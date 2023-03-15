Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Buffalo

138 Reviews

111 S Main St

Gainesville, FL 32601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

TEST TUE

the range: Table 1 ($400 minimum)

the range: Table 2 ($400 minimum)

the range: Table 3 ($400 minimum)

Online

Freaky Friday Tables

Friday Table 1 @ White Buffalo

Friday Table 1 @ White Buffalo

Friday Table 2 @ White Buffalo

Friday Table 2 @ White Buffalo

Friday Table 3 @ White Buffalo

Friday Table 3 @ White Buffalo

Say Less Saturday Tables

Saturday Table 1 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 1 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 2 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 2 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 3 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 3 @ White Buffalo

Online Game Days

Saturday Game Days Tables

Saturday Table 1 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 1 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 2 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 2 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 3 @ White Buffalo

Saturday Table 3 @ White Buffalo

Social

Social Wells

$3 well Vodka

$3.00

$3 well Gin

$3.00

$3 well Rum

$3.00

$3 well Tequila

$3.00

$3 well Whiskey

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

White Buffalo & The Range are downtown Gainesville's funnest bar & nightclub concept. This page is where you can purchase your VIP sections for either location.

Location

111 S Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
White Buffalo image

Similar restaurants in your area

MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Pit & Peel - 1220 West University Ave 32601
orange starNo Reviews
1220 West University Ave 32601 Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
115 SE 1st Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish- Big Tasty Burgers Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
201 SE 1st St Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
The Bakery Mill - 1143 NW 76TH BLVD
orange star4.5 • 509
1143 NW 76TH BLVD GAINESVILLE, FL 32606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston