White Tree Sushi
527 Reviews
$$
1015 S Taft Hill Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cripsy Rice
Deep fried rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado and jalapenos (3 pc)
Edamame
Japanese soy beans steamed and lightly salted. A great healthy snack!
Fried Calamari Appetizer
Calamari lightly battered and tempura fried, served with our house sauces
Jalapeño Bomb
Four jalapeño halves filled with spicy tuna and cream cheese, deep fried, and topped with our house sauces
Mandu
A Korean favorite - 6 pieces chicken and vegetables dumplings fried to a light crisp served with a light soy sauce.
Sashimi Capaccio(5pc)
Thinly sliced sashimi (8 pc) topped with chef's special sauce and choice between salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and red snapper.
Seaweed Salad
A staple in many Japanese and Korean restaurants, our seaweed salad is served in a light, refreshing and tangy sauce
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Lightly battered shrimp and tempura fried. 6 pieces
Squid Salad
Cooked squid served in a sweet ginger sauce
Tobico Rice
Flying Fish Roe, Rice, and Sesame Oil topped with crumbled seaweed
Tofu Tempura
Tempura fried tofu with our house tempura sauce
Tuna Tadaki Appetizer(5pc)
Lightly seared sashimi-grade tuna served with our chef's special sauce
Vegetable Tempura
4 pieces each of sweet potato and onion tempura, served with our house tempura sauce
Sashimi Combo 5pc
Deep Fried Rolls
Deep Fried California Roll
Breaded and deep fried california roll (crab, cucumber, avocado)
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll
breaded and deep fried spicy tuna roll (spicy tuna, cucumber)
Deep Fried Philadelphia Roll
Breaded and deep fried Philadelphia roll (smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese)
Special Las Vegas
Salmon, avocado, crab and cream cheese roll breaded and deep fried
Tempura Eel
Eel, Cream Cheese, and Avocado Roll that is tempura battered and fried, garnished with scallions and eel sauce
Desserts
Hand Rolls
Ikura Hand Roll
Salmon Roe and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed
Shrimp Handroll
Yellowtail, Scallions, and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed.
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed
Taft Hill Handroll
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado and Rice wrapped in a cone of seaweed and topped with Massago
Unagi Handroll
Unagi Hand Roll
Salmon Handroll
Hosomaki
Asparagus Hosomaki
Asparagus and rice roll
Avocado Hosomaki
Avocado and rice roll
Crab Hosomaki
Crabstick and rice roll
Cucumber Hosomaki
Cucumber and rice roll
Salmon Hosomaki
Salmon and rice roll
Smoked Salmon Hosomaki
Spicy Tuna Hosomaki
Spicy tuna and rice roll
Tuna Hosomaki
Tuna and rice roll
Yellowtail Hosomaki
Yellowtail and rice roll
Tamago Hosomaki
Pickled Raddish
Kids Menu
Nigiri (2pc)
Albacore Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri (Kamaboko Kani)
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Black (Squid Ink)
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Green (Wasabi)
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Red (Beet)
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri - Yellow (Yuzu)
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri (Unagi)
Fried Tofu Nigiri (Inari)
Mackeral Nigiri (Saba)
Massago Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri (Tako)
Red Snapper Nigiri (Izumi Dai)
Salmon -Fresh- Nigiri (Sake)
Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)
Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Super White Tuna Nigiri (Escolar)
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri (Ama Ebi)
Tamago Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)
Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)
Squid Nigiri (Ika)
Real crab
Party Tray
Party Tray A
Shrimp Tempura Roll, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaskan Roll,Deep fried Philadelphia Roll
Party Tray B
Shrimp Tempura Roll, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaskan Roll+ 12 pieces of Nigiri (chef choice)
Party Tray C
Chef's selection of 14 piece nigiri sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, a California Roll, and Spicy Tuna Roll
Rice Dishes
Bibimbap
A Korean classic. Fresh vegetables (spring mix, cucumber, broccoli, carrot, lettuce, avocado, and red bell peppers) served with a poached egg and a sweet and spicy gochujang (Korean red pepper) sauce. Additional protein options available. Gluten Free ( depending on additions)
Bulgogi Bowl
Korean beef BBQ with stir fried mushrooms and onions, served on fresh garden greens with steamed rice and garnished with avocado and diced bell peppers. Can be prepared gluten free on request
Chicken Kastu Bowl
Chicken cutlet panko breaded and deep fried, served on lettuce with steamed rice with a tangy katsu sauce and garnished with avocado.
Chirashi
15 slices of sashimi beautifully arranged on a bowl of rice and seaweed salad, calamari salad and fresh garden vegetables, served with steamed rice
Fried Calamari Bowl
Fried Tofu Rice Bowl
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
Tuna or salmon sashimi in our house poke sauce, served on a bed of sushi rice with spring mix, avocado and seaweed salad
Hwae Dopbab
Korean style sashimi and fresh garden vegetables in a spicy sauce, served with steamed rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Pan fried salmon served in our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and a side salad
Tuna Tadaki Rice Bowl(5pc)
Unagi Don(7pc)
Roasted BBQ eel served with steamed rice and garnished with an avocado
Katsudon
Gyu Don
Crispy fish bowl
Sashimi
Salads and Soups
Bulgogi Salad
Korean BBQ served on a bed of lettuce with avocado, fresh garden vegetables, and a ponzu dressing
Chicken Katsu Salad
Chicken cutlet panko-breaded and deep-fried, served with avocado, fresh garden vegetables
Fried Calamari Salad
Our tempura fried calamari, topped with our house sauces, served on a bed of lettuce with avocado and fresh garden vegetables
Fried Tofu Salad
Tempura fried tofu topped with our house sauces, served with avocado on a bed of fresh garden vegetables
Sashimi Salad
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a ponzu dressing and wasabi sauce
Tuna Tadaki Salad(5pc)
Lightly grilled tuna sashimi, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a special house dressing
Unagi Salad(7pc)
Lightly grilled eel sashimi, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a ponzu dressing and unagi sauce
Hwaedopbap Salad
Hawaiian Poke Salad
Salmon Teriyaki Salad
Yangnyum Chicken Salad
House Salad
Fresh garden vegetables served with avocado and a ponzu dressing
Miso Soup
Our homemade miso soup! Miso is mixed in a light seafood and vegetable broth, served with a bit of tofu and scallions
Specialty Rolls
Alaskan roll
California roll (crab, cucumber, avocado) topped with fresh salmon
Aloha Fort Collins Roll
tempura shrimp,spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared albacore and fried onions
Baked Salmon Roll
Tempura shrimp, Avocado, crab meat, topped with baked salmon, unagi, spicy mayo, sriracha
Beef Roll
shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, topped with seared beef and seasoned with salt and sesame oil
Carnival Roll
spicy tuna roll, jalapeño, cucumber, topped with black flying fish egg, wasabi flying fish egg, and massago
Caterpillar Roll
eel roll topped w/sliced avocado
Cherry roll
crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, jalapeño, topped w/tuna, massago, green onion
Cowboy Roll
crab, fried onion, cream cheese,avocado, jalapeño topped king crab w/spicy mayo,eel sauce
Crunch Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese
CSU Roll
Spicy Crab, Cucumber, and Tempura Shrimp Topped with Salmon and thin slices of lemon to add some bright flavor
Dragon roll
California roll topped with fresh water eel
Dynamite Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with spicy crab
Fire Flower Roll
A Spicy tuna, cucumber, and jalapeno roll topped with salmon tuna, and garnished with green onion, wasabi tobiko and salmon roe for a fresh popping touch.
Hot Line Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab meat, Avocado, topped with spicy Tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce
Imperial Roll
fried shrimp, asparagus topped w/avocado
Monster Shrimp Roll
avocado, tempura shrimp, crab salad topped with shrimp w/green onion
Ocean Roll
Avocado, tuna, topped with yellowtail, yellow and red tobiko, and green onion
Rainbow Roll
california topped w/tuna, salmon, shrimp, and avocado
Roller Coaster Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, and salmon roe
Shrimp Kimbap
Tempura Shrimp, tamago, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, pickled radish, and japanese pickles
Special Cucumber Roll
fresh salmon, tuna, crabmeat, yellowtail, massago, wrapped in cucumber
Spider Man Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, spicy tuna, cream cheese
Sunny Roll
fried shrimp, avocado, topped with spicy crab meat
Super Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, crab meat, avocado topped with eel and avocado
Temptation Roll
Volcano Roll
california roll topped w/baked scallop, jalapeño, massago, green onion, onion & mushroom
White Tree Roll
Avocado and cucumber topped with eel, yellowtail, shrimp, superwhite tuna, and salmon
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
Calamari Tempura Roll
Fried calamari, cucumber, avocado
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Cucumber Roll
Fried Asparagus Roll
Fried Crab California Roll
Fried crab stick, cucumber, avocado
Massago Roll
California roll topped with massago (fish eggs)
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
Rock N Roll
Fried shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
fried salmon skin, carrot, avocado
Scallop Roll
Scallop, spicy mayo, massago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado
Smoked salmon Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy fresh salmon, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Tobico Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, green tobiko
Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy Yellowtail, green onions
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab with avocado
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura fried sweet potatoes, cream cheese, and avocado topped with green onions, eel sauce, and cinnamon.
Tuna Roll
Fresh Tuna, Avocado
Unagi Roll
Fresh water eel, avocado
Frid Asparagus Roll
Cucumber, Japanese pickles, avocado, asparagus, pickled radish
Avocadoroll
Yellow tail, green onion
Asparagus Roll
Cucumber Roll
Yellowtail Roll
vegetable roll
House wine/ sake
Beer
Red Wine
Sake
House Sake
Taruzake 300ml
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu
Suigei Tokubetsu
Taruzake 720ml
Kikusui
Tamanohikari
Kubota Senjyu
Born Gold 720mL
Dassai 50 Otter Festival
Kubota1.8
Kunizakari
Kinushiro
Kikusui Snow(s)
Kikusui Snow(L)
Futsu-Shu
Kikumasamune
Glass- House Wine/Sake
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80521