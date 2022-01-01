Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean

White Tree Sushi

527 Reviews

$$

1015 S Taft Hill Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
California Roll

Appetizers

Cripsy Rice

$7.00

Deep fried rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado and jalapenos (3 pc)

Edamame

$7.00

Japanese soy beans steamed and lightly salted. A great healthy snack!

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$13.00

Calamari lightly battered and tempura fried, served with our house sauces

Jalapeño Bomb

$10.00

Four jalapeño halves filled with spicy tuna and cream cheese, deep fried, and topped with our house sauces

Mandu

$8.00

A Korean favorite - 6 pieces chicken and vegetables dumplings fried to a light crisp served with a light soy sauce.

Sashimi Capaccio(5pc)

$18.00

Thinly sliced sashimi (8 pc) topped with chef's special sauce and choice between salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and red snapper.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

A staple in many Japanese and Korean restaurants, our seaweed salad is served in a light, refreshing and tangy sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Lightly battered shrimp and tempura fried. 6 pieces

Squid Salad

$7.00

Cooked squid served in a sweet ginger sauce

Tobico Rice

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe, Rice, and Sesame Oil topped with crumbled seaweed

Tofu Tempura

$8.00

Tempura fried tofu with our house tempura sauce

Tuna Tadaki Appetizer(5pc)

$18.00

Lightly seared sashimi-grade tuna served with our chef's special sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

4 pieces each of sweet potato and onion tempura, served with our house tempura sauce

Sashimi Combo 5pc

$18.00

Deep Fried Rolls

Deep Fried California Roll

$11.00

Breaded and deep fried california roll (crab, cucumber, avocado)

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

breaded and deep fried spicy tuna roll (spicy tuna, cucumber)

Deep Fried Philadelphia Roll

$12.00

Breaded and deep fried Philadelphia roll (smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese)

Special Las Vegas

$13.00

Salmon, avocado, crab and cream cheese roll breaded and deep fried

Tempura Eel

$18.00

Eel, Cream Cheese, and Avocado Roll that is tempura battered and fried, garnished with scallions and eel sauce

Desserts

Ice Mochi

$6.00

Delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice flour. Assorted flavors 2 pieces per order. Available in green tea and red bean flavors

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Teas

$5.00

Ramune

$4.00

Hand Rolls

Our regular rolls in an easy-to-eat-one-handed format

Ikura Hand Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roe and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed

Shrimp Handroll

$9.00

Yellowtail, Scallions, and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon, Cucumber and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed.

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed

Taft Hill Handroll

$7.00

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed and topped with Massago

Unagi Handroll

$10.00

$10.00

Salmon Handroll

$9.00

Hosomaki

Traditional Japanese Roll with a singular item wrapped in rice and nori.

Asparagus Hosomaki

$6.00

Asparagus and rice roll

Avocado Hosomaki

$6.00

Avocado and rice roll

Crab Hosomaki

$7.00

Crabstick and rice roll

Cucumber Hosomaki

$6.00

Cucumber and rice roll

Salmon Hosomaki

$8.00

Salmon and rice roll

Smoked Salmon Hosomaki

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Hosomaki

$8.00

Spicy tuna and rice roll

Tuna Hosomaki

$8.00

Tuna and rice roll

Yellowtail Hosomaki

$8.00

Yellowtail and rice roll

Tamago Hosomaki

$7.00

Pickled Raddish

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids California Dish

$8.00

California roll and 3 pieces mandu (chicken and vegetable dumplings)

Kids Katsu Dish

$8.00

Smaller portion of our chicken katsu dish, served with a sweet and tangy katsu sauce

Nigiri (2pc)

Albacore Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Stick Nigiri (Kamaboko Kani)

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Black (Squid Ink)

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Green (Wasabi)

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Red (Beet)

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Yellow (Yuzu)

$5.00

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri (Unagi)

$8.00

Fried Tofu Nigiri (Inari)

$5.00

Mackeral Nigiri (Saba)

$6.00

Massago Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri (Tako)

$6.00

Red Snapper Nigiri (Izumi Dai)

$6.00

Salmon -Fresh- Nigiri (Sake)

$8.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)

$9.00

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$9.00

Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Super White Tuna Nigiri (Escolar)

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri (Ama Ebi)

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)

$8.00

Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)

$9.00

Squid Nigiri (Ika)

$6.00

Real crab

$13.00

Party Tray

Party Tray A

$50.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaskan Roll,Deep fried Philadelphia Roll

Party Tray B

$85.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaskan Roll+ 12 pieces of Nigiri (chef choice)

Party Tray C

$100.00

Chef's selection of 14 piece nigiri sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, a California Roll, and Spicy Tuna Roll

Rice Dishes

Bibimbap

$15.00

A Korean classic. Fresh vegetables (spring mix, cucumber, broccoli, carrot, lettuce, avocado, and red bell peppers) served with a poached egg and a sweet and spicy gochujang (Korean red pepper) sauce. Additional protein options available. Gluten Free ( depending on additions)

Bulgogi Bowl

$15.00

Korean beef BBQ with stir fried mushrooms and onions, served on fresh garden greens with steamed rice and garnished with avocado and diced bell peppers. Can be prepared gluten free on request

Chicken Kastu Bowl

$15.00

Chicken cutlet panko breaded and deep fried, served on lettuce with steamed rice with a tangy katsu sauce and garnished with avocado.

Chirashi

$35.00

15 slices of sashimi beautifully arranged on a bowl of rice and seaweed salad, calamari salad and fresh garden vegetables, served with steamed rice

Fried Calamari Bowl

$14.00

Fried Tofu Rice Bowl

$15.00

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$13.00+

Tuna or salmon sashimi in our house poke sauce, served on a bed of sushi rice with spring mix, avocado and seaweed salad

Hwae Dopbab

$26.00

Korean style sashimi and fresh garden vegetables in a spicy sauce, served with steamed rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

Pan fried salmon served in our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and a side salad

Tuna Tadaki Rice Bowl(5pc)

$19.00

Unagi Don(7pc)

$25.00

Roasted BBQ eel served with steamed rice and garnished with an avocado

Katsudon

$16.00

Gyu Don

$16.00

Crispy fish bowl

$18.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00+

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$16.00+

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$13.00+

Red Snapper Sashimi (Izumi Dai)

$15.00+

Salmon - Fresh - Sashimi (Sake)

$15.00+

Shrimp Sashimi (Ebi)

$12.00+

Super White Tuna Sashimi (Escolar)

$15.00+

Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)

$15.00+

Yellow Tail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$17.00+

Side Rice

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$2.00

Salads and Soups

Bulgogi Salad

$8.00+

Korean BBQ served on a bed of lettuce with avocado, fresh garden vegetables, and a ponzu dressing

Chicken Katsu Salad

$8.00+

Chicken cutlet panko-breaded and deep-fried, served with avocado, fresh garden vegetables

Fried Calamari Salad

$14.00

Our tempura fried calamari, topped with our house sauces, served on a bed of lettuce with avocado and fresh garden vegetables

Fried Tofu Salad

$15.00

Tempura fried tofu topped with our house sauces, served with avocado on a bed of fresh garden vegetables

Sashimi Salad

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a ponzu dressing and wasabi sauce

Tuna Tadaki Salad(5pc)

$17.00

Lightly grilled tuna sashimi, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a special house dressing

Unagi Salad(7pc)

$25.00

Lightly grilled eel sashimi, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a ponzu dressing and unagi sauce

Hwaedopbap Salad

$19.00

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$9.00+

Salmon Teriyaki Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Yangnyum Chicken Salad

$8.00+

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh garden vegetables served with avocado and a ponzu dressing

Miso Soup

$3.00

Our homemade miso soup! Miso is mixed in a light seafood and vegetable broth, served with a bit of tofu and scallions

Specialty Rolls

Alaskan roll

$14.00

California roll (crab, cucumber, avocado) topped with fresh salmon

Aloha Fort Collins Roll

$17.00

tempura shrimp,spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared albacore and fried onions

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, Avocado, crab meat, topped with baked salmon, unagi, spicy mayo, sriracha

Beef Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, topped with seared beef and seasoned with salt and sesame oil

Carnival Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna roll, jalapeño, cucumber, topped with black flying fish egg, wasabi flying fish egg, and massago

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

eel roll topped w/sliced avocado

Cherry roll

$14.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, jalapeño, topped w/tuna, massago, green onion

Cowboy Roll

$15.00

crab, fried onion, cream cheese,avocado, jalapeño topped king crab w/spicy mayo,eel sauce

Crunch Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese

CSU Roll

$17.00

Spicy Crab, Cucumber, and Tempura Shrimp Topped with Salmon and thin slices of lemon to add some bright flavor

Dragon roll

$15.00

California roll topped with fresh water eel

Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with spicy crab

Fire Flower Roll

$16.00

A Spicy tuna, cucumber, and jalapeno roll topped with salmon tuna, and garnished with green onion, wasabi tobiko and salmon roe for a fresh popping touch.

Hot Line Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab meat, Avocado, topped with spicy Tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce

Imperial Roll

$14.00

fried shrimp, asparagus topped w/avocado

Monster Shrimp Roll

$17.00

avocado, tempura shrimp, crab salad topped with shrimp w/green onion

Ocean Roll

$17.00

Avocado, tuna, topped with yellowtail, yellow and red tobiko, and green onion

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

california topped w/tuna, salmon, shrimp, and avocado

Roller Coaster Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, and salmon roe

Shrimp Kimbap

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp, tamago, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, pickled radish, and japanese pickles

Special Cucumber Roll

$17.00

fresh salmon, tuna, crabmeat, yellowtail, massago, wrapped in cucumber

Spider Man Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, spicy tuna, cream cheese

Sunny Roll

$15.00

fried shrimp, avocado, topped with spicy crab meat

Super Dragon Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, crab meat, avocado topped with eel and avocado

Temptation Roll

$17.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

california roll topped w/baked scallop, jalapeño, massago, green onion, onion & mushroom

White Tree Roll

$18.00

Avocado and cucumber topped with eel, yellowtail, shrimp, superwhite tuna, and salmon

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Calamari Tempura Roll

$9.00

Fried calamari, cucumber, avocado

California Roll

$8.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Fried Asparagus Roll

$9.00

Fried Crab California Roll

$8.00

Fried crab stick, cucumber, avocado

Massago Roll

$9.00

California roll topped with massago (fish eggs)

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

Rock N Roll

$10.00

Fried shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Fresh salmon, avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

fried salmon skin, carrot, avocado

Scallop Roll

$12.00

Scallop, spicy mayo, massago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado

Smoked salmon Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Spicy California Roll

$9.00

Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy fresh salmon, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Tobico Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, green tobiko

Spicy Yellowtail

$12.00

Spicy Yellowtail, green onions

Spider Roll

$13.00

Soft shell crab with avocado

Sweet Potato Roll

$10.00

Tempura fried sweet potatoes, cream cheese, and avocado topped with green onions, eel sauce, and cinnamon.

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Fresh Tuna, Avocado

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Fresh water eel, avocado

Frid Asparagus Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, Japanese pickles, avocado, asparagus, pickled radish

Avocadoroll

$10.00

Yellow tail, green onion

Asparagus Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$11.00

vegetable roll

$8.00

House wine/ sake

H-Red

$7.00

H-White

$7.00

Kubota Wine -Sake

$12.00

Beer

Orion Okinawa

$5.00

Echigo Flying IPA (Craft)

$7.00

Echigo Stout (Craft)

$10.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00Out of stock

Plum Wine

Sweet Plum Wine (B)

$58.00

Unsweet Plum Wine (B)

$80.00

Red Wine

Contes Du Rhone (B)

$26.00

FABulous Cabernet (B)

$51.00

Mounte Velope Primo Rosso (B)

$26.00

Tessendey (B)

$49.00

House Bottle (Campo de Borja)

$25.00

Bela

$40.00

99Vines

$27.00

B553

$87.00

Sake

House Sake

$13.00

Taruzake 300ml

$18.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu

$27.00

Suigei Tokubetsu

$35.00

Taruzake 720ml

$50.00

Kikusui

$26.00

Tamanohikari

$24.00

Kubota Senjyu

$27.00

Born Gold 720mL

$72.00

Dassai 50 Otter Festival

$37.00

Kubota1.8

$150.00

Kunizakari

$11.00

Kinushiro

$33.00

Kikusui Snow(s)

$13.00

Kikusui Snow(L)

$25.00

Futsu-Shu

$8.00

Kikumasamune

$28.00

Sparkling Wine

Schlumberger Brut Classic

$11.50

Schlumberger Brut Rosé

$11.50

Soju

JPOP White Peach

$7.00

JPOP Grape Fruit

$7.00

Glass- House Wine/Sake

H-Red Wine

$7.00

H-White Wine

$7.00

Kuboda House Sake

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Directions

Gallery
White Tree Sushi image
Banner pic
White Tree Sushi image

Map
