Brewpubs & Breweries

Whitestone Brewery

425 Reviews

$$

601 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste 500, Bldg 5

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

Annual Pub Club Membership
Oktoberfest Shirts

Cans & Bottles

Alc./Vol.: 7.3% - Our seasonal double dry-hopped hazy IPA
Original HopWater
$6.00+

Original HopWater

$6.00+

NON-ALCOHOLIC: Our refreshing carbonated water dry hopped for a fruit forward tropical finish and no bitterness. Delicious to drink alone or combine with your favorite spirit. Zero calories, zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero alcohol! Try some today.

Tropical HopWater
$6.00

Tropical HopWater

$6.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC: Our refreshing carbonated water is dry hopped for a fruit forward tropical finish and no bitterness. Delicious to drink alone or combine with your favorite spirit. Zero calories, zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero alcohol! Try some today.

Konverter Kolsch
$10.00

Konverter Kolsch

$10.00

Alc./Vol.: 4.7% - Year-Round A light, extremely clear, and crisp beer that drinks with a mild malt sweetness and a low earthy hop aroma

Cedrela Hefeweizen

Cedrela Hefeweizen

$10.00Out of stock

Alc./Vol.: 5.0% - Year-Round Our take on a traditional Hefeweizen aged with Spanish Cedar spirals contributing pepper and grapefruit components to add more depth to an already refreshing style

Long Gone Blonde
$10.00

Long Gone Blonde

$10.00

Alc./Vol.: 5.2% - Year-Round Our blonde deviates from the norm by adding handmade whole Tahitian vanilla bean and sweet orange peel at the start of fermentation. Smooth and luxurious with a long, complex finish

Lovely Day IPA
$10.00

Lovely Day IPA

$10.00

Alc./Vol.: 6.8% IBU 70 - Year-Round Our year-round west coast IPA double dry-hopped to create hoppy notes of pine and woodsy earth pair with citrusy flavors of orange, grapefruit and melon paired with a light malt body to showcase the premier hop and one of our favorites, Strata

¡Mira! Mexican Lager
$10.00

¡Mira! Mexican Lager

$10.00

Alc./Vol.: 4.9% - A smooth, light, and crisp Mexican Style Lager

Melted Snowman Winter Warmer
$14.00

Melted Snowman Winter Warmer

$14.00

Seasonal Winter Warmer Ale with ceylon cinnamon and nutmeg

High Fade IPA

High Fade IPA

$14.00

Alc./Vol.: 7.3% - Year-Round Double dry-hopped west coast IPA that drinks with a nice rich caramel body balanced with a citrusy, piney, and dank hop profile reminiscent of a classic “old-school” West Coast IPA that made you fall in love with the style in the first place.

Velvet Nunchucks
$10.00

Velvet Nunchucks

$10.00

Take home a pack of our delicious brown ale, Velvet Nunchucks!

8.5 Min Abs

8.5 Min Abs

$14.00

Our crowd favorite, 8.5 Minute Abs Double Hazy IPA, now in cans!

Project 316 Pilsner
$12.00

Project 316 Pilsner

$12.00

Enjoy a crisp & refreshing pilsner that is also for a good cause! The Project 316 Pilsner is a take on our classic pils, but all of the proceeds for this beer will go to the families service members who have suffered loss.

Ray Ray Hazy IPA

Ray Ray Hazy IPA

$14.00Out of stock

Alc./Vol.: 7.3% - Seasonal Our seasonal hazy IPA this time brewed using Kveik yeast, and with Bru-1, Citra, and Sabro hops resulting in an intensely tropical and citrusy double dry-hopped Hazy IPA

Crowlers & Growlers Online

Konverter Kolsch
$11.00+

Konverter Kolsch

$11.00+

Alc./Vol.: 4.7% - Year-Round A light, extremely clear, and crisp beer that drinks with a mild malt sweetness and a low earthy hop aroma

Cedrela Hefeweizen

Cedrela Hefeweizen

$11.00+Out of stock

Alc./Vol.: 5.0% - Year-Round Our take on a traditional Hefeweizen aged with Spanish Cedar spirals contributing pepper and grapefruit components to add more depth to an already refreshing style

Long Gone Blonde
$11.00+

Long Gone Blonde

$11.00+

Alc./Vol.: 5.2% - Year-Round Our blonde deviates from the norm by adding handmade whole Tahitian vanilla bean and sweet orange peel at the start of fermentation. Smooth and luxurious with a long, complex finish

Lovely Day IPA

Lovely Day IPA

$11.00+

Alc./Vol. 6.8% IBU 70 - Year-Round Our year-round west coast IPA double dry-hopped to create hoppy notes of pine and woodsy earth pair with citrusy flavors of orange, grapefruit and melon paired with a light malt body to showcase the premier hop and one of our favorites, Strata

High Fade IPA

High Fade IPA

$12.00+

Alc./Vol. 7.3% - Year-Round Double dry-hopped west coast IPA that drinks with a nice rich caramel body balanced with a citrusy, piney, and dank hop profile reminiscent of a classic “old-school” West Coast IPA that made you fall in love with the style in the first place.

¡Mira! Mexican Lager
$12.00+

¡Mira! Mexican Lager

$12.00+

Alc./Vol.: 4.9% - A light, smooth, and incredibly drinkable Mexican-Style Lager with notes of lime.

Slappin Da Bass Imperial Stout
$16.00+

Slappin Da Bass Imperial Stout

$16.00+

Alc./Vol.: 10.0%: Our imperial stout rich with roasty dark chocolate notes

Hazy Killa' IPA

Hazy Killa' IPA

$30.00+

Alc./Vol.: 6.5% - Special Release: You've been asking and we've finally got that good, good. Our newest IPA is made with three types of hops to give you a delicious blend of flavors. This beer includes a light bitterness with a strong citrus pairing. Pleasing to the palette!

Ray Ray Hazy IPA
$14.00+

Ray Ray Hazy IPA

$14.00+

Alc./Vol. 7.3% - Seasonal Our seasonal hazy IPA this time brewed using Kveik yeast, and with Bru-1, Citra, and Sabro hops resulting in an intensely tropical and citrusy double dry-hopped Hazy IPA

Chocolate Coffee Stout
$14.00+

$14.00+
Big Crispy Pilsner
$12.00+

Big Crispy Pilsner

$12.00+

Alc./Vol.: 6.0% - This Pilsner is light and refreshing. It balances a bready and sweet malt bill with a clean bitterness derived from imported German hops.

Misc.

Tin

Tin

$35.00

Have you been thinking the walls in your garage are a bit bare? We've got just the thing! Hang your love for the brewery up in your own home.

Empty Growler Bottle
$7.00

Empty Growler Bottle

$7.00

Purchase a 64 oz. amber glass reusable bottle from us!

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Keep your beer cold and rep Whitestone Brewery with one of our branded koozies!

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00+

Spice up your beer fridge, water bottle, cooler, or even your laptop with one of our stickers!

Patch

Patch

$5.00

Add a Whitestone Brewery patch to your favorite shirt, backpack, jacket, etc!

Bandana

Bandana

$8.00+

Perfect for either you or your favorite furry and four-legged drinking buddy!

HopWater Koozie
$3.00

HopWater Koozie

$3.00

It's so hot out there even our HopWater cans are sweatin'! Keep your drink cool with these new HopWater koozies!

HopWater Keychain
$2.00

$2.00

Shirts

Long Gone Blonde Shirts
$25.00+

Long Gone Blonde Shirts

$25.00+
Lovely Day IPA Shirt
$25.00+

Lovely Day IPA Shirt

$25.00+
Oktoberfest Shirts
$25.00+

Oktoberfest Shirts

$25.00+
Women's Whitestone Vneck
$25.00+

Women's Whitestone Vneck

$25.00+
Heather Charcoal Grey Logo Tee
$25.00+

Heather Charcoal Grey Logo Tee

$25.00+
Heather Navy Logo Tee
$25.00+

Heather Navy Logo Tee

$25.00+
Blue Women's Logo Tank
$22.00+

Blue Women's Logo Tank

$22.00+
Black Women's Logo Tank
$22.00+

Black Women's Logo Tank

$22.00+
Light Pink Women's Logo Tank
$22.00+

Light Pink Women's Logo Tank

$22.00+
Dark Pink Women's Logo Tank
$22.00+

Dark Pink Women's Logo Tank

$22.00+
Blue Heather Lightweight Hoodie
$35.00+

Blue Heather Lightweight Hoodie

$35.00+

Small logo on front left chest. Zip up

Charcoal Grey Heather Lightweight Hoodie
$35.00+

Charcoal Grey Heather Lightweight Hoodie

$35.00+

Logo large across the back

Red Heather Lightweight Hoodie
$35.00+

Red Heather Lightweight Hoodie

$35.00+

Large logo across the back

Black Logo Tee

$25.00+

Rose Fleck Logo Tee
$25.00+

$25.00+

Hats

Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$20.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$22.00+

Miscellaneous

Annual Pub Club Membership
$100.00

Annual Pub Club Membership

$100.00

Become a Whitestone Brewery Pub Club Member! Perks include: - 20 oz. Pub Club mug pours for all future beer purchases - 50 cents off all your beers (only applies to full pours and not to be combined with other discounts) and 10% off all merchandise and beer-to-go orders (Crowlers, Growlers, cans, bottles, and kegs) - Kick a** Christmas party every year - Access to new beers a day early when applicable - 50% off your beers on your birthday

Mason's Society Membership
$1,000.00

Mason's Society Membership

$1,000.00

Mason's Society Memberships are going fast! Only 65 spots left, snag yours now! Perks include: - One free taproom beer every day for life - One vacuum-insulated membership logo growler with $1 off growler fills for life - One membership shirt or hat - 15% off keg orders - One free brewery tour for your and up to 9 other guests - Custom Masons Society Member Plaque placed on our Contributor Wall

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a production craft brewery located in Cedar Park, Texas offering a wide variety of beers, daily happy hour, dog friendly patio, and a food truck!

Website

Location

601 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste 500, Bldg 5, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Whitestone Brewery image

