, chilies, onions, & scallions. Topped with fried egg.

Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice (GF)

$20.00

Fried rice with pork belly, kimchi, scallions, & onions. Topped with roasted pork shoulder.

Snacks

Kimchi Edamame (GF & vegan)

$6.00

Steamed edamame dusted with kimchi powder.

Spicy Curry Popcorn (GF & vegan)

$5.00

Curry Popcorn popped and seasoned in-house with fried shallots and chili peppers.

Devilish Eggs (GF)

$7.00

Three halves of eggs topped with spicy fish roe mayo, black tobiko, sesame leaves.

Pocket Tshirt

XL

$20.00

L

$20.00Out of stock

M

$20.00Out of stock

S

$20.00Out of stock

Youth XL (= Adult XS)

$20.00Out of stock

Large Tote Bag

Large Tote Bag w/logo

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

White Tiger is a modern Korean restaurant. It's not your grandma's Korean cooking. The recipes are Chef Liz Kwon's own view of Korean Food. We source locally whenever possible and are thoughtful about the food we put into our bodies. We're happy to make modifications, when we can, to accommodate your diet & allergies. We want you to eat our yummy food and be happy! Check out our Instagram @whitetigerbklyn!

Website

Location

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

White Tiger image
White Tiger image
White Tiger image

