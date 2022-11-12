WHITLOCK BAY SUPPER CLUB imageView gallery
Seafood
American

WHITLOCK BAY SUPPER CLUB

review star

No reviews yet

29504 US Hwy 212

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Specials

Seafood Platter

$28.00

French Dip

$17.00

BBQ Seasoned Pork Shanks

$16.00

Chicken Picatta

$17.00

Smoked Gouda Mac&Cheese Bites

$10.00

Crab Legs

$40.00

Chicken Gizzard With Fries

$12.00

6 Wings

$6.00

12 Wings

$10.00

French Dip W/Side And Salad Bar

$18.00

Reuben w/ side and salad bar

$16.00

Buffalo Breaded Cheese Balls

$8.00

Ribeye

$28.00

French Dip

$15.00

Seafood Platter

$28.00

Tempura Battered Sushi

$8.00

1 Lb CrabLeg Dinner

$32.00

French Dip No Side Or Salad

$10.00

Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Hot Hamburger Combo

$16.00

Seafood Platter

$18.00

8 Oz Sirloin W/shrimp Skewer

$22.00

Grilled Chicken w/ Mushroom And Swiss

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Special

$24.00

Appetizers

Cheese Balls

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Portabella Poppers

$8.00

Tempura Fried Sushi Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Chislic

$14.00

App Platter

$15.00

Portobello Poppers

$10.00

Baskets

2pc Broasted Chicken Basket

$7.00

4pc Broasted Chicken Basket

$9.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Beer Battered Walleye Basket

$14.00

Burgers And Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.00

Hamburger no/cheese

$8.00

Philly Burger

$10.00

Jap Burger

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Swiss & Bacon

$10.00

Chicken Strip Melt

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

SPF

$3.00

Oven Browns

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Hb W/ C

$3.75

Hb W/ O

$3.50

Hb W/ C & O

$4.00

Garlic Mash

$3.00

Veggie

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Soup

$3.00

Chicken Per Peice

$1.75

Salad Bar

$6.00

Kids Salad Bar

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Strips w/fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Salad Bar

$3.00

Beef Dinners

8oz Hamburger Steak Dinner

$16.00

CFS

$18.00

12oz Ribeye

$26.00

Chicken Dinners

4pc Broasted Chicken Dinner

$15.00

2pc Broasted Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Chicken Strip Dinner

$16.00

Pork Dinners

Pork Chops

$15.00

Seafood Dinners

Unbreaded Shimp Dinner

$22.00

Breaded Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Beer Battered Walleye Dinner

$20.00

Walleye Unbreaded Dinner

$26.00

Panko Crusted Walleye

$26.00

Alaskan Salmon Beer Battered

$18.00

Dessert

Churros

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00

Chimichanga

$5.00

(1) Raspberry Chimichanga

$2.00

Ice Cream Scoop w/ dessert

$1.50

Dessert

$6.00

Birthday Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

Salad bar

Salad Bar w/Sandwich or App

$6.00

Salad Bar *Meal

$10.00

Lettuce

$6.00

Beer & Can Beverages

2 Towns Blueberry Cider

$5.00

Honey Dark Ale

$5.00

Pitcher Kolsh

$16.00

Pitcher Goose

$16.00

2 Chicks Can

$5.50

Monaco Can

$4.50

Malibu Can

$4.50

Jack Daniels Can

$4.50

Wine in a Can

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Goose Island

$4.50

Mom Water

$4.50

Bloody Mary In A Can

$4.50

Mikes Seltzer

$4.00

Budlight Seltzer

$4.00

Mule Cocktail Drink

$6.00

Smith Strawberry

$7.00

Sam Smith Chocolate

$6.00

High Noon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Lt

$4.00

Mikes

$4.00

Chelada

$4.00

O'Douls

$3.50

Busch N\a

$3.50

Golden Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Reds

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Summer Shandy

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Amberbock

$4.50

Red Killians

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50

GB Premier

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Grainbelt

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Konoa

$4.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

N/A Beer

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Liquor

Vodka

$4.00

Absolute

$4.50

Grey Goose

$5.00

Skyy

$4.50

Titos

$4.50

BlueRasbery Svedka

$4.00

Uv Blue

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Firefly

$4.00

Daquri

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Blue Whale

$4.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Lord

$4.00

VO

$4.00

CC

$4.00

Crown

$5.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Gibsons

$4.50

Jameson

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Windsor

$4.00

Skrewball

$4.50

Peach Revel

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Tangle Ridge

$5.00

Johnny Walker Red

$5.00

Forty Creek

$4.50

R & R

$3.50

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Bourbon - well

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Buffalo Ridge

$6.00

Jack Fire

$4.50

Makers Mark

$5.00

Redemption Rye

$5.00

Woodford

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Exotico

$4.00

Patron

$6.00

Don Julio

$6.00

Rum - well

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Bacardi Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Ron Diaz

$4.00

Kaluha

$4.50

Jose

$4.00

1800

$4.00

Mi Campo

$5.00

Scotch - well

$4.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

E&J Brandy

$4.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$4.00

Hennessy

$6.50

Brandy - Well

$4.00

Chevis

$6.00

Cutty

$4.50

J & B

$5.00

Red Label

$7.00

Ameretto

$4.00

Disaronno Ameretto

$6.00

Schnapps

$3.50

Baileys

$4.50

Rum Chata

$4.50

Cherry McGillicuddys

$4.50

Jager

$5.00

Martini

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf Marg

$12.00

Kahlua

$4.50

CO Bulldog

$9.00

Goldsclager

$4.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Specality Shot

$2.00

Screwball

$4.50

Goldschlager

$5.00

PatronS

$6.00

Jack Fire

$4.50

Hennesy

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Smith & Kerns

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Ice Cream Drink

$10.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

White Zin

$6.00

Seagrams Wine Cooler

$4.00

Cork

$12.00

Sauvreign Blanc

$6.00

Other

$8.00

Decoy Cab

$40.00

J Lohr Cab

$35.00

C.A. Brown Cab

$25.00

Meiomi Pinot

$40.00

Rombauer Zin

$45.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$50.00

Soda

Club Soda

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Shirly Temple

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mnt Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

N\a Strawberry Daquri

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Other

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Milk/Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

NA Daquiri

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bag Ice

$1.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Hot Coca

$1.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Arnoald Palmer

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Top Shelf Old Fash/Manhattan

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

29504 US Hwy 212, Gettysburg, SD 57442

Directions

Gallery
WHITLOCK BAY SUPPER CLUB image
Map
