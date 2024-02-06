Whitey's Jolly Kone
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Window ordering with covered outdoor seating & a menu featuring staple American & Mexican fast food.
Location
1300 Jefferson Blvd, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Altos Cantina - 1522 JEFFERSON BLVD
No Reviews
1522 JEFFERSON BLVD West Sacramento, CA 95691
View restaurant
Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats - 1901 S Street Suite 100
No Reviews
S Street Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
More near West Sacramento