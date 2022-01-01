- Home
White's Restaurant
200 Reviews
$$
1138 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97302
BREAKFAST FAVORITES
#1 Ham & Eggs
Full slice of ham w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#2 Half Ham & Eggs
Half slice of ham, 1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#3 Meat & Eggs
Choice of bacon, sausage (patty or link), beef patty, or Smoked Pork-Chop, w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#4 Meat & One Egg
Choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage links, 1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#5 Two Egg Meal
2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#6 One Egg Meal
1 egg, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#7 Big Hotcake Meal
Tall stack of buttermilk hotcakes, 4 bacon or 4 links & 2 eggs.
#8 Small Hotcake Meal
2 buttermilk hotcakes, 2 bacon or 2 sausage links and 1 egg.
#9 Steak & Eggs
7oz top sirloin w/2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#10 Chicken Fried Steak
Choice of southern fried beef or chicken breast topped with our famous sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hash browns & choice of toast.
#11 Ham & Egg Sandwich
2 fried eggs, ham, cheddar, and horseradish mustard sauce on grilled sourdough w/hash browns.
#12 Diced Ham & Eggs
Diced ham scrambled w/ 3 eggs & served w/hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#13 French Toast Meal
2 slices of French toast w/or w/out “crunchies,” 2 bacon or 2 links & 2 eggs.
#14 Waffle Meal
Belgium waffle, 2 bacon or links & 2 eggs.
#15 Biscuits & Gravy Meal
Full order of White’s Famous biscuits & gravy w/ 2 bacon or 2 links & 2 eggs.
Fifteen & 1/2
2 biscuit halves w/gravy w/ 2 bacon and 2 links, 2 eggs and hash browns.
#16 German Sausage Breakfast
Original Oktoberfest sausage w/ 2 eggs, hash browns and toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#17 Corned Beef Hash
Local Favorite! Served w/ 2 eggs, hash browns & toast, biscuit or English muffin.
#18 Potato Cakes
Grilled Mashers, Tillamook Cheese and Bacon w/ 2 eggs and toast, biscuit or English muffin.
BREAKFAST OTHER
Biscuits & Gravy
3 Buttermilk Biscuit Halves Smothered In White’s Famous Sausage Gravy.
Half Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuit Halves Smothered In White’s Famous Sausage Gravy.
Add Egg
Full Mess
Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.
Half Mess
Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.
Mini Mess
Before There Were Skillets Or Scrambles There Was Don’S Big Mess. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Hash Browns Grilled Together & Smothered In White’S Famous Sausage Gravy. Served W/ Toast, Biscuit Or English Muffin.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal (small)
Eggs & Fruit
Fruit Fresh fruit boat served w/ 2 eggs.
Light #1
1-bacon or 1-link served w/ 1 egg, hashbrowns & a slice of toast.
Light #2
Half of a biscuit smothered in White’s famous gravy, served w/ half portion of ham.
Light #3 FT
French Toast or Hotcake, with 1-bacon or sausage link.
Light Cake
Light #4
2-poached eggs and toast.
Jerry's scramble
OMELETS
Build Your Own Omelet
Start w/ cheddar cheese omelet & add any of the following for $1.00 each. Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, avocados, sour cream, salsa, Swiss, American, pepper jack, cream cheese or White’s famous sausage gravy.
Denver Omelet
Traditional omelet stuffed w/ diced ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Our most popular omelet stuffed w/ diced ham & cheddar cheese.
Spanish Omelet
A giant omelet filled w/our own seasoned ground beef & cheese, topped w/ tomatoes, sour cream & fresh homemade salsa on the side.
The Awesome Omelet
The king of all omelets. Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns, Swiss, cheddar, American, all inside this six egg wonder & topped w/our homemade country gravy. Served w/sour cream and salsa.
Three Cheese Omelet
3 fluffy eggs filled w/ Swiss, cheddar & American cheeses.
Vegetarian Omelet
Our ever popular omelet stuffed w/cheese, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & olives.
PANCAKES & SUCH
SIDES BREAKFAST
1pc Bacon
2pc Bacon
4pc Bacon
Biscuit
CFS
Cinnamon Roll
Corned Beef Hash
Country Gravy
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
English Muffin
German Sausage
Ham
Half Ham
Hashbrowns
Half Hashbrowns
1 Link
2 Links
4 Links
Muffin
Sausage Patty
Toast
1pc Toast
Tomato Slices
Tom's Breakfast
Potato Cake
Smoked Chop
Salsa
Steak
Sour Cream
Hollandaise Sauce
Toast gluten free
English Muffin
Burger patty
SOUP & SALAD
Cup Soup
Homemade Daily!
Bowl Soup
Homemade Daily!
Cup Chili
Homemade and topped with shredded cheese and onions.
Bowl Chili
Homemade and topped with shredded cheese and onions.
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese. Choice of dressing.
Half Chef Salad
Ham and turkey, cheese, eggs, mushrooms, olives, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes served over crisp salad greens.
Chef Salad
Ham and turkey, cheese, eggs, mushrooms, olives, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes served over crisp salad greens.
Half Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast strips, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, cucumber, broccoli, egg and tomatoes. Served on fresh salad greens.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast strips, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, olives, onion, cucumber, broccoli, egg and tomatoes. Served on fresh salad greens.
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Cottage Cheese & Fruit
Fresh cut seasonal fruit served with cottage cheese and a roll.
SANDWICHES
Half Deli Sandwich
Ham, roast beef, turkey, egg salad w/mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.
Deli Sandwich
Ham, roast beef, turkey, egg salad w/mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Mayonnaise, lettuce & our own roasted turkey on your choice of bread. Served w/cranberry sauce.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough toast.
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, ham, melted Swiss cheese, & a special sauce on your choice of grilled bread.
French Dip Sandwich
Tender roasted beef on a hoagie roll & served w/au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Made w/American and Swiss cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled cheese dressed up w/ tasty ham.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Beef served open face w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & a vegetable.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Slow roasted turkey served open face w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & a vegetable.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey, crisp bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough.
Triple Decker Sandwich
Traditional club sandwich w/ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheese. Served on grilled sourdough w/mayo, tomato & lettuce.
Reuben Sandwich
Delicious corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese piled high & melted on grilled caraway rye bread w/ a special sauce.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a fresh tortilla.
Veggie Wrap
Romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cucumber, tomato, olives, Swiss cheese & a special Dijon sauce wrapped in a fresh tortilla.
BURGERS
Whites Burger
Cheese Burger
Jumbo Burger
Double patty 2/3 pounder.
Jumbo Cheese Burger
Double patty 2/3 pounder. With 3 slices of cheese
Old Fashioned Burger
This is the way grandpa likes his burger. A juicy, hot burger piled high w/ sweet, grilled onions.
Old Fashioned Chs Burger
This is the way grandpa likes his burger. A juicy, hot burger piled high w/ sweet, grilled onions. w/ Cheese
Bacon Swiss Burger
Made w/ 2 slices of bacon & 2 slices of Swiss cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Piled high w/ grilled mushrooms & 2 slices of Swiss cheese.
Down Home Burger
Great for breakfast or lunch! Topped w/ egg, ham, onion, American & Swiss cheese.
Whoopie Burger
Two 1/3 pound burger patties topped w/ ham, bacon, egg, Swiss & American cheese, onion & our special sauce. WHOOPIE!!
Whites Melt
Hamburger w/ Swiss cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread.
Fatso Burger
A full pound of ground beef, 3 slices of cheese, mayo, pickles, onions, tomatoes & lettuce piled on a 6 inch bun
Garden Burger
Don’t want hamburger? Try this classic alternative.
Garden Cheese Burger
Don’t want hamburger? Try this classic alternative. w/ Cheese
Chili Burger
Juicy ground chuck burger smothered in our own “Tom’s” chili & topped w/cheddar cheese & diced onions.
Simple Burger
4-inch burger with sauce
Simple Cheese Burger
4-inch burger with sauce, and cheese
Simple Burger Basket
2-Burger basket
Simple Chz Burger Basket
2-Burger basket with cheese
Chicken Burger
Whites chicken-fried-chicken burger with lettuce, pickle, tomato, Swiss-cheese, and Fries or Tots.
LUNCH FAVORITES
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded beef steak or chicken breast, mashed potatoes, vegetable and a roll.
Chicken Strips
Three chicken tenders served with French Fries.
2pc Fish Basket
Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce
3pc Fish Basket
Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce
4pc Fish Basket
Hand battered Cod served with French-fries and tartar sauce
Meatloaf
Our famous homemade meatloaf made with lots of love! Served with mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and a home baked roll.
KID'S MENU
SIDES LUNCH
1000 Island
BBQ Sauce
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Cottage Cheese
Dinner Roll
Large French Fry
Small French Fry
Fruit Cup
Fruit Cup Small
Large Onion Ring
Small Onion Ring
Potato Salad
Ranch
Large Tator Tot
Small Tator Tot
Honey Mustard
Tarter Sauce
N/A BEVERAGES
Coffee
Soda(sm)
Soda(LG Refiillable)
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Blackberry Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Soda Canned
Instant Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Small Apple Juice
Small Orange Juice
Small Tomato Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Apple Juice
Large Orange Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Small Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Milkshake
Cider
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Serving Salem Since 1936
1138 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97302