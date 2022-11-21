  • Home
  • /
  • Salinas
  • /
  • Whitey’s Classic Burgers and Sandwiches - Padre Drive (lunch) West San Joaquin Street (dinner), Salinas, CA
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whitey’s Classic Burgers and Sandwiches Padre Drive (lunch) West San Joaquin Street (dinner), Salinas, CA

review star

No reviews yet

West San Joaquin Street

Salinas, CA 93901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
Medium Fries

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

1/4 lb patty with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.75

1/4 lb patty with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

1/2 lb Double Cheese

$8.00

1/2 lb of hamburger with ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 lb patty with ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon

Ortega Swiss Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled ortega chili, and swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, and swiss cheese

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.00

BBQ sauce, 1/2lb burger, cheddar cheese, onion rings, and bacon

Blue Cheese Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$8.50

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and blue cheese

Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$8.50

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado

South of the Border

$9.00

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, grilled ortega chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, pepperjack cheese

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$11.00

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, pastrami, and choice of cheese

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$11.00

1/4 lb patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, swiss, jack cheeses, bacon, avocado

The 1 LB Cheeseburger

$11.00

1 pound of hamburger with ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese, choice of bread

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese, bacon, choice of bread

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.00

¼ lb patty, sourdough bread, grilled onions, tomato, choice of cheese

BLT

BLT

$9.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon

BLAT

$10.00

mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon

The Pastrami

The Pastrami

$12.00

Grilled pastrami, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, choice of cheese On a French roll

Sides

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.00
Medium Fries

Medium Fries

$6.00
Large Fries

Large Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Hamburger Patty

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

12 oz canned soda

Water

$2.00

bottle of water

Jarritos

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

West San Joaquin Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

R Truck Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1275 South Main Street Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Corner
orange starNo Reviews
818 park row Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Pastability's
orange star4.6 • 335
11 W Acacia Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Alvarado on Main
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main St. Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Portobello's
orange starNo Reviews
150 S Main St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
201 Main - James Dean Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
201 Main St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salinas

Salinas City BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,912
700 W Market St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
El Charrito - Salinas
orange star4.5 • 1,078
122 West Market Street Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA111 - Salinas
orange star4.4 • 1,037
1790 Northridge Mall Salinas, CA 93906
View restaurantnext
Pastability's
orange star4.6 • 335
11 W Acacia Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 205
22736 Portola dr. Salinas, CA 93908
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke - Salinas
orange star4.5 • 77
1582 Constitution Blvd Salinas, CA 93905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salinas
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Gilroy
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston