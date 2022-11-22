Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

White Lake Brunch

review star

No reviews yet

901 Nordic Dr #105

White Lake, MI 48383

Popular Items

Original Breakfast Skillet
Egg Wrap
Meat & Cheese Omelette

BEVERAGE

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Tomato Juice

Cranberry Juice

V-8 Juice

MINTS

$0.25

Candy / Gum

$1.50

FRESH EGGS

Eggs

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$10.49

2 eggs any style, with corned beef hash. Inside is onion, green peppers, and hash browns with toast and jelly.

Eggs & Country Steak

$12.99

Eggs, country steak with hash browns and toast.

Eggs & Chopped Sirloin

$12.99

Eggs, chopped sirloin, with hash browns and toast.

Eggs & Pork Chop

$10.99

Eggs, pork chop, with hash browns and toast.

1 Egg

$1.29

side of eggs

$2.49

Chicken Breast & Eggs/hb

$11.99

BIG BREAKFAST.

Special Breakfast

$10.99

2 eggs, 2 bacon pieces, 2 sausage links, ham, hash browns, and toast.

Original Breakfast Skillet

$11.99

Grilled bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, hash browns, topped with American cheese and 2 eggs any style with toast.

Country Skillet

$11.99

Sausage, onions, green peppers, hash browns, topped with American cheese sausage gravy and 2 eggs any style with toast.

Greek Skillet

$11.99

Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, topped with feta cheese and 2 eggs any style with toast, served with tzatziki sauce.

Vegetable Skillet

$11.99

OMELETTES

Super Omelette

$11.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, topped with American cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Western Omelette

$10.49

Ham, green peppers, onions, topped with American cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Farmer's Omelette

$10.49

Ham, onions, green peppers, stuffed with hash browns, topped with American cheese served with toast.

Country Omelette

$11.99

Sausage, onions, green peppers, topped with American cheese, and sausage gravy served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Your choice of meat ham, bacon, sausage /ect. topped with American cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette

$11.49

Corned beef meat topped with Swiss cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Vegetable Omelette

$10.49

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with American cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$9.99

Spinach with feta cheese stuffed inside, served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Club Omelette

$11.99

Turkey, ham, tomatoes, bacon, topped with Swiss cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Greek Omelette

$10.99

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes and tzatziki sauce.

Feta Cheese Omelette

$8.99

3 egg plain omelet with feta cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Plain omelet topped with American cheese served with toast and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Plain Omelette

$6.99

Chili Chz Omelette

$9.99

Coney chili, topped with American cheese served with toast, and a choice of hash browns or pancakes.

Coney Island Omelette

$11.99

Onions, hot dog, mustard, topped with American cheese, Coney chili and served with toast, hash browns or pancakes.

Todds Oml Meal

$13.99

Grilled Chicken N Veggie Oml

$13.99

GRIDDLE

3 Pancakes

$7.99

2 Pancakes

$6.49

Side SM Pan Cake

$5.99

1 BIG Pan Cake

$3.99

3 Pcs. Special Pancakes

$8.99

2 Pcs. Special Pancakes

$7.99

3 Pcs. French Toast

$7.49

2 Pcs. French Toast

$6.49

3 Pcs. Cinn Rais French Toast

$8.99

2 Pcs. Cinn Rais French Toast

$7.99

Waffle

$7.99

Waffle And Chicken

$12.99

BREAKFAST WRAP

Egg Wrap

$8.99

Served with a choice of meat bacon, sausage, ham, /ect. inside with onions and green peppers and American cheese in a wrap.

Spinach Feta Wrap

$7.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.99

Served with your choice of meat, toast, and style cooked egg, does not include cheese.

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

BISCUITS & GRAVY.

Biscuits & Gravy (Full)

$8.49

2 home made biscuits with a bowl of fresh gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy (Half)

$6.99

A biscuit with a cup of gravy.

Biscuit

$2.59

Gravy (Side)

$2.99

Gravy (Cup)

$3.99

Gravy (Bowl)

$4.99

Quart of Gravy

$9.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

Bacon

$4.99

(4) pieces of bacon

Sausage

$4.99

(4) sausage links

Ham

$4.99

Grilled ham

Sausage Patties

$5.99

(2) sausage patties

Turkey Sausage

$5.99

(2) turkey sausage

Side Kielbasa

$5.99

Side Of Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

Hash browns mixed in with onions and green peppers.

SIDE Corned Beef

$6.99

Corn beef meat

Toast & Jelly

$2.49

Cinnamon Toast And Jelly

$2.99

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Danish Roll

$2.99

Pita

$2.99

Gr Tortilla

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Oatmeal W/ Raisins

$4.49

Oatmeal W/ Blueberries & Walnuts

$5.99

Oatmeal W/ Strawberries & Walnuts

$5.99

Potato Pancakes

$6.99

(2) homemade potato pancakes.

Side Hashbrown

$3.99

Side American Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Small Pancakes (3)

$5.99

Side Of Tomato slices

$2.99

Side of Feta

$1.99

Grits

$4.49

Benny Sauce Side

$3.99

Side of Strawberry

$2.99

Biscuit

$2.99

SANDWICHES

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Corned beef meat, swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut and rye bread served with chips and side of Reuben sauce.

Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich

$10.99

Corned beef meat, with swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread with chips,

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chick Philly Sandwich

$10.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Slim Classic

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$8.99

Cold Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Eggs Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Kielbasa w/ saukraut

$10.99

Kielbasa w/onions & peppers

$10.99

Chicken Melt

$9.99

UP GRADE SPECIAL

$1.00

WRAPS & PITAS

BLT Pita Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Strip Pita

$9.99

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Club Pita

$10.99

Chicken Greek Pita

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Pita

$9.99

Roasted Turkey

$9.99

Tuna Salad Pita

$9.99

Vegetarian Pita

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Pita

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Pita

$10.99

GROUND ROUNDS

Amy's Famous Ground Round

$8.99

Hunter's Burger

$12.99

SALADS

Greek Salad

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Julienne Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$5.49

Tuna Salad

$9.99

SOUP & SALAD

$7.99

Chkn Caesar Salad

$11.49

CONEYS

Plain Hot Dog

$3.49

Coney Island

$4.49

Coney Combo

$11.99

Loose Coney Burger

$5.99

Amy's Coney Special

$6.99

Chili French Fries

$5.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

UPGRADE Chili Chz Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

UPGRADE CHILI FRIES

$1.99

SOUP & CHILI

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$3.99

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$4.49

Quart of soup

$7.99

Chili (Cup)

$4.99

Chili (Bowl)

$5.99

Quart Chili

$9.99

Bowl Soup UP Grade

$1.00

Side Of Chili

$2.99

APPETIZERS & SIDES

Saganaki

$9.99

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Wing Dings

$9.99

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Grits

$4.49

Tom Slices

$2.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Croutons

$0.99

Side Of Chips

$1.49

Pita Bread

$2.99

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Extra Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Extra Side Of Taziki

$1.00

Chicken Strips +fries

$11.99

Wingdings+ fries

$12.99

M-F BREAKFAST SPECIAL 6:30-10 AM ONLY

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

BREAKFAST

Kids One Egg

$6.49

Kids Pancakes

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

LUNCH

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

