Whiteys Old Town Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

400 E Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Cheese Curds

FAST FOOD

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

California Wrap

$14.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Crunch Wrap

$12.00

Cubano

$13.00

Cuenca Dogs

$12.00+

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Full Fries

$6.00

Full Tots

$6.25

Greek Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Half Fries

$4.00

Half Tots

$4.25

Hummus

$11.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

Marko Pollo

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00+

Pacos Tacos

$14.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Poutine

$13.00

Ranch

$1.00

Reuben

$13.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Tots

$3.25

Sirloin Salad

$16.00

Special Pasta

$15.00

Steak Sammich

$16.00

Super Bowl

$13.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Tater Tot Hot dish

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Walleye Strips

$14.00

Wontons

$10.00

APPS

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Hummus

$11.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Walleye Strips

$14.00

Wontons

$10.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

DESSERT

Butterfinger Crumble

$6.00

Strawberry Cinnamon

$6.00

Sea Salt Caramel

$6.00

HANDHELDS

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

California Wrap

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Crunch Wrap

$12.00

Cubano

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marko Pollo

$14.00

Pacos Tacos

$14.00

Reuben

$13.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Sammich

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

SAUCES

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Guacomole

$2.00

Salsa

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Mayo

$0.25

Aioli

$1.00

Garlic Siracha

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50

French

$1.00

Lemon vinaigrette

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

SIDES

Side Tots

$3.25

Half Tots

$4.25

Full Tots

$6.25

Side Fries

$2.50

Half Fries

$4.00

Full Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Fruit

$3.50

Gravy

$1.50

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.50

SOUP & SALAD

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Chilli BOWL

$6.00

Chilli CUP

$4.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Greek Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00+

Sirloin Salad

$16.00

Soup of the Day BOWL

$6.00

Soup of the Day CUP

$4.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

SPECIALS

Cuenca Dogs

$12.00+

Special Pasta

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Tater Tot Hot dish

$14.00

Poutine

$13.00

MERCH

T SHIRT

$25.00

HOODIE

$40.00

T SHIRT

$25.00

HOODIE

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Easygoing neighborhood pub offering classic bar food, sports on TV & regular live bands.

Location

400 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
