Burgers
Sandwiches

White Hut

315 Reviews

$

280 Memorial Avenue

West Springfield, MA 01089

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburg SINGLE
Cheeseburg DOUBLE
French Fries

BOTTLED & CANNED BEVERAGES

Sprite can

$2.65

Coke can

$2.65

Diet Coke can

$2.65

Bottled Water

$1.95

Stewarts Black Cherry

$2.85Out of stock

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.85

Stewarts Diet Root Beer

$2.85Out of stock

Stewarts Orange Cream

$2.85

Stewarts Cream Soda

$2.85Out of stock

Milk Chocolate

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Small Coffee

$1.75

Large Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS & SHAKES

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Float Creamsicle

$5.00

Float Root Beer

$5.00

Shake Chocolate

$5.25

Shake Vanilla

$5.25

Shake Strawberry

$5.25

Shake Coffee

$5.25

Pumpkin spice latte

$5.25

Fountain soda curbside

$2.75

BURGERS & DOGS

Hamburg SINGLE

$4.50

Hamburg DOUBLE

$5.50

Cheeseburg SINGLE

$4.75

Cheeseburg DOUBLE

$6.25

Hot Dog

$4.25

Cheese Dog

$4.50

Chili Dog

$4.50

SIDES

French Fries

$3.50

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Mixed Basket

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.00

Famous Fried Onions

$0.85

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.25

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.25

Fritos

$1.25

Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.25

Lay's Classic Chips

$1.25

Stacy's Garlic Herb

$1.25

Sun Chips Cheddar

$1.25

Wise Honey BBQ

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.25

BUNDLES

Hamburg SINGLE BUNDLE (12)

$54.00

A dozen Hamburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Hamburg DOUBLE BUNDLE (12)

$66.00

A dozen Double Hamburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Cheeseburg SINGLE BUNDLE (12)

$57.00

A dozen single Cheeseburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Cheeseburg DOUBLE BUNDLE (12)

$75.00

A dozen double Cheeseburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Hot Dog BUNDLE (12)

$51.00

A dozen delicious Hot Dogs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and relish on the side.

SPECIALS

4 pc Tenders

$6.75
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
What's Better than the Hut?

Website

Location

280 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089

Directions

