Whitehouse Chicken and Fish 7411 Southlake Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

7411 Southlake Pkwy

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Fish

2 piece whiting

2 piece whiting

$7.99

2 piece whiting serve with fries, homemade slaw, hushpuppies and homemade tarter sauce

3 piece Whiting

3 piece Whiting

$9.99

3 pieces of whiting fish, served with fries, homemade slaw, hushpuppies and homemade tarter sauce.

12 Piece of whiting fish only

12 Piece of whiting fish only

$23.99

12 piece whiting fish only

21 piece Whiting Fish

21 piece Whiting Fish

$38.99

21 piece whiting only

1 piece snack

$3.50

2 piece snack only

$5.00

Mound of fish only

$5.99

Chicken

3 piece wing dinner

3 piece wing dinner

$7.99

3 piece wing dinner served with fries, homemade slaw and roll.

4 piece Wing dinner

4 piece Wing dinner

$9.99

4 piece wing dinner served with fries, homemade slaw and roll.

3 Piece mixed chicken

3 Piece mixed chicken

$8.99

3 piece mixed chicken (leg, wing and thigh)

Per wing

$1.99

3 piece wing snack

$6.00

4piece wing snack

$8.00

Sandwiches

Leg Quarter chicken sandwhich

Leg Quarter chicken sandwhich

$5.99

all sandwhiches come with fries (add lettuce and tomato) .50 more

Whiting fish sandwhich

Whiting fish sandwhich

$6.49

One piece of whiting fish with fries on white/wheat bread

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$6.99

sandwhich comes with fries

Fried Beef Hot Dog

Fried Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

All beef hot dog comes with mustard and ketchup, served with fries-add ons can be slaw and chilli

Pull pork sandwich special

$5.00

Sides

regular fries

$2.79

regular cole slaw

$2.99

regular bake beans

$0.99

family size fries

$5.99

family size cole slaw

$5.99

family size bake beans

$5.99

extra tarter sauce

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7411 Southlake Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Directions

