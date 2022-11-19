  • Home
  • /
  • Greer
  • /
  • White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location 215 Trade St.

review star

No reviews yet

215 Trade St.

Greer, SC 29651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo with Rice
Jambalaya Pasta
Royal Street Pasta

Dinner

Low Country Crisp

Low Country Crisp

$9.00Out of stock

Three Wonton Crisps topped with Mushroom Potato Pate, Certified Louisianna Crawfish, Sausage and Sauce Tchoupitoulas,

Signature Voodoo Fries

Signature Voodoo Fries

$12.00

Seasoned Fries Topped with Crawfish Étouffée, Cotija Cheese, Scallions, Cracklin Crumbs & Crema

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00
Savory Cheesecake

Savory Cheesecake

$12.00

Gouda and Cream Cheese Base with Ground Andouille Sausage, Served Warm topped with Three Fried Shrimp and Sauce Nola Fried Shrimp, Smoked Andouille & Gouda Cream Cheese, House Made Crackers, Nola Sauce

New Orleans Beignets

New Orleans Beignets

$5.00

Three Beignets served with Powder Sugar

Royal Street Pasta

Royal Street Pasta

$10.00

Reginette Pasta, Turbinado Limone Butter, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino

Fall Garden Agnoloti

Fall Garden Agnoloti

$16.00Out of stock

Shitake Mushroom & Ricotta, Fire Roasted Corn Trinity, Sangria Tomato, Black Truffle Oil

Jambalaya Pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$16.00

Duck Confit, Andouille Sausage, Gulf Shrimp, Caramelized Trinity, Maw-Maw Pasta

Clemson Bleu Brisket Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Campanelle Pasta, BFA Trinity, Limone Burre Blanc

Simple Pasta

$8.00
Seafood Gumbo with Rice

Seafood Gumbo with Rice

$11.00

Shrimp Po Boy (Dinner)

$15.00

Cheesecake Bites

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun Trattoria

Location

215 Trade St., Greer, SC 29651

Directions

Gallery
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location image
Banner pic
BG pic
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Irie on Trade - 215 Trade Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Flying Fox Coffee - Cartwright Food Hall - 215 Trade Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Momo's Sushi & More - 215 Trade Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
The Mason Jar
orange starNo Reviews
202 Trade St Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
orange star4.0 • 796
103 Depot St Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greer

Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
orange star4.0 • 796
103 Depot St Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Cameroon Lounge - Greer
orange star4.9 • 271
207 Trade St Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greer, SC
orange star4.4 • 161
805 West Wade Hampton Blvd Greer, SC 29650
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greer
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston