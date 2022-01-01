White's Restaurant imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

White's Restaurant

200 Reviews

$$

1138 Commercial St SE

Salem, OR 97302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

#1 Ham & Eggs

$14.50

Full slice of ham w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#2 Half Ham & Eggs

$12.00

Half slice of ham, 1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#3 Meat & Eggs

$12.75

Choice of bacon, sausage (patty or link), beef patty, or Smoked Pork-Chop, w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#4 Meat & One Egg

$9.50

Choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage links, 1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#5 Two Egg Meal

$8.75

2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#6 One Egg Meal

$7.75

1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#7 Big Hotcake Meal

$13.50

Tall stack of buttermilk hotcakes, 4 bacon or 4 links & 2 eggs.

#8 Small Hotcake Meal

$10.50

2 buttermilk hotcakes, 2 bacon or 2 sausage links and 1 egg.

#9 Steak & Eggs

$17.25

7oz top sirloin w/2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#10 Chicken Fried Steak

$14.50

Choice of southern fried beef or chicken breast topped with our famous sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hash browns & choice of toast.

#11 Ham & Egg Sandwich

$10.95

2 fried eggs, ham, cheddar, and horseradish mustard sauce on grilled sourdough w/hash browns.

#12 Diced Ham & Eggs

$11.95

Diced ham scrambled w/ 3 eggs & served w/hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#13 French Toast Meal

$10.95

2 slices of French toast w/or w/out “crunchies,” 2 bacon or 2 links & 2 eggs.

#14 Waffle Meal

$10.95

Belgium waffle, 2 bacon or links & 2 eggs.

#15 Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$12.50

Full order of White’s Famous biscuits & gravy w/ 2 bacon or 2 links & 2 eggs.

Fifteen & 1/2

$13.50

2 biscuit halves w/gravy w/ 2 bacon and 2 links, 2 eggs and hash browns.

#16 German Sausage Breakfast

$12.25

Original Oktoberfest sausage w/ 2 eggs, hash browns and toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#17 Corned Beef Hash

$11.50

Local Favorite! Served w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.

#18 Potato Cakes

$11.25

Grilled Mashers, Tillamook Cheese and Bacon w/ 2 eggs and toast, biscuit or English muffin.

BREAKFAST OTHER

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.75

3 Buttermilk Biscuit Halves Smothered In White’s Famous Sausage Gravy.

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Buttermilk Biscuit Halves Smothered In White’s Famous Sausage Gravy.

Add Egg

$1.75

Full Mess

$18.50

Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.

Half Mess

$14.25

Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.

Mini Mess

$12.25

Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.

Oatmeal

$5.95

Oatmeal (small)

$4.50

Eggs & Fruit

$9.40

Fruit Fresh fruit boat served w/ 2 eggs.

Light #1

$7.20

1-bacon or 1-link served w/ 1 egg, hashbrowns & a slice of toast.

Light #2

$7.50

Half of a biscuit smothered in White’s famous gravy, served w/ half portion of ham.

Light #3 FT

$6.40

French Toast or Hotcake, with 1-bacon or sausage link.

Light Cake

$6.40

Light #4

$6.00

2-poached eggs and toast.

Jerry's scramble

$8.75

OMELETS

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.50

Start w/ cheddar cheese omelet & add any of the following for $1.00 each. Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, avocados, sour cream, salsa, Swiss, American, pepper jack, cream cheese or White’s famous sausage gravy.

Denver Omelet

$13.50

Traditional omelet stuffed w/ diced ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.25

Our most popular omelet stuffed w/ diced ham & cheddar cheese.

Spanish Omelet

$14.75

A giant omelet filled w/our own seasoned ground beef & cheese, topped w/ tomatoes, sour cream & fresh homemade salsa on the side.

The Awesome Omelet

$19.95

The king of all omelets. Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns, Swiss, cheddar, American, all inside this six egg wonder & topped w/our homemade country gravy. Served w/sour cream and salsa.

Three Cheese Omelet

$11.95

3 fluffy eggs filled w/ Swiss, cheddar & American cheeses.

Vegetarian Omelet

$12.95

Our ever popular omelet stuffed w/cheese, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & olives.

PANCAKES & SUCH

Five Dollar Cakes

$5.25

1 Pancake

$3.75

Short Stack

$6.25

Tall Stack

$8.25

Belgium Waffle

$7.25

French Toast

$3.50

SIDES BREAKFAST

1pc Bacon

$1.75

2pc Bacon

$3.25

4pc Bacon

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.50

CFS

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Country Gravy

$3.25

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$2.75

3 Eggs

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.50

German Sausage

$4.95

Ham

$6.25

Half Ham

$3.75

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Half Hashbrowns

$3.25

1 Link

$1.75

2 Links

$3.25

4 Links

$5.00

Muffin

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Toast

$2.20

1pc Toast

$1.25

Tomato Slices

$3.00

Tom's Breakfast

$8.75

Potato Cake

$4.50

Smoked Chop

$5.00

Salsa

$1.00

Steak

$7.95

Sour Cream

$1.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.50

Toast gluten free

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Burger patty

$4.50

SOUP & SALAD

Cup Soup

$4.50

Homemade Daily!

Bowl Soup

$5.95

Homemade Daily!

Cup Chili

$4.50

Homemade and topped with shredded cheese and onions.

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Homemade and topped with shredded cheese and onions.

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese. Choice of dressing.

Half Chef Salad

$9.00

Ham and turkey, cheese, eggs, mushrooms, olives, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes served over crisp salad greens.

Chef Salad

$11.50

Ham and turkey, cheese, eggs, mushrooms, olives, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes served over crisp salad greens.

Half Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Crispy chicken breast strips, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, cucumber, broccoli, egg and tomatoes. Served on fresh salad greens.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Crispy chicken breast strips, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, cucumber, broccoli, egg and tomatoes. Served on fresh salad greens.

Classic Caesar

$8.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Cottage Cheese & Fruit

$9.00

Fresh cut seasonal fruit served with cottage cheese and a roll.

SANDWICHES

Half Deli Sandwich

$6.25

Ham, roast beef, turkey, egg salad w/mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.

Deli Sandwich

$8.50

Ham, roast beef, turkey, egg salad w/mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Mayonnaise, lettuce & our own roasted turkey on your choice of bread. Served w/cranberry sauce.

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough toast.

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast, ham, melted Swiss cheese, & a special sauce on your choice of grilled bread.

French Dip Sandwich

$10.95

Tender roasted beef on a hoagie roll & served w/au jus.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made w/American and Swiss cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Grilled cheese dressed up w/ tasty ham.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$11.50

Beef served open face w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & a vegetable.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.50

Slow roasted turkey served open face w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & a vegetable.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.75

Oven roasted turkey, crisp bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough.

Triple Decker Sandwich

$12.20

Traditional club sandwich w/ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheese. Served on grilled sourdough w/mayo, tomato & lettuce.

Reuben Sandwich

$11.50

Delicious corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese piled high & melted on grilled caraway rye bread w/ a special sauce.

Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a fresh tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cucumber, tomato, olives, Swiss cheese & a special Dijon sauce wrapped in a fresh tortilla.

BURGERS

Whites Burger

$9.25

Cheese Burger

$9.75

Jumbo Burger

$12.25

Double patty 2/3 pounder.

Jumbo Cheese Burger

$13.25

Double patty 2/3 pounder. With 3 slices of cheese

Old Fashioned Burger

$9.50

This is the way grandpa likes his burger. A juicy, hot burger piled high w/ sweet, grilled onions.

Old Fashioned Chs Burger

$9.95

This is the way grandpa likes his burger. A juicy, hot burger piled high w/ sweet, grilled onions. w/ Cheese

Bacon Swiss Burger

$11.75

Made w/ 2 slices of bacon & 2 slices of Swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.50

Piled high w/ grilled mushrooms & 2 slices of Swiss cheese.

Down Home Burger

$12.25

Great for breakfast or lunch! Topped w/ egg, ham, onion, American & Swiss cheese.

Whoopie Burger

$13.50

Two 1/3 pound burger patties topped w/ ham, bacon, egg, Swiss & American cheese, onion & our special sauce. WHOOPIE!!

Whites Melt

$10.95

Hamburger w/ Swiss cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread.

Fatso Burger

$16.25

A full pound of ground beef, 3 slices of cheese, mayo, pickles, onions, tomatoes & lettuce piled on a 6 inch bun

Garden Burger

$8.95

Don’t want hamburger? Try this classic alternative.

Garden Cheese Burger

$9.50

Don’t want hamburger? Try this classic alternative. w/ Cheese

Chili Burger

$11.25

Juicy ground chuck burger smothered in our own “Tom’s” chili & topped w/cheddar cheese & diced onions.

Simple Burger

$3.00

4-inch burger with sauce

Simple Cheese Burger

$3.50

4-inch burger with sauce, and cheese

Simple Burger Basket

$6.95

2-Burger basket

Simple Chz Burger Basket

$7.75

2-Burger basket with cheese

Chicken Burger

$9.50

Whites chicken-fried-chicken burger with lettuce, pickle, tomato, Swiss-cheese, and Fries or Tots.

LUNCH FAVORITES

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.95

Breaded beef steak or chicken breast, mashed potatoes, vegetable and a roll.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Three chicken tenders served with French Fries.

2pc Fish Basket

$11.00

Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce

3pc Fish Basket

$12.50

Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce

4pc Fish Basket

$13.50

Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce

Meatloaf

$10.50

Our famous homemade meatloaf made with lots of love! Served with mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and a home baked roll.

KID'S MENU

Kid Egg Meal

$6.25

Kid French Toast

$5.25

Kid Mickey Cake

$4.95

Kid Burger

$5.50

Kid Cheese Burger

$5.95

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.25

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kid PB&J

$4.75

Kid Fried Mac & Cheese

$4.95

SIDES LUNCH

1000 Island

$0.80

BBQ Sauce

$0.80

Burger Patty

$4.50

Chicken Breast

$5.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Dinner Roll

$0.90

Large French Fry

$3.95

Small French Fry

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$6.50

Fruit Cup Small

$4.50

Large Onion Ring

$5.75

Small Onion Ring

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.95

Ranch

$0.80

Large Tator Tot

$3.75

Small Tator Tot

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Tarter Sauce

$0.80

DESSERT

Apple Crisp

$5.75

Half Apple Crisp

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.75

N/A BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.30

Soda(sm)

$2.35

Soda(LG Refiillable)

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.20

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.20

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.20

Soda Canned

Instant Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Small Apple Juice

$2.20

Small Orange Juice

$2.20

Small Tomato Juice

$2.20

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.20

Large Apple Juice

$3.20

Large Orange Juice

$3.20

Large Tomato Juice

$3.20

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.20

Small Milk

$1.95

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Large Milk

$2.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Milkshake

$6.95

Cider

$2.30

Daily Specials

Tue Pot Roast

$13.25

Wed Schnitz Breakfast

$14.95

Wed Schnitz Lunch

$14.95

Fri Capt. Platter

$16.95

Fri Shrimp Bskt

$11.25

Sun Eggs Benedict

$14.25

Wed 1/2 Schnitz Breakfast

$12.95

Wed 1/2 Schnitz Lunch

$12.95

Merchandise

Gift Coin $10

$10.00

Coffee Mug $6

$6.00

DELIVERY

$2.00 (three block)

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Salem Since 1936

Website

Location

1138 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

Gallery
White's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ram - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
515 12th Street SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Masonry Grill
orange star4.0 • 412
120 Commercial St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse - South
orange star4.4 • 492
2840 Commercial St SE Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Route 99, Brooks
orange starNo Reviews
9015 Portland Rd NE Brooks, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000341 - Commercial Street
orange star4.7 • 912
2910 Commercial St. S.E. Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000290 - Lancaster Green
orange star4.5 • 755
3096 NE Lancaster Dr. Salem, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston