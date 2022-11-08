Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whitlow's DC

review star

No reviews yet

2014 9th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Speed Bar

Atlas Bullpen Pils

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Guinness (20 oz)

$5.00

Kone Pipeline Porter

$5.00

Nanticoke Nectar IPA

$5.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$5.00

RP Raised by Wolves Pale Ale

$5.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Gordon's

$5.00

Don Q

$5.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Old Granddad

$5.00

Blame It on The ...

$8.00

Dont Know Karate - Marg

$8.00

Let's Go Crazy

$8.00

Stir It Up

$12.00

Shaw't and a Beer

$10.00

The Color & The Shape

$11.00

Watch Your Speed

$8.00

Hot Cider

$12.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00

Lady May

$12.00

Sidre de Manzana Margarita

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

$8 Shot

$8.00

$9 Shot

$9.00

$10 Shot

$10.00

Bomb

$12.00

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Wine

$9.00

WW Old Fashioned

$8.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

$5 Liquor

$5.00

$8 Draft Cocktail

$8.00

Football B&I Vodka

$8.00

Football B&I Gin

$8.00

Football Atlas Pils

$6.00

Football Atlas Gose

$5.00

Football Solace Partly Cloudy

$6.00

Bulleit & a Bullet

$11.00

Fireball

$9.00

Volo Bucket

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

Andys Pizza

Cheese Slice

$4.32

Pepperoni Slice

$4.32

Margherita Slice

$4.32

White Pizza Slice

$4.32

Sausage & Pepper

$4.32

Mushroom & Onion

$4.32

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Hot Honey Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Snacks

Cracker Jacks

$4.00

Sour Patch Kids

$3.00

Combos

$3.00

HH Drinks

Solace Partly Cloudy IPA

$7.00

RP Raised by Wolves Pale Ale

$6.00

Atlas Blood Orange Gose

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$11.00

Bo & Ivy Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Botanical

$9.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Stateside

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Titos

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Bo & Ivy Gin

$10.00

Gordon's

$5.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Coconut Captain Morgan

$9.00

Don Q

$5.00

Don Q Coconut

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Zacapa

$10.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cincoro

$18.00

Cuervo Tradicional

$10.00

Deleon

$14.00

Deleon Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Ilegal Joven

$11.00

Ilegal Reposado

$13.00

Union Mezcal

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Whiskey

Balvenie 12

$22.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Clynelish 14yr

$21.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Dickel Rye

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Yellow

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$24.00

MaCallan 12

$21.00

Michters

$12.50

Michters Rye

$12.50

Michters Sour Mash

$9.00

Old Granddad

$5.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Singleton 15yr

$16.00

Talisker 10

$22.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe - St George

$10.00

Amaro Foro

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Jaeger

$10.00

Remy

$16.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Blame It on The ...

$8.00

Dont Know Karate - Marg

$8.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

2 oz Rum .5 oz maraschino liqueur .75 oz lime juice .5 oz grapefruit juice

Hot Cider

$12.00

Let's Go Crazy

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$12.00

1 oz tequila 1 oz mezcal .25 oz agave nectar 2 dashes angostura bitters

Orange Blossom

$12.00

1.5 oz Gin 1 oz St germain elderflower liqueur .5 oz aperol

Shaw't & a Beer

$10.00

Stir It Up

$12.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00

The Color & The Shape

$11.00

Watch Your Speed

$8.00

Waters of Lake Minnetonka

$12.00

Canned

Atlas Blood Orange Gose

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Flying Dog Deep Fake NA

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer

$7.00

PBR

$5.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange

$7.00

Draft

Atlas Bullpen Pils

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Guinness (20 oz)

$5.00

Kone Pipeline Porter

$5.00

Nanticoke Nectar IPA

$5.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$5.00

RP Raised by Wolves Pale Ale

$5.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$5.00

Wine

Beaujolais

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Sparkling Bottle

$28.00

Bottle Beaujolais

$28.00

Bottle Caberet

$28.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bottle Rose

$28.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Bottle Sparkling

$28.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

NA Hot Cider

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shooters

Car Bomb

$14.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Jaeger Bomb

$12.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

For Us/Shareables

Pork Belly "Burnt Ends"

$14.00

Deviled Eggs (6)

$12.00

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$16.00

Pimento Cheese-V

$12.00

Shrimp & Calamari Toast

$16.00

Cheese Fries

$14.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$14.00

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers-V

$10.00

Pile of 'Shrooms-V

$14.00

Me Mine

Chilled Soba Noodles -V

$12.00

Smash Burger with Fries

$12.00+

Classic Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$10.00

BLT w/Fries

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato & Watermelon Salad -V

$11.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Whiskey Wednesday

WW Balvenie 12

$16.50

WW Blantons

$13.50

WW Buffalo Trace

$7.50

WW Bulleit

$7.50

WW Bulleit Rye

$7.50

WW Clynelish

$15.75

WW Dickel Rye

$6.75

WW Four Roses

$6.75

WW Jack Daniels

$6.75

WW Jameson

$7.50

WW Jameson Orange

$7.50

WW Lagavulin 16yr

$18.00

WW MacCallan 12

$15.75

WW Michters

$6.75

WW Michters Sour Mash

$6.75

WW Old Fashioned

$8.00

WW Old Granddad

$6.00

WW Old Overholt

$6.75

WW Sazerac Rye

$6.75

WW Singleton 15r

$12.75

WW Stir It Up - Sazerac

$9.00

WW Talisker 10

$16.50

WW Tullamore Dew

$6.75

Tequila Tuesday

TT Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

TT Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

TT Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

TT Casamigos Reposado

$11.25

TT Cincoro

$13.50

TT Cuervo Tradicional

$7.50

TT Deleon Anejo

$12.00

TT Deleon Blanco

$10.50

TT Don Julio 1942

$24.00

TT El Jimador

$6.00

TT Ilegal Joven

$8.25

TT Ilegal Reposado

$9.75

TT Union Mezcal

$7.50

TT Vida Mezcal

$6.75

Merch

T Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2014 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

