Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Whitner's Barbecue

479 Reviews

$$

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich
Pork Small Plate
Supper For 6

3oz MEAL DEAL

3oz Meal Deal

$4.95

A smaller 3 ounce sandwich, 2 sides, and a drink.

NC PULLED PORK

Pork Sandwich

$6.99

About 5 ounces of meat & Sweet BBQ sauce on a kaiser roll.

Pork Small Plate

$6.69

About 5 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce

Pork Large Plate

$9.99

About 9 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce. All large plates also come with cornbread!

Pork Bulk

$4.00+

Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.

PULLED CHICKEN

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

About 5 ounces of chicken with Sweet BBQ on a kaiser roll.

Chicken Small Plate

$8.69

About 5 ounces of chicken with Sweet BBQ sauce.

Chicken Large Plate

$11.99

About 9 ounces of chicken with Sweet BBQ sauce. Large plates come with cornbread.

Chicken Bulk

$5.00+

Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.

SLICED BRISKET

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

About 5 ounces of meat and Sweet BBQ on a kaiser roll.

Brisket Small Plate

$12.69

About 5 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce.

Brisket Large Plate

$15.99

About 9 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce. Large Plates also come with cornbread!

Brisket Bulk

$7.00+

Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.

BURNT ENDS

Whitner's style - chopped brisket cooked with our sweet BBQ sauce.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.99

About 5 ounces of Whitner's Burnt Ends with Sweet BBQ on a kaiser roll. We cook our Burnt Ends in our sauce, creating a saucy, caramelized BBQ.

Burnt Ends Small Plate

$12.69

About 5 ounces of Whitner's Burnt Ends with Sweet BBQ. We cook our Burnt Ends in our sauce, creating a saucy, caramelized BBQ.

Burnt Ends Large Plate

$15.99

About 9 ounces of Whitner's Burnt Ends with Sweet BBQ. Large plates come with cornbread. We cook our Burnt Ends in our sauce, creating a saucy, caramelized BBQ.

Burnt Ends Bulk

$7.00+

Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.

SAUSAGE

Spicy smoked Italian sausage. Served with Gold BBQ sauce.

Sausage Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Sausage Small Plate

$6.69Out of stock

Sausage Large Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Sausage Bulk

$4.00+Out of stock

Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.

ST. LOUIS CUT RIBS

2 Bones Plate

$5.00Out of stock

Two ribs with two sides.

1/3 Slab Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Four ribs and two sides. Comes with cornbread.

1/2 Slab Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Six ribs and two sides. Comes with cornbread.

Bulk Ribs

$3.00+Out of stock

Just ribs! Feed a group!

DUO & TRIO PLATTERS

Duo Platter

$10.99

Any 2 meats. Brisket, Burnt Ends, or Turkey are extra $1.50 each. Comes with cornbread.

Trio Platter

$12.99

Any 3 meats. Brisket, Burnt Ends, or Turkey are extra $1.50 each. Comes with cornbread.

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Hot Open Faced Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Served over white bread and smother with gravy. Come with cornbread.

Pit Bull Dog

$4.99

All beef hot dog topped with Pulled Pork and Gold BBQ Sauce.

Mad Dog

$6.99

All beef hot dog topped with Burnt Ends and Texas Pete hot sauce.

Kev Dog

$3.99

All beef hot dog topped with Baked Beans and Cole Slaw.

HOMEMADE SIDES

Baked Beans

$2.00+

Baked overnight until just right. Contains no pork or beef.

Green Beans

$2.00+

Tangy, just like they should be with smoked pork sausage.

Cole Slaw

$2.00+

Potato Salad

$2.00+

Mac & Cheese

$2.00+

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$2.00+Out of stock

Dirty Rice

$2.00+

Black Eyed Corn

$2.00+

Cornbread

$2.00+Out of stock

Collard Greens

$2.00+

GROUP MEALS

Supper For 6

$80.00

One slab of ribs. Two pints of meat. Two quarts of sides. 6 sandwich buns. 6 cornbread. Sweet sauce, hot sauce, and pickles. Oh yeah.

Pork Sandwich Pack

$28.00

24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.

Chicken Sandwich Pack

$32.00

24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.

Brisket Sandwich Pack

$40.00

24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.

Burnt Ends Sandwich Pack

$40.00

24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.

DRINKS

Soda/Lemonde

$2.50

Pick-Up Catering

Regular Sandwich Deal

$10.99

NOT AN INDIVIDUAL MEAL. 10 person minimum for catering orders. 5 ounces of sandwich meat per person. Great for lunches and lighter events.

Large Sandwich Deal

$11.99

NOT AN INDIVIDUAL MEAL. 10 person minimum for catering orders. 7 ounces of meat per person.

Jumbo Sandwich Deal

$12.99

NOT AN INDIVIDUAL MEAL. 10 person minimum for catering orders. 9 ounces of meat per person, enough for two sandwiches!

Combo #1

$11.99

Chicken legs and thighs (BBQ rub or Jerk rub) and 2 sandwich meats.

Combo #2

$15.99

St. Louis Cut pork spare ribs and TWO sandwich meats.

Combo #4

$19.99

Chicken legs, ribs, and TWO sandwich meats. A LOT OF FOOD!!!!!!

Paper Goods

$0.50

Heavy duty plates, utensils, and napkins.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned restaurant smoking meats daily and making all sides, sauces, and rubs from scratch!

Website

Location

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Directions

Gallery
Whitner's Barbecue image
Whitner's Barbecue image
Whitner's Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Malbon Bros. BBQ & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1896 General Booth Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126 Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View restaurantnext
Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Manteo Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
722 Mt Vernon Ave Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
Mister Jim's On The Border
orange star3.7 • 41
100 caratoke hwy Moyock, NC 27958
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston