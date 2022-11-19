White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location 215 Trade St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cajun Trattoria
Location
215 Trade St., Greer, SC 29651
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flying Fox Coffee - Cartwright Food Hall - 215 Trade Street
No Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant