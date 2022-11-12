- Home
- /
- Gettysburg
- /
- Seafood
- /
- WHITLOCK BAY SUPPER CLUB
Seafood
American
WHITLOCK BAY SUPPER CLUB
No reviews yet
29504 US Hwy 212
Gettysburg, SD 57442
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Seafood Platter
$28.00
French Dip
$17.00
BBQ Seasoned Pork Shanks
$16.00
Chicken Picatta
$17.00
Smoked Gouda Mac&Cheese Bites
$10.00
Crab Legs
$40.00
Chicken Gizzard With Fries
$12.00
6 Wings
$6.00
12 Wings
$10.00
French Dip W/Side And Salad Bar
$18.00
Reuben w/ side and salad bar
$16.00
Buffalo Breaded Cheese Balls
$8.00
Ribeye
$28.00
French Dip
$15.00
Seafood Platter
$28.00
Tempura Battered Sushi
$8.00
1 Lb CrabLeg Dinner
$32.00
French Dip No Side Or Salad
$10.00
Mahi Mahi
$22.00
Hot Hamburger Combo
$16.00
Seafood Platter
$18.00
8 Oz Sirloin W/shrimp Skewer
$22.00
Grilled Chicken w/ Mushroom And Swiss
$15.00
Mahi Mahi Special
$24.00
Appetizers
Baskets
Burgers And Sandwiches
Sides
Kid's Menu
Chicken Dinners
Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Dessert
Beer & Can Beverages
2 Towns Blueberry Cider
$5.00
Honey Dark Ale
$5.00
Pitcher Kolsh
$16.00
Pitcher Goose
$16.00
2 Chicks Can
$5.50
Monaco Can
$4.50
Malibu Can
$4.50
Jack Daniels Can
$4.50
Wine in a Can
$4.50
White Claw
$4.50
Goose Island
$4.50
Mom Water
$4.50
Bloody Mary In A Can
$4.50
Mikes Seltzer
$4.00
Budlight Seltzer
$4.00
Mule Cocktail Drink
$6.00
Smith Strawberry
$7.00
Sam Smith Chocolate
$6.00
High Noon
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Miller Light
$4.00
Ultra
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch Lt
$4.00
Mikes
$4.00
Chelada
$4.00
O'Douls
$3.50
Busch N\a
$3.50
Golden Light
$4.00
Coors Banquet
$4.00
Reds
$4.00
Heineken
$4.50
Summer Shandy
$4.50
Twisted Tea
$4.50
IPA
$5.00
Blue Moon
$4.50
Amberbock
$4.50
Red Killians
$4.50
Guiness
$4.50
GB Premier
$4.50
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Grainbelt
$4.00
Fat Tire
$4.00
Konoa
$4.00
Heineken Zero
$4.00
N/A Beer
$4.00
Corona
$4.50
Liquor
Vodka
$4.00
Absolute
$4.50
Grey Goose
$5.00
Skyy
$4.50
Titos
$4.50
BlueRasbery Svedka
$4.00
Uv Blue
$4.00
Bacardi
$4.50
Firefly
$4.00
Daquri
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Gin
$4.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
Bombay Sapphire
$5.00
Hendricks
$6.00
Blue Whale
$4.50
Beefeater
$5.00
Black Velvet
$4.00
Lord
$4.00
VO
$4.00
CC
$4.00
Crown
$5.00
Pendleton
$5.00
Gibsons
$4.50
Jameson
$5.00
Fireball
$4.50
Windsor
$4.00
Skrewball
$4.50
Peach Revel
$4.50
Seagrams 7
$4.00
Tangle Ridge
$5.00
Johnny Walker Red
$5.00
Forty Creek
$4.50
R & R
$3.50
Basil Hayden
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Bourbon - well
$4.00
Jack Daniels
$4.50
Jim Beam
$4.50
Southern Comfort
$4.50
Basil Hayden
$7.00
Buffalo Ridge
$6.00
Jack Fire
$4.50
Makers Mark
$5.00
Redemption Rye
$5.00
Woodford
$7.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Exotico
$4.00
Patron
$6.00
Don Julio
$6.00
Rum - well
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.50
Bacardi Rum
$4.50
Malibu
$4.50
Bacardi Limon
$4.50
Ron Diaz
$4.00
Kaluha
$4.50
Jose
$4.00
1800
$4.00
Mi Campo
$5.00
Scotch - well
$4.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glenlivet
$7.00
E&J Brandy
$4.00
Christian Brothers Brandy
$4.00
Hennessy
$6.50
Brandy - Well
$4.00
Chevis
$6.00
Cutty
$4.50
J & B
$5.00
Red Label
$7.00
Ameretto
$4.00
Disaronno Ameretto
$6.00
Schnapps
$3.50
Baileys
$4.50
Rum Chata
$4.50
Cherry McGillicuddys
$4.50
Jager
$5.00
Martini
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Long Island Tea
$10.00
Top Shelf Marg
$12.00
Kahlua
$4.50
CO Bulldog
$9.00
Goldsclager
$4.50
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Rusty Nail
$9.00
Old Fashion
$10.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Fireball
$4.00
Chuck Norris
$5.00
Grasshopper
$8.00
Specality Shot
$2.00
Screwball
$4.50
Goldschlager
$5.00
PatronS
$6.00
Jack Fire
$4.50
Hennesy
$6.00
White Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$8.00
Smith & Kerns
$8.00
Rumpleminze
$5.00
Ice Cream Drink
$10.00
Wine
Soda
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
29504 US Hwy 212, Gettysburg, SD 57442
Gallery
More near Gettysburg
Bismarck
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Rapid City
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Custer
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Moorhead
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.