Popular Items

Hot Dog
$4.25
Cheeseburg SINGLE
$4.75
Cheeseburg DOUBLE
$6.25

FOOD

BURGERS & DOGS

Hamburg SINGLE
$4.50
Hamburg DOUBLE
$5.50
Cheeseburg SINGLE
$4.75
Cheeseburg DOUBLE
$6.25
Hot Dog
$4.25
Cheese Dog
$4.50
Chili Dog
$5.00
Chili Cheese Dog
$5.25

SIDES

French Fries
$3.50
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
$4.50
Mixed Basket
$4.25
Onion Rings
$4.00
Side of Cheese Sauce
$1.00
Cool Ranch Doritos
$1.25
Nacho Cheese Doritos
$1.25
Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Chips
$1.25
Lay's Classic Chips
$1.25
Wise Honey BBQ
$1.25
Cheetos
$1.25

BUNDLES

Hamburg SINGLE BUNDLE (12)
$54.00

A dozen Hamburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Hamburg DOUBLE BUNDLE (12)
$66.00

A dozen Double Hamburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Cheeseburg SINGLE BUNDLE (12)
$57.00

A dozen single Cheeseburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Cheeseburg DOUBLE BUNDLE (12)
$75.00

A dozen double Cheeseburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Hot Dog BUNDLE (12)
$51.00

A dozen delicious Hot Dogs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mayo, yellow mustard & relish.

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED & CANNED BEVERAGES

Sprite can
$2.65
Coke can
$2.65
Diet Coke can
$2.65
Bottled Water
$1.95
Stewarts Black Cherry
$2.85
Stewarts Root Beer
$2.85
Stewarts Orange Cream
$2.85
Stewarts Cream Soda
$2.85
Milk Chocolate
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Small Coffee
$1.75
Large Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$1.95

FOUNTAIN DRINKS & SHAKES

Float Creamsicle
$5.00
Float Root Beer
$5.00
Shake Chocolate
$5.25
Shake Vanilla
$5.25
Shake Strawberry
$5.25
Shake Coffee
$5.25
Fountain soda curbside
$2.75

ICE CREAM

1 Scoop Vanilla
$1.25
1 Scoop Chocolate
$1.25
2 Scoop Vanilla
$2.25
2 Scoop Chocolate
$2.25
3 Scoops Vanilla
$3.25
3 Scoops Chocolate
$3.25
Hut Sundae
$4.00