American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Whitehall Tavern
893 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Buckhead/Lindbergh
No Reviews
541 Main Street NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant