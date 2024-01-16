White's Restaurant
1138 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97302
BREAKFAST FAVORITES
- #1 Ham & Eggs$17.50
Full slice of ham w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #2 Half Ham & Eggs$13.95
Half slice of ham, 1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #3 Meat & Eggs$15.75
Choice of bacon, sausage (patty or link), beef patty, w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #4 Meat & One Egg$11.50
Choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage links, 1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #5 Two Egg Meal$10.95
2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #6 One Egg Meal$9.95
1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #7 Big Hotcake Meal$15.55
Tall stack of buttermilk hotcakes, 4 bacon or 4 links & 2 eggs.
- #8 Small Hotcake Meal$12.50
2 buttermilk hotcakes, 2 bacon or 2 sausage links and 1 egg.
- #9 Steak & Eggs$20.50
7oz top sirloin w/2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #10 Chicken Fried Steak$17.25
Choice of southern fried beef or chicken breast topped with our famous sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hash browns & choice of toast.
- #11 Ham & Egg Sandwich$12.75
2 fried eggs, ham, cheddar, and horseradish mustard sauce on grilled sourdough w/hash browns.
- #12 Diced Ham & Eggs$13.95
Diced ham scrambled w/ 3 eggs & served w/hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #13 French Toast Meal$12.50
2 slices of French toast w/or w/out “crunchies,” 2 bacon or 2 links & 2 eggs.
- #14 Waffle Meal$12.50
Belgium waffle, 2 bacon or links & 2 eggs.
- #15 Biscuits & Gravy Meal$14.95
Full order of White’s Famous biscuits & gravy w/ 2 bacon or 2 links & 2 eggs.
- Fifteen & 1/2$16.25
2 biscuit halves w/gravy w/ 2 bacon and 2 links, 2 eggs and hash browns.
- #16 German Sausage Breakfast$14.25
Original Oktoberfest sausage w/ 2 eggs, hash browns and toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #17 Corned Beef Hash$13.50
Local Favorite! Served w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- #18 Potato Cakes$12.70
Grilled Mashers, Tillamook Cheese and Bacon w/ 2 eggs and toast, biscuit or English muffin.
BREAKFAST OTHER
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
3 Buttermilk Biscuit Halves Smothered In White’s Famous Sausage Gravy.
- Half Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
Buttermilk Biscuit Halves Smothered In White’s Famous Sausage Gravy.
- Add Egg$2.50
- Full Mess$21.50
Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.
- Half Mess$16.75
Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.
- Mini Mess$14.75
Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.
- Oatmeal$6.50
- Oatmeal (small)$5.25
- Eggs & Fruit$11.25
Fruit Fresh fruit boat served w/ 2 eggs.
- Light #1$8.75
1-bacon or 1-link served w/ 1 egg, hashbrowns & a slice of toast.
- Light #2$9.00
Half of a biscuit smothered in White’s famous gravy, served w/ half portion of ham.
- Light #3 FT$8.25
French Toast or Hotcake, with 1-bacon or sausage link.
- Light Cake$8.25
- Light #4$7.25
2-poached eggs and toast.
OMELETS
- Build Your Own Omelet$12.50
Start w/ cheddar cheese omelet & add any of the following for $1.00 each. Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, avocados, sour cream, salsa, Swiss, American, pepper jack, cream cheese or White’s famous sausage gravy.
- Denver Omelet$15.55
Traditional omelet stuffed w/ diced ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$14.50
Our most popular omelet stuffed w/ diced ham & cheddar cheese.
- Spanish Omelet$16.75
A giant omelet filled w/our own seasoned ground beef & cheese, topped w/ tomatoes, sour cream & fresh homemade salsa on the side.
- The Awesome Omelet$23.90
The king of all omelets. Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns, Swiss, cheddar, American, all inside this six egg wonder & topped w/our homemade country gravy. Served w/sour cream and salsa.
- Three Cheese Omelet$14.00
3 fluffy eggs filled w/ Swiss, cheddar & American cheeses.
- Vegetarian Omelet$14.25
Our ever popular omelet stuffed w/cheese, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & olives.
PANCAKES & SUCH
SIDES BREAKFAST
- 1pc Bacon$2.50
- 2pc Bacon$4.25
- 4pc Bacon$6.50
- Biscuit$2.80
- CFS$8.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.95Out of stock
- Corned Beef Hash$6.20
- Country Gravy$4.50
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$4.25
- 3 Eggs$5.10
- English Muffin$2.65
- German Sausage$6.30
- Ham$7.95
- Half Ham$4.80
- Hashbrowns$5.25
- Half Hashbrowns$4.00
- Half Homefries$4.25
- Homefries$5.25
- 1 Link$2.50
- 2 Links$4.25
- 4 Links$6.50
- Muffin$3.80
- Sausage Patty$6.35
- Side of Avocado$1.50
- Schnitzel$7.95
- Toast$2.50
- 1pc Toast$1.50
- Tomato Slices$3.20
- Tom's Breakfast$9.25
- Potato Cake$5.25
- Smoked Chop$7.75
- Salsa$1.10
- Steak$9.50
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Hollandaise Sauce$4.00
- Toast gluten free$3.50
- English Muffin$2.65
- Burger patty$5.55
SOUP & SALAD
- Cup Soup$5.35
Homemade Daily!
- Bowl Soup$7.25
Homemade Daily!
- Cup Chili$5.35
Homemade and topped with shredded cheese and onions.
- Bowl Chili$7.20
Homemade and topped with shredded cheese and onions.
- Dinner Salad$5.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese. Choice of dressing.
- Half Chef Salad$10.50
Ham and turkey, cheese, eggs, mushrooms, olives, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes served over crisp salad greens.
- Chef Salad$13.75
Ham and turkey, cheese, eggs, mushrooms, olives, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes served over crisp salad greens.
- Half Crispy Chicken Salad$10.25
Crispy chicken breast strips, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, cucumber, broccoli, egg and tomatoes. Served on fresh salad greens.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.50
Crispy chicken breast strips, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, cucumber, broccoli, egg and tomatoes. Served on fresh salad greens.
- Classic Caesar$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
- Cottage Cheese & Fruit$10.25
Fresh cut seasonal fruit served with cottage cheese and a roll.
SANDWICHES
- Half Deli Sandwich$7.35
Ham, roast beef, turkey, egg salad w/mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.
- Deli Sandwich$10.00
Ham, roast beef, turkey, egg salad w/mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.
- Roast Turkey Sandwich$11.25
Mayonnaise, lettuce & our own roasted turkey on your choice of bread. Served w/cranberry sauce.
- BLT$9.50
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough toast.
- Cordon Bleu Sandwich$13.75
Fried chicken breast, ham, melted Swiss cheese, & a special sauce on your choice of grilled bread.
- French Dip Sandwich$12.75
Tender roasted beef on a hoagie roll & served w/au jus.
- Grilled Cheese$7.25
Made w/American and Swiss cheese on your choice of bread.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.25
Grilled cheese dressed up w/ tasty ham.
- Hot Beef Sandwich$12.95
Beef served open face w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & a vegetable.
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$13.25
Slow roasted turkey served open face w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & a vegetable.
- Turkey Club Sandwich$13.55
Oven roasted turkey, crisp bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough.
- Triple Decker Sandwich$14.00
Traditional club sandwich w/ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheese. Served on grilled sourdough w/mayo, tomato & lettuce.
- Reuben Sandwich$13.55
Delicious corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese piled high & melted on grilled caraway rye bread w/ a special sauce.
- Turkey Wrap$13.25
Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a fresh tortilla.
- Veggie Wrap$11.00
Romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cucumber, tomato, olives, Swiss cheese & a special Dijon sauce wrapped in a fresh tortilla.
BURGERS
- Whites Burger$10.95
- Cheese Burger$11.50
- Jumbo Burger$14.75
Double patty 2/3 pounder.
- Jumbo Cheese Burger$15.50
Double patty 2/3 pounder. With 3 slices of cheese
- Old Fashioned Burger$11.50
This is the way grandpa likes his burger. A juicy, hot burger piled high w/ sweet, grilled onions.
- Old Fashioned Chs Burger$11.95
This is the way grandpa likes his burger. A juicy, hot burger piled high w/ sweet, grilled onions. w/ Cheese
- Bacon Swiss Burger$13.50
Made w/ 2 slices of bacon & 2 slices of Swiss cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Piled high w/ grilled mushrooms & 2 slices of Swiss cheese.
- Down Home Burger$13.75
Great for breakfast or lunch! Topped w/ egg, ham, onion, American & Swiss cheese.
- Whoopie Burger$15.50
Two 1/3 pound burger patties topped w/ ham, bacon, egg, Swiss & American cheese, onion & our special sauce. WHOOPIE!!
- Whites Melt$12.50
Hamburger w/ Swiss cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread.
- Fatso Burger$18.50
A full pound of ground beef, 3 slices of cheese, mayo, pickles, onions, tomatoes & lettuce piled on a 6 inch bun
- Garden Burger$9.50
Don’t want hamburger? Try this classic alternative.
- Garden Cheese Burger$9.95
Don’t want hamburger? Try this classic alternative. w/ Cheese
- Chili Burger$13.25
Juicy ground chuck burger smothered in our own “Tom’s” chili & topped w/cheddar cheese & diced onions.
- Simple Burger$3.75
4-inch burger with sauce
- Simple Cheese Burger$4.20
4-inch burger with sauce, and cheese
- Simple Burger Basket$9.00
2-Burger basket
- Simple Chz Burger Basket$9.75
2-Burger basket with cheese
- Chicken Burger$11.25
Whites chicken-fried-chicken burger with lettuce, pickle, tomato, Swiss-cheese, and Fries or Tots.
LUNCH FAVORITES
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.50
Breaded beef steak or chicken breast, mashed potatoes, vegetable and a roll.
- Chicken Strips$12.75
Three chicken tenders served with French Fries.
- 2pc Fish Basket$12.75
Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce
- 3pc Fish Basket$14.25
Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce
- 4pc Fish Basket$15.75
Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce
- Meatloaf$11.75
Our famous homemade meatloaf made with lots of love! Served with mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and a home baked roll.
KID'S MENU
SIDES LUNCH
- 1000 Island$0.85
- BBQ Sauce$0.85
- Burger Patty$5.55
- Chicken Breast$5.50
- Cottage Cheese$4.25
- Dinner Roll$1.10
- Large French Fry$5.25
- Small French Fry$3.75
- Fruit cup large$8.25
- Fruit Cup Small$6.10
- Large Onion Ring$6.25
- Mashed Potato$3.75
- Small Onion Ring$3.75
- Potato Salad$4.20
- Ranch$0.85
- Large Tator Tot$5.25
- Small Tator Tot$3.75
- Honey Mustard$0.85
- Tarter Sauce$0.85
- Meatloaf Ala-carte$8.15
N/A BEVERAGES
- Coffee$2.60
- Soda$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.60
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Blackberry Lemonade$3.20
- Huckleberry Lemonade$3.20
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.20
- Soda Canned$1.75
- Instant Coffee
- Cold Brew Coffee
- Small Apple Juice$2.50
- Small Orange Juice$2.50
- Small Tomato Juice$2.50
- Small Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Large Apple Juice$3.50
- Large Orange Juice$3.50
- Large Tomato Juice$3.50
- Large Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Small Milk$2.25
- Small Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Large Milk$3.25
- Large Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Milkshake$7.50
- Cider$2.50
- Root-beer Float$3.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Serving Salem Since 1936
1138 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97302