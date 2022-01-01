Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Whitehall Tavern

893 Reviews

$$

2391 Peachtree Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30305

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS
10 WINGS
CHICKEN TENDERS

APPETIZERS

QUESO

$6.95

SALSA

$4.95

GUAC

$6.95

TRIO

$13.95

FRIED PICKLES

$8.50

Crispy fried pickle chips served with sriracha ranch.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.95

Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$10.95

Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.95

Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$11.95

Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.

BLEU CHIPS

$8.95

Fried to order potato chips, house made bleu cheese dressing, Applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomato, green onion.

HUMMUS

$8.95

House made hummus, carrots and celery, olives, and pita points.

SPICY CHEESE STICKS

$7.95

Mozzarella, jalepeno breading, house made marinara.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

Hand breaded to order.

CHILI

$5.95+

Homemade beef chili, cheddar jack, sour cream, green onion.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.95

8 Fried shrimp breaded to order, tossed in buffalo sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery.

BIERHAUS PRETZEL

$9.95

WINGS

10 WINGS

$16.95

20 WINGS

$33.90

50 WINGS

$84.75

100 WINGS

$169.95

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$9.95+

SALADS

COBB

$10.95

Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, hand breaded chicken tender, hard boiled egg, diced vine ripe tomato, cheddar jack, and sliced avocado.

BUFFALO CHICK SALAD

$10.95

Grilled or hand breaded chicken, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots, served with house made bleu cheese dressing.

BIG HOUSE SALAD

$8.95

Spring mix, diced vine ripe tomato, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, house made croutons, and cheddar jack.

CAESAR

$8.95

Hearts of romaine, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons.

CHOPPED

$8.95

Spring mix, red onion, tomato, avocado, carrots, cucumber, and corn.

TACOS

2 TACOS

$9.00

3 TACOS

$12.50

BURGERS

AMERICAN BURGER

$12.95

Hydro bibb lettuce, American cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles.

THE JAM

$13.95

House made bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, and grain mustard aioli.

BEYOND BURGER

$13.95

Beyond Burger patty, hydro bibb lettuce, slicied tomato, red onion, lemon sriracha sauce, and pickles.

LAMB BURGER

$13.95

BISON BURGER

$14.95

ENTREES

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$14.95

Linguine, fresh tomato and spinach, mushrooms, and cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

CAJUN SALMON PASTA

$16.95

Linguine, fresh tomato and spinach, mushrooms, and cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$15.95

Linguine, fresh tomato and spinach, mushrooms, and cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.95

Cajun breaded tilapia filet, fries, house made remoulade, southern slaw, and a lemon wedge.

CHICKEN PARM

$14.95

Hand breaded chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzarella, garlic butter pasta, and garlic bread.

SANDWICHES

GRILL CHICK SAND

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, hydro bibb lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack, and avocado.

BUFF CHICK WRAP

$11.95

Hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, house made bleu cheese dressing, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots.

BUFF CHICK SAND

$10.95

Hand breaded chicken breasted tossed in buffalo, house made bleu cheese dressing, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots.

STEAK PHILLY

$10.95

Grilled steak, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions, smothered in queso.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions, smothered in queso.

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.95

Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, boston bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and basil pesto aioli served as a double decker sandwich on texas toast.

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.95

Romaine, shredded carrot, mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and hummus wrapped in a flour tortilla.

SALMON BLT

$14.95

Grilled salmon cooked to your preference, hydro bibb lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and lemon chive aioli served on ciabatta.

CHICK CAESAR WRAP

$10.95

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$11.95

THE DIRTY BIRD

$13.95

CORNED BEEF REUBAN

$13.95

FRANK'S FRIED CHICKEN

$10.95

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.95

SIDES & EXTRA SAUCES

FRIES

$3.95

BROCCOLI

$3.95

FRUIT CUP

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

SIDE CAESAR

$4.95

POTATO CHIPS

$3.95

MAC & CHEESE

$4.95

ONION RINGS

$4.95Out of stock

SWEET TOTS

$4.95

SLAW

$3.95

EXTRA DRESSING

CARROTS

$1.00

CELERY

$1.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

KID’S MAC & CHEESE

$6.95

BUTTER PASTA

$6.95

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$7.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

PASTA MARINARA

$6.95

KID CORNDOGS

$6.95

DRINKS

BLUE POWERADE 20 OZ

$3.25

COKE 20 OZ

$3.25

DIET COKE 20 OZ

$3.25

LEMONADE 20 OZ

$3.25

SPRITE 20 OZ

$3.25

Retail

Bills T-shirt

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

